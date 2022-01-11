Fintech Investing News
FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will announce fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Tues., Feb. 15, 2022, prior to market open.

The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:30 a.m. (EST) the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS' homepage, www.fisglobal.com . A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

Kim Snider
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Corporate Communications
904.438.6278
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

Nathan Rozof, CFA
Executive Vice President
FIS Corporate Finance
904.438.6918
nathan.rozof@fisglobal.com

Jazz Resources Reports Additional Drill Holes Intersecting Visible Gold in Multiple Vein System on the Vila Nova Project in Amapa State, Brazil

(TheNewswire)

October 28 2021 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to report that drilling undertaken on the bedrock portion of the Vila Nova gold project, Amapa State, Brazil has intersected multiple veins with visible gold in all four drill holes, including the previously reported veins totaling 23.09 meters grading 31.58 gt (one ounce per tonne) at a vertical depth of 74.47 meters in Hole VN-3 (Cord. 44.416N, 418.157W).

iSIGN Media Announces a Restructuring of its Management and Board

ISIGN Media Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN" or "Company") (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced management and Board changes.

The Board of Directors have accepted the resignation of Bruce Reilly as iSIGN's Chief Financial Officer and has appointed Bob MacBean in his place.

Graph Blockchain Announces Spin Off Three Subsidiaries via Share Dividend

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("the Company or Graph ") is pleased to announce that it intends to spin off three of its businesses into two independent publicly traded entities by way of a share dividend to the shareholders of Graph. The transaction is intended to be tax-free to Graph shareholders and expected to be completed in the next six (6) months subject to regulatory approval which includes approval from the CSE.

"The Company considers DeFi to be such a diverse sector that we believe our shareholders are best served by owning three pure play companies. We believe that the best possible path to unlock equity value is to create three independent companies that are each well-equipped to capitalize on growth trends in their sectors," said Paul Haber, Chief Executive Officer.

Forum Announces Elevated Uranium and Boron from Fir Island Project; Potential New Nickel Zone Identified

Forum Announces Elevated Uranium and Boron from Fir Island Project; Potential New Nickel Zone Identified

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) reports geochemical results compiled over three drill programs on the Fir Island Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Boron, uranium, offset of the unconformity, and size of the resistivity low all increase to the north along the Cathy Fault (Figure 1). A 100 metre interval of interpreted ultramafic rock with elevated nickel was intersected in basement rocks in FI-24. This same lithology with 0.24% nickel over a 68.5 metre interval has been identified in FI-03, located 1.1km west of FI-24. Forum has requested the lab to assay these nickel zones for palladium, platinum, and gold.

Drill targets planned for 2021 along a four kilometre electromagnetic conductor marking the Cathy Fault to the north of Fir Island could not be drilled this year due to poor ice conditions. Future plans are to follow the Cathy Fault to the north to the intersection with the Black Lake Fault, then continue northward along the structure, testing any resistivity and gravity lows (Figure 2).

Wellteq Launches Beta Production of Internet of Medical Things HealthHub with API as a Service

  • Wellteq launches beta production of the HealthHub, a hardware and API as a service offering which extends Wellteq's digital health solutions beyond corporate wellness and insurance and into primary virtual care.

  • The Health Hub and API form the foundation for Wellteq's condition management and virtual primary care platform, called "Wellteq Plus."

  • The HealthHub houses an 8-core processor, large memory footprint, and a versatile machine-learning secondary processor that supports Natural Language Processing (NLP) and auto update models for artificial intelligence (AI).

  • The HealthHub's custom wireless chipset and optimized firmware stack enables support of 500+ connected devices simultaneously, offering utility to a range of clinical and remote virtual care settings.
  • Wellteq has also secured a partnership with a global end-to-end manufacturing, logistics, and warranty provision and management company, enabling cost efficient fulfilment to customers globally.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (the "Company" or Wellteq") is pleased to announce the Company has launched beta production of its new Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) HealthHub and API as a service offering, targeting commercial release later this year.

At Wellteq, we are leveraging the IoMT to fast track our capabilities within condition management and virtual primary care. We call our IoMT condition management and virtual primary care platform Wellteq Plus. Together, the Wellteq mobile application and the Wellteq Plus IoMT platform follow the user across the continuum of care, from wellness to virtual primary care.

Intuit QuickBooks Kicks Off Integrated Campaign Spotlighting "Early Start" Entrepreneurs

With More Than 17 Million Small Businesses Projected to Start in 2022, New QuickBooks Campaign Focuses on Helping Entrepreneurs Pursue their Dreams

Following its recent forecast that more than 17 million new small businesses may be formed in 2022, INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks , TurboTax , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , announced today an integrated campaign focused on spotlighting and helping these "early start" businesses succeed. The U.S. and Canadian QuickBooks campaign is a multi-channel, integrated effort focused on the duality of small business ownership that many experience when they pursue their passions.

Intuit TurboTax "$0 Any Way" Offer Lets Simple Tax Filers Prepare and File Taxes for Free Even When Handing it Off to An Expert

Only with TurboTax, filers with simple returns can file themselves, get expert help along the way, or just hand it off to a dedicated tax expert for $0

TurboTax, from Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , and the leader in free tax preparation, announced its new "$0 Any Way" offer, bringing free tax filing to the approximately 60 million filers with a simple tax return, no matter how they want to file. Only TurboTax gives taxpayers with a simple return the choice to do their taxes themselves, get help from a tax expert along the way, or have a dedicated tax expert matched to their specific tax situation do their taxes for them, for $0.

Intuit TurboTax 2022 Brand Campaign Celebrates Filers' Uniqueness with "You do your thing. We've got your taxes."

A robust network of thousands of TurboTax Live tax experts are ready to handle even the most complicated tax situations

Today, TurboTax , from Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , announced its new 2022 brand campaign, "You do your thing". Celebrating the uniqueness of people's lives and the enthusiasm and expertise of its network of thousands of TurboTax Live tax experts , the integrated campaign showcases how TurboTax Live tax experts can solve even the most complicated tax situations. Because a complicated life means interesting taxes.

Top NASDAQ Fintech Stocks

Click here to read the previous top NASDAQ fintech stocks article.

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life.

Firms like Fitch Ratings and KPMG are projecting strength in the market moving forward, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses could profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the top-performing NASDAQ fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on December 29, 2021, and all information was current at that time. Companies with share prices of at least US$50 million were considered.

Social Venture Partners Charlotte and Credit Karma Announce $120,000 Investment Into Local Nonprofits

SVP Charlotte and Credit Karma have teamed up to invest in Feeding Charlotte and Soccer Foundation of Charlotte aimed at improving upward mobility for underserved communities in Charlotte

Social Venture Partners (SVP) Charlotte , a local nonprofit organization that invests skilled volunteer hours, social capital, and funding into grassroots nonprofits, has today announced its latest investment, along with a major contribution from the firm's newest corporate partner, Credit Karma . Together, SVP Charlotte and Credit Karma will invest up to $120,000 into two local nonprofits, Feeding Charlotte and the Soccer Foundation of Charlotte , both aimed at improving social and economic inequality in Charlotte and beyond. This marks SVP Charlotte's 22nd and 23rd strategic investment into Charlotte area nonprofit organizations since 2005, a total investment of nearly $2 million in 17 years.

