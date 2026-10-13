First Atlantic Nickel & Cobalt Drills First Discovery Hole at Alloy Max South Zone with Drill Hole XL-26-18: Best Near-Surface Visible Awaruite to Date at Alloy Max, Ending in Open Mineralization; XL-26-17 Extends Alloy Max North; Drilling Now Spans 2.4 km of Strike and 1 km of Width at Alloy Max