Fiserv to Release First Quarter Earnings Results on May 5, 2026 and Confirms Details for May 14, 2026 Investor Day

Fiserv to Release First Quarter Earnings Results on May 5, 2026 and Confirms Details for May 14, 2026 Investor Day

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, will announce its first quarter financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. The company will discuss its results in a live webcast at 7 a.m. CT (8 a.m. ET) on May 5, 2026. The webcast, along with supplemental financial information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.Fiserv.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live webcast.

Additionally, Fiserv will host its previously announced 2026 Investor Day on Thursday, May 14, 2026, in New York City. The Investor Day will cover additional details of the company's business strategy, medium-term outlook, and presentations from its leadership team responsible for executing the strategy. The program will also be available through a live webcast beginning at 8 a.m. CT (9 a.m. ET) on May 14, 2026. The webcast can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.Fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover®, the world's smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of TIME Magazine's Most Influential Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

For more information contact:

Media Relations:
Melissa Moritz
Vice President, External Communications
Fiserv, Inc.
+1 516-410-1188
Melissa.Moritz@fiserv.com 		Investor Relations:
Walter Pritchard
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Fiserv, Inc.
walter.pritchard@fiserv.com

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