Precious MetalsInvesting News

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is excited to report additional results from its 2022 core drilling program at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. Four holes returned significant near-surface, high-grade gold mineralization, highlighted by hole 22MJ006 in the East Target that returned a 13.85-metre interval averaging 14.39 gt gold. Expressed in terms of grade-thickness, this interval measures 199 gram-meters of gold, the strongest mineralized interval yet drilled at Mustajärvi (see Table 1 below, and Figure 1: https:bit.ly3PFJ3ID

The details of several key drill intercepts are highlighted below:

  • 22MJ006: 13.85m at 14.39 g/t Au from 24.2m depth, including
    • 5.65m at 25.02 g/t Au; including
    • 1.0m at 59.70 g/t Au
  • 22MJ006: 2.0m at 4.30 g/t Au from 11.0m depth
  • 22MJ005: 2.1m at 8.26 g/t Au from 33.6m depth, including
    • 1.15m at 12.53 g/t Au
  • 22MJ005: 0.8m at 65.28 g/t Au from 57.0m depth
  • 22MJ011: 8.1m at 3.03 g/t Au from 7.9m depth
  • 22MJ011: 2.0m at 5.11 g/t Au from 31.0m depth

FireFox also reports results from seven additional drill holes in the first drill program at the Sarvi Project. There were no significant gold intercepts encountered in those holes, but work is ongoing to interpret those data and develop targets for the next round of drilling on the large property that adjoins Rupert Resources' Area 1 discovery.

"These results continue to highlight the high-grade gold potential at Mustajärvi," commented Carl Löfberg, President of FireFox Gold. "Gold mineralization intersected at the East Target starts immediately below shallow overburden and is characterized by multiple high-grade gold intervals that remain open at depth and along strike. We are still awaiting results from two more holes in the area, as well as new tests of the Gabbro Target and Central Zone."

So far this year, 19 diamond drill holes, totalling 2,930 metres have been completed at Mustajärvi testing the East Target, the Gabbro Target and the Central Zone. The results reported herein are from the East Target and results are pending from seven additional holes, including those testing the Gabbro Target, the Central Zone extensions and the last two drill holes from the East Target.

Mustajärvi Project and Drill Program Details

The Mustajärvi Project lies along the highway between the cities of Kittilä and Sodankylä, approximately 17 kilometres east of Kittilä. The property straddles the Mustajärvi Shear Zone (MSZ), a major right-lateral shear zone that has associated second and third-order structures which further dissect the project into separate structural zones. The Sodankylä Group rocks, which are primarily to the north of the shear zone in the footwall, include metamorphosed sedimentary and volcaniclastic rocks. Geophysics and drilling have identified an extensive corridor of albite - sericite alteration in the footwall along more than two kilometres of the structure. The project remains at an early stage as FireFox and predecessor companies have drilled approximately 11,644 metres to date.

FireFox's structural model identified repetitive dilatant zones along the MSZ where vein swarms and higher-grade gold are concentrated. Three main areas of gold mineralization have been identified along a 2.1-kilometre segment of the MSZ, namely the Central Zone, the Northeast Target, and the East Target. Four holes had previously been drilled into the East Target, with all four intersecting gold (see FireFox news releases dated August 17, 2021, January 25, 2022 and April 5, 2022). The Company drilled ten holes into the East Target during the recent program concluded in May (See Figure 1). Complete assays on these six holes were received by the Company on July 10, 2022, and assays are still pending from two holes in the area. Four of the recent holes returned significant gold intervals, as shown in Table 1, and summarized below.

Drill holes 22MJ005, 22MJ006, and 22MJ011 were designed to follow up on results reported from 21MJ015 in January 2022, including 2.45m at 7.97 g/t Au, 1.0m at 11.04 g/t Au, and 1.0m at 7.62 g/t Au - all of which were at less than 50m depth below surface.

Drill hole 22MJ005 was collared in thin glacial sediments overlying intensely altered intermediate volcanic tuffites. It intersected multiple near-surface gold mineralized intervals. The gold is associated with fractures and impregnation of partially oxidized pyrite along these fractures, forming blebs, nests, semi-massive and disseminated mineralization within the host rock. The interval also includes the more typical quartz-carbonate-tourmaline-pyrite (QCTP) vein style of mineralization commonly seen at Mustajärvi.

This hole also passed through a zone of altered ultramafic volcanic rocks with fuchsite and pyrite. This interval was not mineralized with gold, but the presence of highly altered ultramafic rocks is encouraging based on other gold occurrences in Lapland.

22MJ005 intersected seven intervals of gold mineralization ranging from 0.8 to 3m in length within the upper 65 metres of the 189-metre-long hole. The shallowest interval started at just 10m down-hole.

Drill hole 22MJ006 extended the near-surface mineralized zone to the north. Mineralization was similar to that observed in hole 22MJ005, comprised of abundant partially oxidized pyrite in blebs, nests, semi-massive, massive and disseminated forms with fewer QCTP veins. The host rocks are highly fractured tuffites of intermediate composition that are pervasively and intensely altered by albite. Three intervals of significant gold mineralization were returned from the upper 45m of the 71-metre-deep hole. The shallowest interval started at 11m down-hole, immediately beneath a thin veneer of glacial sediments.

The high-grade gold mineralization is associated with strong bismuth (Bi), tellurium (Te), and molybdenum (Mo). There are visible blebs and stringers of molybdenite in the interval with concentrations up to 200 ppm Mo. In addition, the pyrite mineralization in this area is enriched in nickel (Ni) and cobalt (Co). Hole 22MJ006 had two intervals of cobalt mineralization within the high-grade gold zone: 1.85m averaging 0.16% Co from 24.15m and 0.36% Co over 3.8m from 26m depth, including 1.0m at 0.50% Co.

Drill hole 22MJ007 is the easternmost hole in the new East Target, located about 100m NE from drill hole 22MJ005. Drilling started in shallow glacial sediments (approximately 7m) and passed into intermediate tuffites. The alteration and chemistry of the narrow intercepts in this hole are similar to the other East Target gold zones, but most of the gold is deeper than the holes to the west. Nevertheless, these intercepts extend the strike of high-grade gold (>5 g/t) to more than 2.1 km along the MSZ.

Drill hole 22MJ011 was collared in shallow glacial cover (approximately 7m) over intermediate tuffs. The hole intersected three near surface intervals of gold mineralization similar in character to the other holes in the East Target. The drill hole was terminated at 33m within semi-massive pyrite mineralization that assayed 8.08 g/t Au and was strongly enriched in silver, bismuth, tellurium, selenium, cobalt, nickel, and tungsten.

Hole 22MJ011 was one of several holes in this campaign drilled with a light hybrid drill rig, which is used primarily for base-of-till drilling but is capable of reaching a maximum depth of 33m when drilling core to support bedrock mapping. Drill holes 22MJ012 and 22MJ020 were also drilled with the hybrid rig. Hole 22MJ011 was successful at intersecting potentially significant gold, and therefore, was subsequently twinned and deepened using a larger diamond drill rig in hole 22MJ018, for which results are pending.

Table 1: Summary of Significant Drill Intercepts

Cut-off Grade 0.5 g/t Au

Drill Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Interval* (m)

Au Grade (g/t)

G-T (g-m)

22MJ006

11.0

13.0

2.0

4.30

8.6

including

11.0

12.0

1.0

7.01

24.15

38.0

13.85**

14.39

199.3

including

24.15

29.8

5.65**

25.02

including

28.8

29.8

1.0**

59.70

42.0

45.0

3.0

1.30

3.90

22MJ005

10.0

13.0

3.0

2.34

7.0

including

12.3

13.0

0.7

5.23

18.8

21.7

2.9

1.56

4.5

29.6

31.6

2.0

1.79

3.6

33.6

35.7

2.1

8.26

17.4

including

33.6

34.75

1.15**

12.53

43.0

44.0

1.0

2.04

2.0

57.0

57.8

0.8**

65.28

52.2

61.9

65.0

3.1

0.90

2.8

22MJ011

7.9

16.0

8.1

3.03

24.5

27.7

29.2

1.5

2.59

3.9

31.0

33.0

2.0

5.11

10.2

including

32.5

33.0

0.5

8.08

22MJ007

86.2

87.0

0.8

2.02

1.6

91.0

92.0

1.0**

9.54

9.5

* Drilling is believed to be perpendicular to the dip of the mineralization, however true widths are not yet known and will be confirmed with additional drilling and geological modelling.

** Selected intervals will be subjected to a 1,000gm screen fire assay protocol designed to capture coarse gold

The rocks from deeper in these East Target drill holes are strongly sheared and locally brecciated, exhibiting abundant intense sericitization. Disseminated pyrite in the altered host rocks is also more common in this newly drilled mineralization, particularly in the deeper intercepts.

The FireFox team has noted several key differences between the mineralization in the East Target and the high-grade gold reported in 2021 from the Northeast Target, including:

  • Tourmaline is not as abundant in the East Target, possibly preceding main stage gold;
  • Gold is most closely associated with pyrite localized by fractures and forming as blebs, nests semi-massive, and massive forms;
  • Disseminated pyrite is more common in the East Target, with or without significant gold;
  • Altered ultramafic rocks with fuchsite and pyrite occur close to the gold in the East Target (and the Central Zone), but the ultramafic rocks have not yet been observed at the Northeast Target; and
  • Fluorite is associated with gold in both zones, but the fluorite at the East Target tends to be below the high-grade gold, whereas it always occurs above the high-grade QCTP veins in the Northeast Target.

The table below summarizes the location information for the 2022 Mustajärvi East Target drill holes.

Table 2: Mustajärvi East Target 2022 Collar Information(coordinates presented in EPSG:3067).

Drill Hole

Easting

Northing

Azimuth

(°)

Plunge

(°)

Final Depth (m)

Status

22MJ003

429080

7501043

140

65

19.85

Reported Earlier

22MJ005

429109

7501027

320

80

189

Reported Here

22MJ006

429109

7501027

320

45

71.3

Reported Here

22MJ007

429197

7501085

320

45

143.1

Reported Here

22MJ010

429061

7501037

140

80

19.55

Reported Here

22MJ011

429088

7501029

140

80

33

Reported Here

22MJ012

429069

7501059

90

10.8

Reported Here

22MJ017

429154

7501012

320

45

169.6

Assays Pending

22MJ018

429088

7501029

140

80

125.3

Assays Pending

22MJ020

429121

7501037

140

80

16.8

Reported Here

Sarvi Project Drillholes

FireFox further reports that the first round of drill testing of the Sarvi Project has been completed. In addition to follow-up of favourable trench results and other targets in the northwest of the property, several drillholes tested magnetic highs divided by a NE-SW structure with a corresponding magnetic low. Assays from all 12 holes have now been received, including the first five which were reported in FireFox news release dated May 27, 2022. No significant gold intercepts were reported from the most recent seven drill holes, however the program added considerable information to the geological database that will support continued target delineation and drilling. Drill collar information for all 12 holes can be found in FireFox news release dated May 27, 2022.

Methodology & Quality Assurance

The core was transported from the rig to the Company´s core storage facility in Sodankylä, where FireFox's exploration team conducted the geological and geotechnical logging and selected the assay intervals. Assay intervals were generally 1 metre but in some circumstances were modified according to lithological boundaries and other factors. FireFox geologists maintained chain of custody and sampling procedures according to best industry practice and with due attention to quality assurance and quality control, including sampling field duplicates and insertion of certified standard and blank samples.

FireFox team members transported the samples to an ALS sample prep lab in Sodankylä. The samples were sawed then crushed to -2 mm, split and pulverized into 1kg pulps, before being shipped to the ALS facility in Rosia Montana, Romania for gold by fire assay of 50 gm aliquots with AAS finish (method Au-AA24). Samples assaying above 10 g/t gold are automatically re-assayed by a 50 gm fire assay with gravimetric finish (method Au-GRA22). At FireFox's request, these overlimit assays were completed in triplicate in order to evaluate the homogeneity of the gold in the prepared samples. Other elements, altogether 48, were measured after four-acid digestion by ICP-AES and ICP-MS (method ME-MS61) at the ALS facility located in Loughrea, Ireland.

ALS Laboratories is a leading international provider of assay and analytical data to the mining industry. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories, including the Irish facility, are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures. The Firefox QA/QC program consists of insertion of certificated standard material and blanks into the analytical batches, none of which showed significant deviations from recommended values in the reported data.

Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has helped prepare, reviewed, and approved the technical information in this news release.

Dr. Sven Hönig, Certified European Geologist (EFG EurGeol Title # 1789) and General Manager of Exploration for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Hönig has supervised the field work reported herein and has helped to prepare and approved the technical information in this news release.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a huge portfolio of prospective ground.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Carl Löfberg"
Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT:

FireFox Gold Corp.
Email: info@firefoxgold.com
Telephone: +1-778-938-1994

Forward Looking Statements

The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from the COVID 19 virus, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the intent to conduct additional drilling; the belief as to the location of the most prospective gold targets; the location of targets for future drill programs; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2022. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE: FireFox Gold Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708383/FireFox-Gold-Confirms-Near-Surface-High-Grade-Gold-Zone-in-Drilling-at-Mustajrvi-Project-and-Reports-Final-Results-from-First-Drill-Program-at-Sarvi-Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

FireFox GoldTSXV:FFOXPrecious Metals Investing
FFOX:CA
TSXV:FFOX

FireFox Gold

Overview

FireFox Gold Corp (TSXV:FFOX,FSE:A2PDU7) is a resource exploration company with a portfolio of highly-prospective gold projects in Finland. FireFox Gold is a leading tenement holder and one of only a handful of companies actively exploring for gold in Finland’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB). The CLGB is an under-explored orogenic gold belt comparable in size to some of the world’s most notable gold-bearing greenstone belts, and the site of a new gold rush. The gold belt may be under-explored, but Finland’s mining industry is well established. The Nordic nation consistently ranks as one of the world’s top mining jurisdictions.

Recent notable discoveries made in the belt by Rupert Resources Ltd (TSX:RUP) and Aurion Resources Ltd (TSXV:AU) are driving a gold rush atmosphere. These discoveries have attracted the interest and investment from major players including Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM,TSX:AEM), Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC) and B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Agnico Eagle owns the Kittilä underground gold mine, located in the CLGB, which has gold reserves of 4.4 million ounces, produces about 175,000 ounces of gold annually and has a 17-year mine life. Kinross, B2Gold and others have entered the field via agreements with the tenement-controlling juniors. In March 2021, FireFox expanded its tenements holdings to over 800 square kilometres in strategic locations for gold exploration within the CLGB, creating new opportunities for advancement through both exploration and strategic partnerships.

FireFox Gold’s flagship property, the Jeesiö gold project, may offer a springboard to further discoveries in the CLGB. At Jeesiö, FireFox is exploring two high-priority target areas that are bracketed by Aurion’s Risti and Launi gold discoveries. The company’s 2021 program for Jeesiö started with the first extensive bottom-of-till (BOT) sampling to test below the glacial cover at the Utsamo target, where early sampling returned up to 4.6g/t gold at surface. Results from this work, combined with the 2020 detailed geophysics, is expected to identify priority drill targets for the follow-up diamond drilling program. Detailed BOT sampling combined with geophysics is a demonstrated exploration path that has led to target delineation and discovery in other parts of the CLGB.

FireFox Gold is led by a team of capital market and mining professionals including Finnish team members well versed in the nation’s mining laws and geologic potential.

Company Highlights

  • Finland ranked first in the Fraser Institute mining survey in 2017, has a strong mining tradition, clearly defined mining laws and world-leading geological technical databases.
  • CLGB is an underexplored gold belt highly prospective for numerous multi-million-ounce discoveries.
  • FireFox is focused solely on gold in Finland, controlling approximately 800 square kilometres of key exploration ground in the CLGB.
  • The recently expanded land position gives FireFox two paths to discovery – direct exploration and joint venture.
  • Detailed 2021 exploration program underway at the Jeesiö gold project, in close proximity to Aurion Resources’ recent discoveries.
  • Detailed summer exploration planned for the new Sarvi gold project, adjacent to Rupert Resources’ recent Area 1 discovery.
  • Leadership exhibits a balance of technical and financial strengths, gold industry expertise and deep knowledge of Finland mining industry.
  • Tight structure with strong institutional support.

Key Projects

Central Lapland Greenstone Belt – Site of a New Gold Rush in Finland

The CLGB is comparable in size to other major greenstone belts, such as Canada’s Abitibi, Western Australia’s Norseman-Wiluna and the Zimbabwe Craton. However, by 2015 only 9.1 million ounces of gold resources had been delineated across 13 gold deposits. According to a 2015 study on the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, there remains significant potential for million-ounce deposits in the area due to the lack of exploration up to this point.

The dearth of exploration is due to the fact that prior to joining the European Union in 1995, foreign companies could not hold a majority share in an exploration or mining company. All exploration and exploitation was completed via state-owned companies such as Outokumpu. The end result was limited gold exploration. In many cases when gold was discovered (whether in soil sample, rock chips, or drilling), it was rarely followed up.

This lack of exploration was underscored by a comment made by FireFox Gold’s Chairman, Patrick Highsmith, in 2005: “Newmont drills more for gold in one year in Nevada alone than has ever been spent on gold drilling in the history of the CLGB”. This is also one of the reasons Mr. Highsmith decided to aid in founding FireFox Gold.

With new discoveries now starting to be made, the FireFox team believes that it is only a matter of time before significant gold deposits are delineated in this part of Finland, and that the companies that control the most prospective ground have the best chance for value creation.

Flagship Property: Jeesiö Gold Project

Located in Finland’s northernmost province of Lapland, Jeesiö gold project shares an address with many of the recent gold discoveries in the country’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt.

The 100% held Jeesiö gold project hosts multiple orogenic gold targets and is positioned along the Sirkka Shear Zone, a major crustal structure that cuts through the CLGB and controls the emplacement of the majority of the orogenic gold deposits in Lapland.

The Jeesiö property’s prospectivity for gold was first identified by GTK (Finnish Geological Survey) during a country-wide reconnaissance till sampling program between 1983 and 1991. Further early-stage exploration work by Outokumpu and the GTK between 1990 and 2006 generated additional data supporting continuing gold exploration on the property. This work was never followed up.

Since acquiring the property in 2017, FireFox has performed reconnaissance till sampling, BOT sampling, ground-based and UAV geophysical surveys, geochemical sampling programs, bedrock sampling and mapping, trenching and reconnaissance drilling. The work has led to the identification of numerous prospective targets at Jeesiö including the high-priority Utsamo and Katajavaara.

The Utsamo target is located directly between Aurion’s recent Risti and Launi gold discoveries. Surface sampling programs at Utsamo have returned numerous gold anomalies at surface, up to 4.6 g/t gold, and the main trend is believed to be situated on the Sirkka Shear Zone.

The second high-priority target area is the Kataja Belt, located nine kilometres south of the Utsamo target and two kilometres southwest from Launi, a gold-bearing quartz-sulfide vein system. FireFox has completed ground and detailed aerial (UAV) magnetic geophysical surveys of the Kataja Belt target area. Mapping and sampling campaigns revealed multiple anomalous samples with outcropping quartz-sulfide veins yielding gold up to 10.5 g/t, and combined with the geophysical data set, significantly extended the target area. Drilling is expected to commence following the granting of the appropriate permits.

FireFox is highly encouraged by the results at both prospects, especially as both Utsamo and Katajavaara have had limited work to date in comparison with neighboring discoveries.

FireFox is advancing both prospects in 2021 with detailed work programs including drilling.

Mustajärvi Gold Project

The 100% held Mustajärvi gold project is situated within the CLGB and along the Venejoki Thrust Zone in Finland’s Lapland province. The project came with an extensive historic database including till anomalies from GTK (The Finnish Geological Survey) and Outokumpu as well as 12 diamond drill holes by Outokumpu and small-scale gold exploitation by a local prospector in the Central Zone.

Since 2018, FireFox Gold has completed BOT sampling, channel sampling, geologic mapping, geophysics, trenching and drilling that has delineated hige-grade gold over more than 1.5 kilometres of strike. FireFox first drilled the Central Zone in late 2018 and confirmed high-grade gold mineralization to greater depths than previously targeted. The Phase 1 program discovered a new style of high-grade gold at depth and included intercepts of 22.89 g/t gold over 3.95 metres, including 2 metres at 45 g/t gold. FireFox continued systematic exploration work in 2019, including a second drill campaign that identified new high-grade gold mineralization more than 500 metres to the northwest of the Central Zone, including an interval of 12 g/t gold over 1.95 metres.

The third program, completed in the fall of 2020, included additional trench sampling followed by drilling that further expanded the strike of high-grade gold, including a new interval of 2 metres averaging 33.25 g/t gold in hole 20MJ009.

Management & Technical Team

Carl Löfberg, MSc. — CEO and Director

Carl Löfberg has a Master’s degree in Industrial Economics and broad experience in business consulting, project management, company start-ups and financing. Mr. Löfberg is an economist and precious metals investor, and an expert in hard currency and contrarian business strategy. He has been Managing Director for Magnus Minerals since 2006.

Patrick Highsmith, MSc., CPG — Chairman

Patrick Highsmith is a professional geologist and mining executive with experience on +300 projects around the world for companies such as Newmont, BHP, Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group, Lithium One, Pure Energy Minerals, and others. He has led teams through creative transactions, new discoveries, scoping & prefeasibility studies. He is a veteran of the capital markets who has worked in Finland since 2005.

Joe Mullin — Director

Joe Mullin is CEO & Director of QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd., a Partner & Director of Mount Arvon Partners LLC and an Independent Director of Industrial Metals and Pure Energy Minerals Limited. Mr. Mullin has over 20 years experience in corporate finance, private equity, restructuring, resources & consulting. He formerly was a Financial Analyst at Goldman Sachs, a Private Equity Analyst at WL Ross / Invesco Ltd. and a Portfolio Manager at Millennium Global Investments Ltd. He has a B.A. from Harvard University.

Timo Mäki — Director

Timo Mäki is an experienced geologist who resides in Finland. He was most recently the Chief Geologist at First Quantum’s Pyhäsalmi Mine, where he worked from 1988-2018. He is credited with the discovery of the Mullikkoräme zinc deposit in 1987 and Pyhäsalmi deep deposit in 1996.

Janice Craig, CPA, CGA — CFO & Corporate Secretary

Ms Craig has held management roles in several publicly listed mining companies working on gold, tungsten and coal projects in North America, Central America & Europe. She has a strong background in financial reporting, strategic planning, cash management and change management.

Sven Hönig, PhD, General Manager of Exploration

Dr. Hönig has 12 years exploration experience, with a strong background in structural geology and interpretation applied to a variety of deposit types, including orogenic and intrusion-related gold. He acted as chief geologist, project manager and project geologist, for projects ranging from grass roots to advanced stage.

Petri Peltonen, PhD — Technical Advisor

Dr. Petri Peltonen has more than 25 years of experience in geoscientific research, exploration and mining. Most recently, he was engaged as Exploration Manager Europe for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. He is an accredited Chartered Professional of Australian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy (AusIMM), European Geologist (EurGeol), and SEG Fellow. He also serves as Professor of Practice of Economic Geology at the University of Helsinki.

Richard Goldfarb, PhD — Technical Advisor

Dr. Richard Goldfarb has more than 40 years of experience as an exploration geologist, researcher and professor. He is a world-renowned expert on the geology of gold deposits with an emphasis on orogenic gold. Dr. Goldfarb’s specialty is target generation and optimization in greenfields exploration for orogenic gold. In addition to operating a well known geological consultancy, he is a Research Professor at the Colorado School of Mines as well as a Fellow and former President of the Society of Economic Geologists.

Quinton Hennigh, PhD, Technical Advisor

Quinton Hennigh has worked with Newcrest Mining and Newmont Mining, and subsequently founded Novo Resources Corp, acting as its CEO and currently serving as Chairman. Among his notable project involvements are Novo’s conglomerate-hosted gold projects in the Pilbara, First Mining Gold’s Springpole gold deposit in Ontario, Kirkland Lake Gold’s acquisition of the Fosterville gold mine in Australia, the Rattlesnake Hills gold deposit in Wyoming, and Lion One’s Tuvatu gold project in Fiji.

Alf Björklund, PhD —Technical Advisor

Dr. Alf Björkund brings more than 50 years of experience in geoscientific research and application to mineral exploration in Scandinavia, Russia, Brazil, Portugal and Canada. Trained as an exploration geochemist, he is also a former chief geochemist for the Geological Survey of Finland. He has been a Professor of Geology at Abo Akademi University. He is a co-founder and CEO of SES Finland Ltd and former chairman of the Board for Magnus Minerals.

FireFox Gold Announces Agreement with Kati Drilling for Shares for Debt

FireFox Gold Announces Agreement with Kati Drilling for Shares for Debt

FireFox Gold Corp. ("FireFox" or the "Company") (TSXV:FFOX) announces that the Company has entered into an agreement with Oy Kati Ab Kalajoki ("Kati"), an arm's length party, pursuant to which the Company will issue common shares of the Company in full satisfaction of drilling services (the "Services") provided by Kati in Northern Finland

The Company has received invoices from Kati for work performed to March 31, 2022 and under the Agreement will issue 1,056,997 common shares to Kati with a value of $0.15 per share in settlement of invoices totaling $158,549.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Provides an Exploration Update on its Sarvi and Mustajärvi Projects, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Provides an Exploration Update on its Sarvi and Mustajärvi Projects, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX) (OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration at its 100%-controlled Sarvi and Mustajärvi gold projects in Lapland, Finland. FireFox has drilled approximately 8,319m of diamond core to date in the 2021-2022 drill program on the Jeesiö, Mustajärvi, and Sarvi Projects, including the first 12 holes at Sarvi. This release includes a summary of drill results from the first five widely spaced holes across the northern section of the Sarvi target area (See Figure 1: https:bit.ly3MU7CQR

This program also includes new drilling at the Mustajärvi Project, where possible extensions to the high-grade shear-zone-hosted gold mineralization have been tested at the East Target and Gabbro Target. The new drilling includes 10 holes, five holes at the East Target and five holes at the Gabbro Target. Results are pending for all of these recent holes.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Completes Airborne Magnetics Survey and Moves Forward with Permit Applications at Kolho Property, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Completes Airborne Magnetics Survey and Moves Forward with Permit Applications at Kolho Property, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") reports that it has completed a detailed airborne geophysical survey focused on its vast Kolho Property in Lapland, Finland. This is the third phase of airborne surveying completed over the Company's Northern Group of properties in the last two years and extends the contiguous coverage of the Company's detailed magnetics data in the region to more than 250km2 (see Figure 1: https:bit.ly3L4wyUc). FireFox is also pleased to announce that it is lodging several applications for exploration permits covering most of the Kolho reservation

Carl Löfberg, President and CEO of FireFox commented "Our field mapping at the Kolho property had suggested that it was a structurally complex area with geological analogies to the settings of the region's multi-million-ounce gold deposits. This magnetics survey has confirmed structural similarities to both the Kittilä Mine and the Ikkari deposit, and identified new, previously unmapped structures, all of which provide exciting exploration targets for follow-up work."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Drills More High-Grade Gold at the Mustajärvi Project, Including a Big Step Out to the Northeast

FireFox Gold Drills More High-Grade Gold at the Mustajärvi Project, Including a Big Step Out to the Northeast

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results for the first four diamond core holes from the phase 5 drilling program at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project. This round of drilling included three holes in the same section of the Northeast Target from which bonanza-grade gold was previously reported and one hole at the East Target. All four holes returned significant gold assays (grades exceeding 3.0 gt). The new hole in the East Target was especially interesting as it represents a step-out of more than 100 metres (m) from the nearest drilling, over 750m from the high-grades in the Northeast Target, and approximately 1.6 kilometers from the Central Zone. Two additional holes from the Northeast Target at Mustajärvi are awaiting results

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PHASE 5 DRILLING

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Moves Drill to Next Promising Target: Sarvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Moves Drill to Next Promising Target: Sarvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the winter drilling program is progressing as planned with approximately 3,800 metres drilled to date on three separate projects. The Company is now set to begin its first drilling at the Sarvi Project, which adjoins Rupert Resources' Area 1 property. The first phase of diamond drilling at Sarvi is slated to start before the end of January and will include up to 500m in the northwestern portion of the project, where trenching and base-of-till (BOT) sampling have identified several gold and multielement anomalies. There is an ongoing BOT sampling program at Sarvi and results are not yet available for the southern and eastern portions of the property (see Figure 1: https:bit.ly357FBo0). The Company expects to bring the drill rig back to Sarvi during the second quarter for an estimated 2,000 metres of additional drilling

Carl Löfberg, President and CEO of FireFox, commented, "Our winter drill program is going very well so far. In fact, for the first time in FireFox's history we have a core rig operating at the same time as two base-of-till drilling rigs. We have already drilled three of our four permitted projects and are now advancing towards the first drilling on our Sarvi Project. Our integrated interpretation of geophysics, mapping, BOT sampling, and new trenching data has dramatically improved our understanding of the geology and targets at Sarvi. Our team believes that the southern portion of the Sarvi Project occupies a similar geologic setting to Rupert's Area 1 Project, so this is a very exciting time in the company's short history."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Graycliff Exploration Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Graycliff Exploration Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY) (OTCQB:GRYCF) (FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the first tranche of a private placement. As part of the closing of this first tranche, the Company issued 2,950,000 units for gross proceeds of $590,000

Graycliff initiated a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,250,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $650,000. Each unit will consist of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 36 months from the date of issue.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Gold: Building Value Through the Drill Bit, CEO Clip Video

Lahontan Gold: Building Value Through the Drill Bit, CEO Clip Video

Lahontan Gold (TSXV: LG has three top tier gold and silver assets in the Walker Lane of Nevada. BTV interviews Director & CEO, Kimberly Ann, to learn more.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
www.b-tv.com/post/lahontan-gold-building-value-through-the-drill-bit-btv-ceo-clips-60sec

Lahontan Gold (TSXV: LG)

https://lahontangoldcorp.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130522

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
More Shallow Oxide Gold: Lahontan Drills 21.0m Grading 0.93 gpt Au Eq at Slab-Calvada

More Shallow Oxide Gold: Lahontan Drills 21.0m Grading 0.93 gpt Au Eq at Slab-Calvada

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG) (formerly 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce drill results from the final three core drill holes exploring the Slab-Calvada pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. The three drill holes, totaling 552 metres, were completed in late 2021 and targeted down-dip extensions of oxidized gold and silver mineralization along the Calvada fault. Historic drilling in this area outlined significant potential oxide resources. Highlights include

  • 21.0 metres grading 0.89 gpt Au and 2.7 gpt Ag (0.93 gpt Au Eq) of oxidized mineralization in drill hole CAL21-007C confirming oxidized precious metal mineralization over a vertical range of over 150 metres (please see cross section and table below).
  • 32.1 metres grading 0.54 gpt Au and 3.7 gpt Ag (0.58 gpt Au Eq) starting at a vertical depth of only 60 metres in drill hole CAL21-006C.

These three drill holes intercepted shallow, oxidized gold and silver mineralization along the Calvada fault zone, an east-west trending structure that links the previously mined Slab and Calvada pits (please see map below). Gold and silver mineralization crops out on the surface and now has been traced down-dip over a vertical range of almost 200 metres; mineralization remains open at depth.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals to start drilling at Klondike Copper Property, Colorado mid-July

Alianza Minerals to start drilling at Klondike Copper Property, Colorado mid-July

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - July 12, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) and Cloudbreak Discovery PLC ("Cloudbreak") (LSE: CDL) (the " Alliance ") are pleased to announce that crews will be mobilizing in mid-July to the Klondike Copper property to complete the first modern drill test of the property, funded by partner Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") (TSX-V: CPR) under the terms of its earn-in agreement with the Alliance. Site and logistical preparation will be completed prior to the drill arriving by late July. Currently, five holes are planned to test three target areas for a total of 1,000 metres of drilling. The Klondike Property consists of 76 unpatented mining claims, a State of Colorado Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Finlay Minerals enlarges its ATTY Property with the Acquisition of the ATG Property

Finlay Minerals enlarges its ATTY Property with the Acquisition of the ATG Property

Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) (" Finlay " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the " Purchase Agreement ") for the purchase of the ATG Property from Electrum Resource Corporation (" Electrum "), which will enlarge Finlay's ATTY Property. The ATTY Property, which was purchased from Electrum in 1999, and the ATG Property are located in the Toodoggone Mining District of British Columbia and are neighboured, to the south by Centerra Gold Inc.'s Kemess Underground and East copper (Cu) gold (Au) porphyry deposits, and to the north by Amarc Resources Freeport McMoRan's Joy property.

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, Finlay will acquire the ATG Property, which comprises three mineral tenures totaling approximately 1,105 hectares, for consideration consisting of 1,750,000 fully paid common shares of Finlay with a deemed value of $0.08 per share, for a deemed total value of $140,000 (the " Transaction ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Receives Geophysical Survey Results from the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Receives Geophysical Survey Results from the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that it has received preliminary results of a ground geophysical survey carried out in May 2022 at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini"), located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . The 2022 time-domain electromagnetic ("TDEM") survey has successfully expanded the scope of geophysical surveys carried out by the Company in 2016 and demonstrates the continuity of conductive zones where lithium-bearing clays and water were encountered during the Company's 2022 drilling program (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated May 18, 2022 and June 6, 2022 .

The 2022 TDEM survey was designed to outline the possible lateral extent of the conductive, lithium-bearing clay layers that were intersected in drillholes GEM22-01 and GEM22-02. A total of 13.0 line kilometres were carried out on three new survey lines as shown in Figure 1.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×