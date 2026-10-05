Foresight to Present at the LD Micro 20th Annual Main Event Conference

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) ("Foresight" or the "Company"), an innovator in 3D perception systems, today announced that Eli Yoresh, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, and Oren Bar-On, co-Chief Executive Officer of Foresight Automotive Ltd., will present at the LD Micro 20th Annual Main Event Conference in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. PT.
Management will be available on-site for one-on-one meetings. To schedule a meeting, please contact LD Micro or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.
A webcast of the presentation will be streamed live at the following link: https://ldmicroevents.com/.
About Foresight
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing advanced three-dimensional perception systems and cellular-based applications. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight" vision systems and "beyond-line-of sight" accident-prevention solutions. Foresight's 3D perception systems include modules of automatic calibration and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous driving, agriculture, heavy industrial equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles. Eye-Net Mobile develops next-generation vehicle-to-everything collision prevention solutions and smart automotive systems to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in urban mobility environments. By leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, advanced analytics, and existing cellular networks, Eye-Net's innovative solution suite delivers real-time pre-collision alerts to all road users via smartphones and other smart devices within vehicles. For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on X, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.
About the LD Micro Main Event
The LD Micro 20th Annual Main Event will take place on October 19-21, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Registration begins at 2:00 PM PT on Monday, October 19, 2026, followed by keynote programming and a networking reception.
Company presentations will run from 9:00 a.m. PT to 4:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, October 20 and Wednesday, October 21, 2026. The event will feature more than 100 public companies presenting to and participating in private meetings with investors. Wednesday's program will conclude with the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty.
LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom U.S. Markets, LLC, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD Micro has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal-Scharia
CEO
MS-IR LLC
msegal@ms-ir.com