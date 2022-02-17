Fintech Investing News

Key facts: The FIS Express gateway received first place for Best Performing Gateway, as well as runner-up for Fastest Transactions and Lowest Gateway Minute Outage in North America. FIS received the award for its exceptional performance across transaction and gateway check benchmarks. Financial technology leader FIS ® announced today that FIS Express gateway has been awarded Best Performing Gateway by The ...

Key facts:

  • The FIS Express gateway received first place for Best Performing Gateway, as well as runner-up for Fastest Transactions and Lowest Gateway Minute Outage in North America.
  • FIS received the award for its exceptional performance across transaction and gateway check benchmarks.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that FIS Express gateway has been awarded Best Performing Gateway by The Strawhecker Group (TSG) in its 2022 Real Transaction Metrics Awards. FIS received the award for its exceptional performance across transaction and gateway check benchmarks.

The Best Performing Gateway award is based on TSG's Gateway Enterprise Metrics (GEM) Index, an overall scorecard for gateway metrics based on five key areas (gateway minute outage, gateway availability, transaction speed, transaction success rate, and authorization rate). The GEM platform uses pings and real merchant transactions to monitor each gateway's performance across 20 different global locations.

The FIS Express gateway was also a runner-up for Fastest Transactions and Lowest Gateway Minute Outage in North America. FIS' solution allows merchants to have their payments routed to the appropriate processor quickly, securely and reliably.

FIS won the Best Performing Gateway award in 2021 and 2020 for its U.S. eCommerce Platform .

"We're proud that FIS was recognized once again by TSG for having the best-performing payments gateway," said Dan Brames, EVP and Head of North America Merchant Solutions at FIS. "We're continually innovating and reimagining the payment experience for our clients and their customers, and this award is a testament to our employees' dedication."

Performance data was assessed across more than 20 industry-leading payments providers for 2021 performance to determine the Real Transaction Metrics Awards.

Details about the TSG Real Transaction Metrics Awards and the list of winners are available at https://thestrawgroup.com/tsg-announces-2022-top-performing-payment-gateways/ .

TSG is the largest analytics and consulting firm focused on the payments acceptance industry. TSG serves the entire payments ecosystem and has experience in working on large-scale projects for the world's biggest payment players.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

