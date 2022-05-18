Fintech Investing News

Key facts

  • At its annual FIS Emerald client event, FIS launched its metastore allowing attendees to get hands on experience with transactions in the metaverse.
  • Initiative supports FIS' leadership role in creating the bridge from physical to digital which includes working with cryptocurrency exchanges and all forms of money movement technology to enable shopping and other transactions.

The metaverse is opening a new frontier of opportunities in the digital economy. As a financial technology leader, FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) is creating a bridge from physical to digital and looking to enhance customer experience for businesses that are innovating in this nascent market.

At its annual client event FIS Emerald 2022, FIS launched the FIS metastore, which brought the virtual metaverse world into a physical space to provide attendees with hands on experience with crypto and explore possibilities for new revenue streams and new customer experiences via the meta world. Through an in-person retail experience, Emerald conference attendees could purchase both physical items and limited edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs), all powered by Worldpay from FIS ® solutions.

"With the FIS metastore, our goal was to show people the value and opportunities that the metaverse can bring for their businesses and what role FIS can play in global crypto digital exchanges," said Himal Makwana, SVP, Head of Product Strategy and New Initiatives at FIS. "As the metaverse grows, we are advancing our FIS offerings including crypto technology, expertise and services to clients that want to adapt their assets seamlessly into new digital experiences."

Five Tips to Engage in the Metaverse

1. Ensure the metaverse is right for your business
Take a step back and look at the big picture. Is this the right strategy for you and your customers? Building a good understanding of the use cases for the various platforms and how they might benefit your business is key to ensuring you take the right approach – with new development coming out on a regular basis, there's always a new opportunity or use case to consider.

2. Meet your customers where they are in the metaverse
Ask yourself, which metaverse platforms are your customers on, if any? Metaverse platforms haven't reached mainstream adoption yet, so your customers are likely to be exploring several options, many of which have their own platform specific cryptocurrencies and some platforms with land for sale via better known blockchains such as Ethereum.

3. Accepting cryptocurrency will be essential for success
Adoption of cryptocurrency is growing. People are starting to trade fiat currency for crypto or purchasing cryptocurrency directly. As the evolution of payments in the metaverse continues, you'll want to create a strategy that works for your customers. Ensuring a fast, frictionless and easy to understand process is key to longer term adoption.

4. Keep up on the cutting-edge advancements in the metaverse to impact customer experience
Especially in these early stages of metaverse development, it is important to stay up to date on the consumer experience. Staying abreast of new developments in the space is vital because innovations and new use cases might be the key to unlocking your potential in this sphere.

5. Be playful but cautious to stay safe in the metaverse
Consider how your brand translates in the metaverse. Your clients will expect a totally new experience than how they interact with you across other channels. Understand the security, regulation, and behavioral standards within each metaverse platform to keep your customers safe in this new world.

FIS continues to invest in expanding its offerings for clients in the metaverse. Whether it is payments, digital wallets or trading in real-time, FIS is the trusted solution provider to leading crypto marketplaces across the globe including 4 of the top 5 cryptocurrency exchanges.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes and across any industry globally. We enable the movement of commerce by unlocking the financial technology that powers the world's economy. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests through our trusted innovation, system performance and flexible architecture. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500 ® and the Standard & Poor's 500 ® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

Kim Snider, +1 904.438.6278
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fidelity National Information ServicesFISFintech Investing
FIS
Galena Mining

Abra Construction 63% Complete At End of April

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that the construction progress at its Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) has reached 63% complete on 30 April 2022. Construction achievements during the month include completion of the first 1,000m of decline development and the commencement of the mining the first underground diamond drill chamber. Both GR Engineering Services Ltd. (“GR Engineering”) and Contract Power Australia Pty. Ltd. have made excellent progress at the processing plant and the power station sites.

Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals

28.4% Increased Nifty Copper MRE to 940,200t Copper Metal

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (“Cyprium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company’s updated MRE for the Nifty copper deposit following completion of the successful Nifty west pit drilling program in 2021. Cyprium’s previously disclosed MRE for Nifty was the maiden Nifty MRE under Cyprium’s ownership2.

Keep reading...Show less

PayPal Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced today that it has priced its offering of $3.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes, consisting of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.900% notes due 2027, $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.400% notes due 2032, $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.050% notes due 2052 and $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.250% notes due 2062. The offering is expected to close May 23, 2022 subject to customary closing conditions.

PayPal Logo (PRNewsfoto/PayPal)

PayPal estimates that the proceeds from the offering will be approximately $2.99 billion , before deducting offering expenses. PayPal intends to use a portion of the proceeds from the offering to fund the purchase for cash of any and all of the Company's outstanding 2.200% Notes due 2022 and 1.350% Notes due 2023 pursuant to the tender offer that commenced on May 16, 2022 and for the payment of related and unpaid interest, premiums, fees and expenses. PayPal intends to use the remainder for general corporate purposes, which may include funding the repayment or redemption of any 2022 Notes and 2023 Notes that are not validly tendered and accepted for payment in the tender offer, as well as other outstanding debt, share repurchases, ongoing operations, capital expenditures and possible acquisitions of businesses or assets or strategic investments.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering.

This offering is being made under an automatic effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed by PayPal with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, as well as other documents PayPal has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about PayPal and this offering. These documents may be obtained for free by searching the SEC online database (EDGAR) on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, and, when available, the final prospectus supplement for the offering may be obtained by contacting: BofA Securities, Inc. at NC1-004-03-43 200 North College Street, 3rd floor Charlotte NC 28255-0001 Attention: Prospectus Department, e-mail: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com , telephone: 1-800-294-1322; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316, e-mail: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com ; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, telephone: 1-866-718-1649.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About PayPal

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering 429 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements related to the anticipated terms of the offering, the anticipated closing of the offering, the expected use of proceeds of the notes and other statements that are not historical fact. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "project," "forecast" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to PayPal as of the date of this press release, and are inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied by forward-looking statements.  For the reasons discussed above, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. PayPal assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contacts
Gabrielle Rabinovitch
grabinovitch@paypal.com

Ryan Wallace
ryanwallace@paypal.com

Media Relations Contacts
Josh Criscoe
jcriscoe@paypal.com

Taylor Watson
taywatson@paypal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paypal-announces-pricing-of-senior-notes-offering-301548490.html

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PayPal Announces Debt Tender Offer

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its offer to purchase for cash any and all of the company's outstanding notes listed in the table below (collectively, the "Notes"). Each reference to an "Offer" herein refers to the applicable offer to purchase for cash the 2.200% Senior Notes due September 2022 (the "2022 Notes") or the 1.350% Senior Notes due June 2023 (the "2023 Notes"), as applicable.

The Offer is made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated May 16, 2022 (as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Offer to Purchase "), and its accompanying notice of guaranteed delivery (the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery" and, together with the Offer to Purchase , the "Tender Offer Documents"). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Join Intuit QuickBooks and the U.S. Small Business Administration for a Small Business Success Month Town Hall

U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and Intuit QuickBooks EVP and General Manager Alex Chriss to Discuss Small Businesses Challenges from Cash Flow to Inflation

As part of Small Business Success Month , INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks , TurboTax , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , will host a candid conversation with Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), on Thursday, May 19 to discuss the biggest challenges facing small businesses today, including how to access capital, manage inflation and improve cash flow. Emmy award-winning journalist Lisa Ling will moderate the conversation.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fintech Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies (Updated 2022)

Fintech Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies (Updated 2022)

The top fintech companies are transforming banking, payments and financial services around the world.

However, the fintech space can be a little tricky for the average investor to navigate. In the recent past, the sector was primarily dominated by private startups, making it difficult for investors to get into the fintech market.

Now the situation is changing. KPMG notes that “the pipeline of fintech IPOs is growing globally,” and states that more stock exchanges are opening up to technology listings in a bid to compete with the NASDAQ. That means more fintech innovators are joining the ranks of publicly traded stocks.

Keep reading...Show less
TIMIA Capital

TIMIA Capital to Acquire Controlling Interest in Specialty Finance Company

~TIMIA announces letter of intent to acquire a controlling interest in a second specialty finance company in 2022; Combined company pro forma assets surpass $450 million~

Timia Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSXV: TCA) (OTCQB: TIMCF) a leading innovator in specialty private credit, is pleased to announce it has agreed to acquire approximately 77% of a Canadian-based leading provider of specialty finance lending (the "Target"), for a purchase price of approximately $9.24 million . The total common share valuation of the specialty finance company is $12 million . The vendors of the Target (the "Vendors") and the Target's board and management are at arm's length to the Company.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FIS Helps Small and Mid-Sized Financial Institutions Digitally Transform Through New Embedded Finance Capabilities in Partnership with Treasury Prime

Key facts

  • New FIS embedded finance offering is developed in partnership with Treasury Prime using application programming interfaces (APIs) that make it easier for financial institutions to offer enhanced digital banking capabilities.
  • Embedded finance services are easily scalable and create new revenue streams for small and mid-sized banks and fintechs by delivering solutions such as digital deposits, accounts payables, and other banking processes that augment or enhance the banks' proprietary digital footprint.

The global economy's digital transformation is accelerating, and community and regional banks are seeking ways to offer the most advanced digital capabilities and open new channels for distribution. To help these financial institutions meet the growing need for digitally-native banking experiences and grow their client base, FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) has announced a new embedded finance offering developed in partnership with Treasury Prime.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×