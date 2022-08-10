Precious MetalsInvesting News

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), announces it has entered into an agreement for engagement of corporate consulting services (the "Agreement") with Dutchess Group LLC ("Dutchess") to provide corporate communications services. Services will include dissemination of public company materials and social media management.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Dutchess will be engaged for an initial term of 3 months at a rate of $15,000 per month. Upon review following the initial three-month period, the Company and Dutchess will discuss continuance of the contract.

About First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver copper, tungsten) Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.



