Fintech Investing News

Key facts:

  • FIS has expanded its InnovateIN48 fintech competition to startup fintech companies in the APAC region for the first time.
  • The competition welcomed nearly 200 fintech companies from 11 APAC markets to develop and pitch their innovative ideas to FIS leaders.
  • InnovateIN48-Partner Edition is an opportunity for FIS to use its strength to drive innovation throughout the APAC region and help early-stage fintechs develop their ideas and build a proof of concept.

Global financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) today announced the expansion of its annual InnovateIN48 fintech competition to include early-stage fintech startups in the APAC region. Originally an employee-based innovation competition in 2013, FIS expanded the InnovateIN48 program to students in 2021 . InnovateIN48-Partner Edition is the first time the company has hosted an ideation competition for startups in the APAC region.

Open to early-stage APAC fintech startups with market-ready solutions, InnovateIN48-Partner Edition welcomed nearly 200 companies from 11 markets, including India, Singapore and Australia, to develop and pitch their innovative ideas to FIS leaders within a 48-hour window. Participants had the option to create standalone solutions or integrate their ideas with FIS technology to solve industry challenges all under the 2022 themes of Data Innovation, Digital Assets, and AI in Fintech.

Keynote speaker Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and other speakers discussed current industry trends aligned with these themes, while registrants from 35 countries learned about FIS' innovation ecosystem, products and APIs.

The event concluded with a demo day for presentations.

The InnovateIN48-Partner Edition finalists are:

  • EdgeNeural – Provides a modular, fully-integrated workflow to easily train, optimize, deploy and manage AI neural networks.
  • Finarkein – OpenData OS helps move data from siloed datasets to open access and from corporate ownership to end-user ownership. The solution unlocks economic, societal and governance benefits across sectors.
  • IntelleWings – Created a screening database that checks all patterns of money laundering, terrorism, smuggling, drug trafficking and fraud from global sources.
  • Koinearth – The company's marketsN platform enables ESG compliance, supply chain finance and operations efficiency through secure data sharing in B2B ecosystems.
  • LegitDoc – Offers a solution to help organizations issue tamper-proof digital documents that can be verified quickly from anywhere.
  • Oriserve – An end-to-end provider of conversational, AI-powered chatbots designed to automate the customer experience.
  • Payscript – Provides a cryptocurrency payment platform that allows consumers to buy, sell, swap and spend crypto through an easily accessible and secure wallet.
  • Tathya Earth – Developing a platform to provide a near real-time dataset and insights on the commodities supply chain using satellite data.
  • Yuva Pay – A neobank that fosters financial inclusion at a grassroots level.

Winners of the 2022 APAC competition will receive support from event partners and regulators , including a possible entry (subject to eligibility criteria) into the regulatory/innovation sandbox and fintech grants (as applicable) from IFSCA, which is a unified regulator regulating financial products and services in the specially created jurisdiction of IFSC in India. Those selected will also have potential opportunities to further develop their ideas and build a proof-of-concept through FIS initiatives such as FIS Impact Ventures , FIS Fintech Accelerator and FIS Alliance Network .

"InnovateIN48 is in its tenth year at FIS and we're thrilled to open the competition to startups in the APAC region, one of the fastest growing economies in the world," said Vishad Gupta, Head of the Global Delivery Organization at FIS. "Our goal is to engage early innovators who have new ideas with a lot of potential to help shape how the world pays, banks and invests. We're so pleased to have worked with such a strong group of cohorts and congratulate all the finalists on their outstanding presentations."

Learn more about FIS' InnovateIN48-Partner Edition as well as InnovateIN48 .

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes and across any industry globally. We enable the movement of commerce by unlocking the financial technology that powers the world's economy. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests through our trusted innovation, system performance and flexible architecture. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500 ® and the Standard & Poor's 500 ® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

Kim Snider, 904.438.6278
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fidelity National Information ServicesFISFintech Investing
FIS
Usha logo

Usha Resources Announces Warrant Extension

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV: USHA) (OTCQB: USHAF) (FSE: JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, announces that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it intends to extend the expiration dates by one year on a total of 1,571,135 warrants (the "Warrants") originally issued by the Company on October 21, 2020, November 23, 2020 and December 2, 2020 pursuant to non-brokered private placements.

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV Installs Patented LumiCide Surface Disinfection Solution into NYC's Mt. Sinai Medical Center Morningside

Applied UV Installs Patented LumiCide Surface Disinfection Solution into NYC's Mt. Sinai Medical Center Morningside

One of The World's Prestigious Hospitals

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary SteriLumen has just installed its patented LumiCide Surface and Drain UVC Disinfecting Systems initially, in 17 patient rooms within the world renowned Mt. Sinai Medical Center Morningside. Mount Sinai Morningside , formerly known as Mount Sinai St. Luke's, is a teaching hospital located in the Morningside Heights neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Announces Release of the IoMT HealthHub

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Announces Release of the IoMT HealthHub

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) has released the Company's internet of medical things (IoMT) HealthHub into device integrations with Beta research partners for testing purposes.
  • The wellteq HealthHub is the result of an extensive internal development effort to produce an open standard and scalable IoMT platform for distributed virtual care deployments in enterprise health, clinic, pharmacy, and remote locations.
  • The wellteq HealthHub connects, manages, and monitors both standardized medical and non-medical devices for a completely integrated IoMT/IoT intelligent edge solution, allowing for control of any standardized commercial, industrial, residential, or medical smart device - an industry first and must-have for next generation virtual care deployments.
  • The initial market for the wellteq HealthHub will be B2B for both in-market and new-to-market virtual care solutions.
  • wellteq will soon offer its baseline B2B virtual care platform integrating the wellteq HealthHub, wellteq Clinical Vitals Wearable and the wellteq Virtual Care Coaching APP.
  • The IoMT market is projected to grow from $30.79 billion in 2021 to $187.60 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%1. While annual digital health spending is projected to reach $660 billion by 20252.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF), (the "Company" or wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 32 countries is pleased to announce the Beta release of its new internet of medical things (IoMT) HealthHub, targeting commercial release later this year.

Based on a survey2of physicians in the United States who serve predominantly Medicare fee-for-service (FFS) and Medicare Advantage (MA) patients, McKinsey estimates that up to $265 billion (about $820 per person in the US) worth of care services - which represents up to 25% of the total cost of care - for Medicare FFS and MA beneficiaries could shift from traditional facilities to the home by 2025, without a reduction in quality or access.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
East Side Games Group to Develop Star Trek-Themed Mobile Game in Partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products

East Side Games Group to Develop Star Trek-Themed Mobile Game in Partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products (" VCP ") for the worldwide release of a Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed mobile game on iOS and Android.

east side games logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

In addition to the storylines and characters from Star Trek: Lower Decks , the mobile game will include characters and stories from across the franchise, reimagining them for fans through the lens of Star Trek: Lower Decks . The Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed game will be developed by East Side Games (" ESG "), in partnership with VCP, utilizing ESGG's proven Game Kit-Idle technology, and will be published by ESG. Australian-based video game company Mighty Kingdom Limited (" MK ") will be co-developing the game alongside ESG, providing the project with MK's franchise knowledge and development expertise. The Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed idle game is expected to launch worldwide in 2022.

The free-to-play mobile game will feature the Star Trek: Lower Decks style and humour to transport players into the Star Trek Universe and will feature characters and settings from across the entire Star Trek library. Be the first to know about the new game by signing up here .

"The Star Trek franchise has had an unmistakable influence on adults and children alike for over 50 years. Being able to bring such a storied franchise to mobile in our trademark idle-game style is an honour for us here at ESGG," said Darcy Taylor , Chief Executive Officer of ESGG. "We're looking forward to sharing this new experience in the Star Trek franchise with everyone from new audiences to Star Trek super fans. This new mobile game is another top tier IP franchise that will only add to an already exciting launch slate in 2022."

ABOUT East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and T he Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS

Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos , in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos , includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome , Ensign Brad Boimler , voiced by Jack Quaid , Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells, and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero . The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship's bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman , voiced by Dawnn Lewis , Commander Jack Ransom , voiced by Jerry O'Connell , Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman , Lt. Shaxs voiced by Fred Tatasciore , Lt. Billups voiced by Paul Scheer and Lt. Kayshon voiced by Carl Tart .

The series is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin , Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth , and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan . Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse ("Big Mouth"), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America and is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in Australia , New Zealand , Europe , Japan , India and more and in Canada , airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

ABOUT VIACOMCBS CONSUMER PRODUCTS

ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP) oversees all licensing and merchandising for ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, VCP's portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, VCP is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, VCP oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

ABOUT MIGHTY KINGDOM LIMITED

Mighty Kingdom delights more than 7 million players every month and designs game experiences with the world's most recognised brands such as LEGO, Disney, Mattel, Funcom, Moose Toys, Spinmaster and more, as well as developing its own original games. Our portfolio of games is crafted from our Adelaide headquarters, with a diverse team of more than 140 developers from across Australia . Led by a desire to engage and delight players, we make exceptional experiences that connect our diverse talent with millions of people around the world. We make games with heart. We Love Fun. We want to share it with the world. We want you to be part of it.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c2574.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:JZR

Jazz Resources Reports Additional Drill Holes Intersecting Visible Gold in Multiple Vein System on the Vila Nova Project in Amapa State, Brazil

(TheNewswire)

October 28 2021 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to report that drilling undertaken on the bedrock portion of the Vila Nova gold project, Amapa State, Brazil has intersected multiple veins with visible gold in all four drill holes, including the previously reported veins totaling 23.09 meters grading 31.58 gt (one ounce per tonne) at a vertical depth of 74.47 meters in Hole VN-3 (Cord. 44.416N, 418.157W).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intuit to Acquire Financial Health Startup SeedFi

SeedFi's Credit Builder feature will join Intuit's Credit Karma business to help more members build credit while saving money

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , announced today it has entered into an agreement to acquire SeedFi, the partner behind Credit Karma's Credit Builder 1 , which helps low, or no-credit borrowers build credit while saving money, all for free. Credit Builder offers a line of credit and a secured savings account enabling members to build their credit while building up savings. By combining SeedFi's Credit Builder technology with Credit Karma's long standing relationships with credit bureaus and others in the credit ecosystem, Intuit will be able to move with greater speed and scale to help Credit Karma members make financial progress.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intuit Accountants Announces New Products Updates for Tax Year 2022

Intuit ProTax Group software updates equip tax professionals with the latest tools and technology ahead of tax season

Today, Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , is announcing its latest updates to products and services including Intuit Tax Advisor, Intuit ProConnect Tax, Intuit Link, Intuit ProSeries Tax, and Intuit Lacerte Tax for the upcoming tax year.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TurboTax Launches its Tax Year 2022 Products and Services

TurboTax Live Full Service tax experts can now fully prepare, finish, and file taxes in one meeting

TurboTax Online delivers new and enhanced experiences for crypto investors, creators, and self-employed individuals

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intuit Reports Strong First Quarter Results and Reiterates Full Year Operating Income and Earnings Per Share Guidance

Small Business and Self-Employed Group Revenue Grew 38 percent, 19 percent excluding Mailchimp

INTUit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended October 31.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intuit Mailchimp Launches "Give Where You Live" in Partnership with NFL Players Across the Country on Giving Tuesday

Give Where You Live movement galvanizes holiday giving toward local nonprofit organizations

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , announced "Give Where you Live," a movement meant to encourage people to donate to small, local nonprofits that know their communities the best. Intuit Mailchimp has partnered with National Football League (NFL) players across the country and GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement, to support the critical work of local organizations in six key U.S. markets: Atlanta, Buffalo, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intuit and Suh Family Foundation Launch National Financial Literacy Program for High School Students

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , together with the Suh Family Foundation, co-founded by Ndamukong and Katya Suh, today announced a partnership to bring financial literacy education to high school students in some of the nation's largest school districts in Dallas, Los Angeles, and Oakland.

The program follows a successful pilot serving students in the Portland Public Schools through a partnership with Self Enhancement, Inc., where Intuit and the Suh Family Foundation provided workshops and training to staff to deliver personal finance education to students. Through the program expansion, Intuit will equip teachers with a financial literacy curriculum and skills-building resources, providing students across the country with a stronger financial foundation.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×