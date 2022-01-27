Fintech Investing News
FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 21% increase in the quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share from $0.39 per share. The dividend is payable March 25, 2022, to FIS shareholders of record as of close of business on March 11, 2022.

"The Board's decision to increase our quarterly dividend reflects continued confidence in the strength of our financial position, the durability of our business model and the future of FIS," said Gary Norcross, FIS chairman and chief executive officer. "Our strong business fundamentals and robust free cash flow enable us to simultaneously invest for growth, meet our leverage targets and return capital to our shareholders."

Consistent with its capital allocation strategy, FIS plans to increase its annual dividend approximately 20% per year, beginning with the quarterly dividend payable in March 2022. By accelerating its target annual dividend growth rate to approximately 20% from approximately 10% previously, the company intends to gradually increase its dividend payout ratio over several years to approximately 35% of adjusted net earnings from approximately 25% in 2021.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about anticipated financial outcomes, expected dividends and share repurchases, as well as other statements about our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events and our future results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, dividends or achievement could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, without limitation, ​ results of operations, financial condition, cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors that may be considered relevant by our Board of Directors in its discretion, in its determination of the amount, declaration and payment of future dividends, including changes in the growth rates of the markets for our solutions; legal and contractual restrictions on the payment of dividends that may exist in the future; unexpected or otherwise unplanned or alternative requirements or other uses with respect to the available cash flow of the Company, including but not limited to potential M&A opportunities or share repurchases; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; and other risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information," "Risk Factors" and other sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we do not undertake (and expressly disclaim) any obligation and do not intend to publicly update or review any of our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Kim Snider
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Corporate Communications
904.438.6278
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

Nathan Rozof, CFA
Executive Vice President
FIS Corporate Finance
904.438.6918
nathan.rozof@fisglobal.com

FIS
TSXV:JZR

Jazz Resources Reports Additional Drill Holes Intersecting Visible Gold in Multiple Vein System on the Vila Nova Project in Amapa State, Brazil

(TheNewswire)

October 28 2021 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to report that drilling undertaken on the bedrock portion of the Vila Nova gold project, Amapa State, Brazil has intersected multiple veins with visible gold in all four drill holes, including the previously reported veins totaling 23.09 meters grading 31.58 gt (one ounce per tonne) at a vertical depth of 74.47 meters in Hole VN-3 (Cord. 44.416N, 418.157W).

interim consultant marketing intelligence

iSIGN Media Announces a Restructuring of its Management and Board

ISIGN Media Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN" or "Company") (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced management and Board changes.

The Board of Directors have accepted the resignation of Bruce Reilly as iSIGN's Chief Financial Officer and has appointed Bob MacBean in his place.

graph blockchain stock

Graph Blockchain Announces Spin Off Three Subsidiaries via Share Dividend

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("the Company or Graph ") is pleased to announce that it intends to spin off three of its businesses into two independent publicly traded entities by way of a share dividend to the shareholders of Graph. The transaction is intended to be tax-free to Graph shareholders and expected to be completed in the next six (6) months subject to regulatory approval which includes approval from the CSE.

"The Company considers DeFi to be such a diverse sector that we believe our shareholders are best served by owning three pure play companies. We believe that the best possible path to unlock equity value is to create three independent companies that are each well-equipped to capitalize on growth trends in their sectors," said Paul Haber, Chief Executive Officer.

Forum Announces Elevated Uranium and Boron from Fir Island Project; Potential New Nickel Zone Identified

Forum Announces Elevated Uranium and Boron from Fir Island Project; Potential New Nickel Zone Identified

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) reports geochemical results compiled over three drill programs on the Fir Island Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Boron, uranium, offset of the unconformity, and size of the resistivity low all increase to the north along the Cathy Fault (Figure 1). A 100 metre interval of interpreted ultramafic rock with elevated nickel was intersected in basement rocks in FI-24. This same lithology with 0.24% nickel over a 68.5 metre interval has been identified in FI-03, located 1.1km west of FI-24. Forum has requested the lab to assay these nickel zones for palladium, platinum, and gold.

Drill targets planned for 2021 along a four kilometre electromagnetic conductor marking the Cathy Fault to the north of Fir Island could not be drilled this year due to poor ice conditions. Future plans are to follow the Cathy Fault to the north to the intersection with the Black Lake Fault, then continue northward along the structure, testing any resistivity and gravity lows (Figure 2).

hyperscale models

Wellteq Launches Beta Production of Internet of Medical Things HealthHub with API as a Service

  • Wellteq launches beta production of the HealthHub, a hardware and API as a service offering which extends Wellteq's digital health solutions beyond corporate wellness and insurance and into primary virtual care.

  • The Health Hub and API form the foundation for Wellteq's condition management and virtual primary care platform, called "Wellteq Plus."

  • The HealthHub houses an 8-core processor, large memory footprint, and a versatile machine-learning secondary processor that supports Natural Language Processing (NLP) and auto update models for artificial intelligence (AI).

  • The HealthHub's custom wireless chipset and optimized firmware stack enables support of 500+ connected devices simultaneously, offering utility to a range of clinical and remote virtual care settings.
  • Wellteq has also secured a partnership with a global end-to-end manufacturing, logistics, and warranty provision and management company, enabling cost efficient fulfilment to customers globally.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (the "Company" or Wellteq") is pleased to announce the Company has launched beta production of its new Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) HealthHub and API as a service offering, targeting commercial release later this year.

At Wellteq, we are leveraging the IoMT to fast track our capabilities within condition management and virtual primary care. We call our IoMT condition management and virtual primary care platform Wellteq Plus. Together, the Wellteq mobile application and the Wellteq Plus IoMT platform follow the user across the continuum of care, from wellness to virtual primary care.

Intuit to Announce Second-quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on February 24

INTUit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma and Mailchimp will announce its second-quarter results for fiscal year 2022 on February 24, 2022 following the close of market. The company's second quarter ends on January 31.

Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on February 24. The conference call can be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx . Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit's website after the call ends.

Intuit QuickBooks Gives Small Businesses and Their Employees Faster Access to Money With Two New Fintech Solutions

QuickBooks Get Paid Upfront Allows Eligible Small Businesses to Access up to $30,000 in Unpaid Invoice Funds;

QuickBooks Early Pay Provides Small Business Employees Access to Money Before Payday

Media Alert: You are Invited to Join Intuit QuickBooks and Tracee Ellis Ross for a Black History Month Roundtable focused on Health and Wellness for Small Businesses

Featuring Tracee Ellis Ross, award-winning actress and entrepreneur, Soledad O'Brien, journalist, and a panel of Black business owners

In celebration of Black History Month, Intuit QuickBooks is hosting its first-ever North American Black History Month Roundtable to shed light on the challenges faced by Black-owned businesses. QuickBooks is the leading small business financial management platform with eight million customers.

Alphinat Announces a Profit of $122,358 for Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2021

Alphinat Announces a Profit of $122,358 for Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2021

Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA) announces a profit of $122,358 for the financial quarter ended November 30, 2021

During the quarter ended November 31, 2021, Alphinat concentrated most of its commercial efforts on its partnerships and accelerating sales in the public sector. Furthermore, SmartGuide software continues being used by federal government departments & agencies, state / provincial and municipal governments.

Mobi724 Logo

Mobi724 to Serve Global Clients Through Agreement with Worldline Brand Ingenico

Mobi724 to Provide all Value-Added Services on Ingenico's Payment Platform as a Service

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-powered payment card-linked solutions, is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to provide its value-added services on Ingenico's Payments Platform as a Service (PPaaS). Ingenico is a brand of Worldline (Euronext: WLN), the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and fourth largest worldwide.

"Integrating with Ingenico's PPaaS allows us to provide our services on a global scale while also validating the impact and effectiveness of our AI-powered payment card-linked solutions," said Marcel Vienneau, CEO of Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. "Through this collaboration, we join several other leading global players who are working with Ingenico to execute a shared vision of payment solutions that create truly enhanced transactions. This, combined with our recently announced programs in Latin America, further secures our position as an innovative payment solutions provider."

SoLa Impact's Black Impact Fund Receives $25 Million Investment from PayPal to Address Racial Equity Through Affordable Housing

SoLa Impact a leading minority-led housing developer, today announced a $25 million investment from PayPal for its fourth fund, the Black Impact Fund.  The investment further scales SoLa's production of high-quality affordable housing in California's major urban markets. PayPal's investment in SoLa's Black Impact Fund is part of PayPal's $535 million commitment to advance racial economic equity and support Black and underserved communities.

"PayPal is uniquely positioned to create economic opportunity for underinvested communities. This investment will contribute to progress in closing the racial wealth gap and providing access to affordable housing in Black and brown neighborhoods," said Martin Muoto, Chief Executive Officer, SoLa Impact. "We are excited to add PayPal to our cohort of leading corporate investors with a strong commitment to driving long-term transformative change and addressing economic inequality in historically underserved communities."

