Stock Symbol: DIAM: TSX Star Diamond Corporation is pleased to announce an update on the Fort à la Corne Joint Venture . Star Diamond is in the process of completing a review of information presented at the Mar 3-4, 2022 Technical meetings which included topics of interest consisting of: 1) 'Orbit' project update, 2) Star Kimberlite trench cutter bulk sampling program results, 3) Diamond size and quality analysis, ...

