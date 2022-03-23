Fintech Investing News

Key facts FIS Digital Banking customers now have access to more advanced tools as FIS adds enhancements to its Digital One hosted platform with Digital One Financial Wellness Suite. Spending Insights, the newest addition to Digital One Financial Wellness Suite, is being used by more than 85 banks to bring advanced online banking experiences and personalized, actionable insights about banking activity to their ...

In order to provide its community bank clients with the advanced digital banking tools they need, FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) has enhanced its Digital One platform with the launch of Spending Insights, a new offering within the Digital One Financial Wellness Suite. FIS' Digital One hosted platform is pre-integrated with the company's core banking solutions making it easier for FIS' clients to tap into this powerful digital solution.

Spending Insights brings innovative new features to banks and their customers, with advanced online banking experiences and personalized, actionable insights about banking activity. This enhancement to the FIS Digital One platform makes powerful tools highly accessible to FIS digital banking customers so they benefit from pre-configured, flexible solutions that require far fewer developer resources than custom builds can.

FIS' Spending Insights is powered by artificial intelligence and predictive analytics accessible as an online and mobile banking tool that delivers targeted insights to customers about their financial activity. Customers with Digital One Spending Insights-enabled accounts will receive tailored suggestions for transaction monitoring, balance and cashflow trackers, reminders to set budgets, nudges to better financial choices, and more.

This new solution is now being used by more than 85 banks including Danbury, CT-based Union Savings Bank, which serves 25 branches in Western Connecticut. The solution also leverages the powerful data-driven personalization platform from FIS partner Personetics to deliver unique insights.

As the digital transformation of the world's banking and financial services industry accelerates, smaller banks looking to offer an experience on par with their largest bank and fintech competitors will need to build out their digital banking strategy. The FIS Digital One platform offers an array of solutions for financial institutions of all sizes to deploy highly advanced digital and mobile banking experiences.

According to Gartner®, "by 2030, 80% of heritage banking firms that fail to adapt to digitalization will go out of business, become commoditized or exist only formally. Product managers must focus on accelerating the digitalization of functional processes to help banks expedite transformation and remain relevant." 1

"At Union Savings Bank we continue to deliver innovative services to our customers and community," said Cynthia Merkle, President and CEO at Union Savings Bank. "It's solutions like FIS' Spending Insights that give us that competitive advantage in the community banking space while building loyalty with our customers."

"Our highly advanced offerings like the Digital One platform are what drive innovative and forward-looking banks to come work with FIS," said Maria Schuld, Division Executive, Americas Banking Solutions at FIS. "Because we continue to deliver novel features and experiences, our clients have come to trust us to help them stay on top of and ahead of the technology driving our industry, and it's why more than 85 banks have already signed up for these new enhancements to our Digital One platform."

Click here to learn more about the FIS Digital One platform and Spending Insights.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index.

To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

1 Gartner, "Digitalization Will Make Most Heritage Banking Firms Irrelevant", Casey, Jeff, 16 January 2020. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission

Kim Snider, +1 904.438.6278
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

East Side Games Group to Develop Star Trek-Themed Mobile Game in Partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products

East Side Games Group to Develop Star Trek-Themed Mobile Game in Partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products (" VCP ") for the worldwide release of a Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed mobile game on iOS and Android.

east side games logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

In addition to the storylines and characters from Star Trek: Lower Decks , the mobile game will include characters and stories from across the franchise, reimagining them for fans through the lens of Star Trek: Lower Decks . The Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed game will be developed by East Side Games (" ESG "), in partnership with VCP, utilizing ESGG's proven Game Kit-Idle technology, and will be published by ESG. Australian-based video game company Mighty Kingdom Limited (" MK ") will be co-developing the game alongside ESG, providing the project with MK's franchise knowledge and development expertise. The Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed idle game is expected to launch worldwide in 2022.

The free-to-play mobile game will feature the Star Trek: Lower Decks style and humour to transport players into the Star Trek Universe and will feature characters and settings from across the entire Star Trek library. Be the first to know about the new game by signing up here .

"The Star Trek franchise has had an unmistakable influence on adults and children alike for over 50 years. Being able to bring such a storied franchise to mobile in our trademark idle-game style is an honour for us here at ESGG," said Darcy Taylor , Chief Executive Officer of ESGG. "We're looking forward to sharing this new experience in the Star Trek franchise with everyone from new audiences to Star Trek super fans. This new mobile game is another top tier IP franchise that will only add to an already exciting launch slate in 2022."

ABOUT East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and T he Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS

Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos , in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos , includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome , Ensign Brad Boimler , voiced by Jack Quaid , Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells, and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero . The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship's bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman , voiced by Dawnn Lewis , Commander Jack Ransom , voiced by Jerry O'Connell , Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman , Lt. Shaxs voiced by Fred Tatasciore , Lt. Billups voiced by Paul Scheer and Lt. Kayshon voiced by Carl Tart .

The series is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin , Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth , and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan . Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse ("Big Mouth"), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America and is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in Australia , New Zealand , Europe , Japan , India and more and in Canada , airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

ABOUT VIACOMCBS CONSUMER PRODUCTS

ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP) oversees all licensing and merchandising for ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, VCP's portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, VCP is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, VCP oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

ABOUT MIGHTY KINGDOM LIMITED

Mighty Kingdom delights more than 7 million players every month and designs game experiences with the world's most recognised brands such as LEGO, Disney, Mattel, Funcom, Moose Toys, Spinmaster and more, as well as developing its own original games. Our portfolio of games is crafted from our Adelaide headquarters, with a diverse team of more than 140 developers from across Australia . Led by a desire to engage and delight players, we make exceptional experiences that connect our diverse talent with millions of people around the world. We make games with heart. We Love Fun. We want to share it with the world. We want you to be part of it.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c2574.html

Jazz Resources Reports Additional Drill Holes Intersecting Visible Gold in Multiple Vein System on the Vila Nova Project in Amapa State, Brazil

(TheNewswire)

October 28 2021 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to report that drilling undertaken on the bedrock portion of the Vila Nova gold project, Amapa State, Brazil has intersected multiple veins with visible gold in all four drill holes, including the previously reported veins totaling 23.09 meters grading 31.58 gt (one ounce per tonne) at a vertical depth of 74.47 meters in Hole VN-3 (Cord. 44.416N, 418.157W).

iSIGN Media Announces a Restructuring of its Management and Board

ISIGN Media Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN" or "Company") (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced management and Board changes.

The Board of Directors have accepted the resignation of Bruce Reilly as iSIGN's Chief Financial Officer and has appointed Bob MacBean in his place.

Graph Blockchain Announces Spin Off Three Subsidiaries via Share Dividend

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("the Company or Graph ") is pleased to announce that it intends to spin off three of its businesses into two independent publicly traded entities by way of a share dividend to the shareholders of Graph. The transaction is intended to be tax-free to Graph shareholders and expected to be completed in the next six (6) months subject to regulatory approval which includes approval from the CSE.

"The Company considers DeFi to be such a diverse sector that we believe our shareholders are best served by owning three pure play companies. We believe that the best possible path to unlock equity value is to create three independent companies that are each well-equipped to capitalize on growth trends in their sectors," said Paul Haber, Chief Executive Officer.

Forum Announces Elevated Uranium and Boron from Fir Island Project; Potential New Nickel Zone Identified

Forum Announces Elevated Uranium and Boron from Fir Island Project; Potential New Nickel Zone Identified

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) reports geochemical results compiled over three drill programs on the Fir Island Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Boron, uranium, offset of the unconformity, and size of the resistivity low all increase to the north along the Cathy Fault (Figure 1). A 100 metre interval of interpreted ultramafic rock with elevated nickel was intersected in basement rocks in FI-24. This same lithology with 0.24% nickel over a 68.5 metre interval has been identified in FI-03, located 1.1km west of FI-24. Forum has requested the lab to assay these nickel zones for palladium, platinum, and gold.

Drill targets planned for 2021 along a four kilometre electromagnetic conductor marking the Cathy Fault to the north of Fir Island could not be drilled this year due to poor ice conditions. Future plans are to follow the Cathy Fault to the north to the intersection with the Black Lake Fault, then continue northward along the structure, testing any resistivity and gravity lows (Figure 2).

Vijay D'Silva and Kenneth T. Lamneck Join the FIS Board of Directors

Key facts:

  • Vijay D'Silva, former Senior Partner at McKinsey & Co., has joined the FIS Board of Directors.
  • Kenneth T. Lamneck, former Chief Executive Officer and President, Insight Enterprises, Inc., has joined the FIS Board of Directors.

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced that Vijay D'Silva and Kenneth T. Lamneck have joined the company's Board of Directors.

Intuit Executive Alex Chriss to Present at Wolfe Research Virtual Conference

Intuit, the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , announced today that Alex Chriss, executive vice president and general manager of Intuit's Small Business and Self-Employed Group, will present at the Wolfe Research Virtual Conference on March 22.

The presentation will begin at 8:10 a.m. Pacific time (11:10 a.m. Eastern time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit's investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

Inflation Exacerbates Pay Inequities Among American Workers, Study Shows

Credit Karma prioritizes pay equity starting from inside out, having invested $15 million to remove pay disparities among employees

Today, Credit Karma, the consumer technology platform with more than 120 million members, has released a report that examines pay inequities in the U.S. workforce. The report found two-thirds of American workers feel like their pay is not adequate enough to cover the rising cost of inflation, which reached another four-decade-high in February, according to the Labor Department . Economic factors like inflation and the Great Resignation, combined with unresolved systemic issues, like the gender pay gap and racial inequalities, bring to the fore the need for equal pay within the American workforce. This Equal Pay Day, Credit Karma is officially putting its stake in the ground as a champion for pay equity both inside and outside of its organization and calls on other major companies to do the same.

Struggling With Student Loan Debt? Credit Karma's New Payment Relief Experience Could Help

Credit Karma seeks to help Americans who are sacrificing necessities to make their federal student loan payments through personalized debt relief options and potential loan forgiveness

Credit Karma, the consumer technology platform with more than 120 million members in the U.S., Canada and U.K., is launching this month, a new, personalized debt relief experience for Americans carrying federal student loans, which accounts for 92% of all student loans in America. Now, Credit Karma can help federal student loan borrowers who are struggling to make on-time payments, apply for two potential forms of relief that could lower their monthly payments or help them understand if they qualify for loan forgiveness.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of DocuSign, HyreCar, Katapult, and PayPal on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), HyreCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT), and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU)

Intuit TurboTax Renews its Commitment to Latino Education with the Launch of #LeadingConEducación

The job readiness program will benefit students through annual grants and scholarships for the second straight year

TurboTax from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq:INTU), announces the launch of #LeadingConEducación, a program designed to empower the next generation of Latino professionals. For the second consecutive year, TurboTax will partner with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation to award educational grants to 40 high school seniors and college students seeking financial support to pursue a higher education diploma or complete their college degree.

