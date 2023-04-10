iMetal Resources Raises $1,281,250 in Private Placement

FLYHT to Host Spring 2023 EFB Users Forum in Calgary

High Profile Conference Elevates Both FLYHT and Calgary in Aviation Industry

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX: FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today announced that it will host the Spring AEECIATA Electronic Flight Bag ("EFB") Users Forum in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on June 20-22, 2023

The EFB Users Forum is a joint activity with AEEC/IATA that provides a unified forum for airlines, system integrators, hardware and software providers, regulators, and other interested parties to present and discuss topics of interest to the EFB user community. The EFB Users Forum attracts airlines, suppliers, and regulators to discuss operational and technical trends. Speakers are invited to share their experiences and exchange information to identify issues and their potential solutions. The Fall 2022 EFB Forum was held in Barcelona, Spain and hosted by Rockwell Collins.

"FLYHT is honored to host the upcoming semi-annual EFB Users Forum in Calgary, an emerging tech hub increasingly recognized for its innovation in the global aviation industry," said Kent Jacobs, President & Interim CEO of FLYHT. "We are excited to help put our hometown on the industry map and to showcase FLYHT's innovative solutions at the conference, engineered with a long-term vision of providing global 5G connectivity and cutting-edge application hosting."

Added Scott Chambers, VP, Sales & Marketing at FLYHT, "In hosting the Spring EFB Users Forum, FLYHT is taking the next step in garnering more visibility for our company and this dynamic city. We look forward to hosting hundreds of our industry peers this coming June."

"The Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) has revolutionized commercial aviation by bringing modern graphics and computing power to the flight deck. These new capabilities are saving air carriers millions of dollars every year through the introduction of highly specialized applications, increased operational efficiency, pilot productivity, and safety. The EFB Users Forum fosters open exchange of ideas and encourages regulator-operator-manufacturer engagement," said Peter Grau, Lead Principal Engineer at SAE-ITC's ARINC Industry Activities. "We anticipate a strong turnout in Calgary and are privileged to be hosted by FLYHT at this event."

The spring forum will take place at the Best Western Premier Calgary Plaza Hotel & Conference Centre and will be preceded on June 20 by the EFB EXPO where EFB suppliers, system integrators, and others will have an opportunity to demonstrate their EFB products and services to the user community. For more information visit the https://aviation-ia.sae-itc.com/events/electronic-flight-bag-efb-users-forum.

About EFB Users Forum

The EFB Users Forum is a joint activity with IATA that enables airlines and other aircraft operators to state their preferences in the evolution of EFB hardware, software applications, and connectivity to the ground. This ensures operational benefit to the flight deck crew and the economic benefit to the airlines. Flight operations, information technology, engineering, and maintenance disciplines are represented among the participants of the EFB Users Forum.

About ARINC Industry Activities and SAE ITC

ARINC Industry Activities (ARINC IA℠) is an SAE Industry Technologies Consortia (SAE ITC®) program. ARINC IA consists of three committees working toward common goals in Engineering, Maintenance and Flight Simulation to benefit the aviation industry and flying public. More at: https://aviation-ia.sae-itc.com.

SAE Industry Technologies Consortia (SAE ITC) is an affiliate of SAE International. The SAE ITC team specializes in establishing and managing consortia by providing proven processes, tools and resources. ITC enables public, private, academic and government organizations to connect and collaborate in neutral, pre-competitive forums thus empowering the setting and implementation of strategic business improvements in highly engineered industries globally. More at: https://www.sae-itc.com/.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products. These include AFIRS™, an aircraft satcom/interface device that enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight. The AFIRS Edge is a state-of-the-art 5G Wireless Quick Access Recorder (WQAR), Aircraft Interface Device (AID), and Aircraft Condition and Monitoring System (ACMS). The Edge can be interfaced with FLYHT's TAMDAR probe or the FLYHT-WVSS-II relative humidity sensor to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

CrossConsense, FLYHT's wholly owned subsidiary, offers highly skilled services to the commercial aviation industry and provides preventative maintenance solutions. These include Aircraft Fleet View, a native application that gives a real-time view of airline fleet status; AviationDW, a managed data warehouse for enhanced business intelligence; and ACSIS, a visualization and predictive maintenance alerting tool.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company.

CrossConsense, located in Frankfurt, Germany, is an ISO9001 certified operation. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.
Alana Forbes
Chief Financial Officer
403.291.7437
investors@flyht.com

FNK IR LLC
Matt Chesler, CFA
Investor Relations
646.809.2183
flyht@fnkir.com

Satichi Consulting Inc.
Daniel Kim
Corporate Development
416.728.5630
dkim@flyht.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748442/FLYHT-to-Host-Spring-2023-EFB-Users-Forum-in-Calgary

