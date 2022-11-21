Precious MetalsInvesting News

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it intends to raise up to $500,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement will consist of up to 6,250,000 units of the Company ("Units")at a price of $0.08 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each whole Warrant being exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.12 per Warrant Share for a term of two years following the closing of the Offering

It is anticipated that the proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general working capital and exploration activities at Mustajärvi and other Company projects in Finland. Prior to this financing, FireFox has 124.7 million shares outstanding, 14.8 million warrants outstanding, and 6.6 million stock options issued.

The Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Company anticipates that the Private Placement will close on or about November 30, 2022. The Company expects to pay finder's fees in association with this financing.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a huge portfolio of prospective ground.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains under explored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Carl Löfberg"
Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT:
FireFox Gold Corp.
Email: info@firefoxgold.com
Telephone: +1-778-938-1994

Forward Looking Statements

The information herein contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from the COVID 19 virus, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding the size and closing date of the Private Placement. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE: FireFox Gold Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/727258/Firefox-Gold-Announces-Non-brokered-Private-Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

FireFox GoldTSXV:FFOXPrecious Metals Investing
FFOX:CA
TSXV:FFOX

FireFox Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Firefox Gold Follows-Up High-Grade Gold with Drill Program at Mustajärvi Gold Project, Finland

Firefox Gold Follows-Up High-Grade Gold with Drill Program at Mustajärvi Gold Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a small drilling program aimed primarily at offsetting the newly discovered high-grade zone in the East Target at its Mustajärvi Project in Finland. The Company drilled 6 shallow diamond core holes at Mustajärvi totaling 977 metres

FireFox announced on July 13, 2022, that its May drill program at Mustajärvi had returned the best drillhole yet on the project (22MJ006: 13.85m at 14.39 g/t gold), and that the mineralization encountered in this new zone occurs very near surface (less than 20.0m vertical). Subsequent screen fire assays identified significant coarse gold in one of the samples. The results from the more rigorous screen fire assays returned a calculated total gold for one of the samples of approximately 227.4 g/t gold. All other high-grade (>10.0 g/t) samples within the interval were confirmed by multiple 50-gram fire assays with gravimetric finish and by the 1,000-gram screen fire assays. The resulting new weighted average for the interval in drill hole 22MJ006 was 13.85m at 28.74 g/t gold (See Company news release dated September 6, 2022).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Reports More Shallow High-Grade Gold from the East Target at the Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Reports More Shallow High-Grade Gold from the East Target at the Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report the final results from its 2021 - 2022 drilling program at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. The last two core holes (22MJ017 and 22MJ018) tested the East Target (see Figure 1), which hosts the best drill hole to date from the project: 13.85 metres averaging 14.39 gt gold in 22MJ006 (see Company news release dated July 13, 2022). Both of these drill holes encountered significant gold mineralization, sometimes coming to surface beneath thin glacial sediments

Hole 22MJ018 returned multiple significant gold intervals starting near-surface and continuing to depths of approximately 80 metres, an extension of nearly 50 metres down-plunge from previous drilling at this location. The intercepts are summarized below, but in aggregate, the grade-thickness of gold mineralization in this hole is more than 110 gram-metres. FireFox has now drilled six holes into three different target areas at Mustajärvi with > 90 gram-metres of gold mineralization. These intercepts occur along more than 1.5km strike of the shear zone.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Extends Mineralized Zone at Central Zone on Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Extends Mineralized Zone at Central Zone on Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from its 2022 core drilling program at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. Of particular note are results from drill hole 22MJ015, which intersected 1 metre averaging 46.93 gt gold from 33.5 metres down-hole. This hole was collared approximately 40 metres northeast of the easternmost drill hole at the Central Zone. Drill hole 22MJ016 also encountered 1.15 metres averaging 4.4 gt gold from 94.4m depth on the western end of the Central Zone

In addition, drilling intersected elevated gold grades within the Gabbro Target in drill holes 22MJ004 and 22MJ013. The Gabbro Target lies farther west at Mustajärvi and has seen very limited drill testing (see Figure 1). These new narrow low grade gold intercepts associated with veining and alteration are considered encouraging for the future potential of this part of the property.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Firefox Gold Announces Completion of Shares for Debt Transaction

Firefox Gold Announces Completion of Shares for Debt Transaction

FireFox Gold Corp. ("FireFox" or the "Company") (TSXV:FFOX) announces that the Company has completed the previously announced issuance of shares in exchange for drilling services. FireFox entered into an agreement for services with Oy Kati Ab Kalajoki ("Kati"), an arm's length party, pursuant to which the Company has now issued common shares of the Company in full satisfaction of drilling services provided by Kati in Northern Finland (the "Shares for Services

The Company has received invoices from Kati for work performed to March 31, 2022 and under the Agreement has issued 1,056,997 common shares to Kati with a value of $0.15 per share in settlement of invoices totaling $158,549.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Announces Agreement with Kati Drilling for Shares for Debt

FireFox Gold Announces Agreement with Kati Drilling for Shares for Debt

FireFox Gold Corp. ("FireFox" or the "Company") (TSXV:FFOX) announces that the Company has entered into an agreement with Oy Kati Ab Kalajoki ("Kati"), an arm's length party, pursuant to which the Company will issue common shares of the Company in full satisfaction of drilling services (the "Services") provided by Kati in Northern Finland

The Company has received invoices from Kati for work performed to March 31, 2022 and under the Agreement will issue 1,056,997 common shares to Kati with a value of $0.15 per share in settlement of invoices totaling $158,549.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Significant Results From Malmsbury Victorian Projects Exploration Update

Significant Results From Malmsbury Victorian Projects Exploration Update

HIGHLIGHTS

  • New exciting high-grade assay results received from the 11-hole, 3,162 m diamond drilling program recently completed at the 50%-owned Malmsbury gold project (" Malmsbury Project ") located 50 km SSW of the high-grade Fosterville gold mine in Victoria, Australia.
  • Significant results generated from the last two holes drilled in the program at Queens Birthday (MD20) and Leven Star (MD21) reefs include:
    • 3.1 m @ 9.27 g/t Au from 400.9 m (MD20);
    • 8.1 m @ 5.79 g/t Au from 131.9 m (MD21); and
    • 6.2 m @ 3.92 g/t Au from 144.6 m (MD21).
  • Step-out hole MD22 returned 45 m @ 0.23 g/t Au from 134 m successfully intersecting the gold-mineralised felsic intrusive (Missing Link Monzogranite) 80 m north of previous reported drilling (MD17 1 ).
  • These new results together with previously released results affirm the success of this drilling program and support the exploration potential of the Malmsbury Project.
  • Induced polarization (" IP ") survey commenced on the Malmsbury Project and adjacent 50%-owned Queens gold project (" Queens Project "). Ground gravity and magnetic data to be collected concurrently with the IP survey. Novo expects this will take approximately six weeks to complete.
  • Diamond drilling planned for H1 2023 will test remaining high-priority mapping targets at the Malmsbury Project, in addition to developing high-grade shoot potential on the Leven Star Reef and key significant results from the recent diamond drilling campaign.

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an exploration update from the 50%-owned Malmsbury Project (RL006587) and adjacent 50%-owned Queens Project (EL007112), located approximately 50 km SSW of the high-grade Fosterville mine in Victoria, Australia (Figure 1). The Malmsbury Project is a joint venture with ASX-listed GBM Resources Ltd. (ASX:GBZ) (" GBM ") and the Queens Project is a joint venture with ASX-listed Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. (ASX:KZR) (" Kalamazoo ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corporation Provides Update on 2022 Exploration Activities

NV Gold Corporation Provides Update on 2022 Exploration Activities

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2022 exploration activity

John Seaberg, Chief Executive Officer stated, "We made significant progress on our 2022 exploration goals and objectives. Our "boots on the ground" approach to collecting the necessary data to identify our highest priority targets is bearing fruit. We are now well positioned to continue our exploration efforts in 2023 to unlock Nevada's next multi-million-ounce gold discovery."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bathurst Signs Letter of Intent to Purchase 100% of Peerless Mineral Claims in the Historic Bralorne Mining Camp

Bathurst Signs Letter of Intent to Purchase 100% of Peerless Mineral Claims in the Historic Bralorne Mining Camp

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 17, 2022 Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV: BMV ) ( OTC:BMVVF) (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") Vancouver, British Columbia Bathurst Metals Corp. today announced it has entered into a binding letter of intent (" LOI ") with arm's length vendor BCT Holdings Corp (the " Vendor ") to acquire an undivided 100% interest in 12 mineral claims covering approximately 5,500 hectares located in the Bridge River Mining Camp of British Columbia.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Novo Releases Inaugural Sustainability Statement

Novo Releases Inaugural Sustainability Statement

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that it has published its inaugural sustainability statement (the " Statement ") for the 12-month period ended June 30, 2022.

The Statement is available on the Company's website .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek Drills 3.66 g/t Gold over 14.66 meters at The Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Drills 3.66 g/t Gold over 14.66 meters at The Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce results for the final 6 holes of a nine (9) hole diamond drill program (See News Release February 7, 2022) on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 5050 Joint Venture with Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), with the Company serving as the operator.

Drilling primarily focused on the Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) with two peripheral targets also tested (See Fig. 1, Ogden DDH Planmap). Drilling at TOG targeted the potential of flat lying quartz bearing/siliceous secondary structures as well as strongly altered conglomerates and felsites. The altered conglomerates and felsites host pyrite +/- arsenopyrite and local free gold mineralization within the lowermost portion of the currently identified TOG fold structure. High-grade gold mineralization within TOG has a strong preferential association with the TOG fold axis, which has a shallow plunge to the east.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Engages Metallurgical Consultant for Nevada Lithium Projects

Nevada Sunrise Engages Metallurgical Consultant for Nevada Lithium Projects

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Willem Duyvesteyn M.Sc., of Reno, Nevada as a metallurgical consultant. Mr. Duyvesteyn is the principal of Extractive Metallurgy Consultancy, LLC and is currently developing new processes for the extraction of lithium from sediments and brines in Nevada .

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

Mr. Duyvesteyn graduated Suma Cum Laude from the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands and has been continuously employed in the mining industry since 1968. During his distinguished career, he has worked for Anglo-American Corporation, Amax R&D and Amax Lead and Zinc Ltd., consulted for Marathon Oil Company, and worked at BHP Minerals ("BHP"), for twelve years, where he served as Vice-President and General Manager, Minerals from 1994 to 2001. Prior to joining BHP, he advised the Dutch Department of Economic Affairs on R&D matters related to international mining and minerals processing and for two years acted as the Dean of the School of Mines at Delft University of Technology. Most recently, he has developed new technologies and processes for Scandium International Mining Corporation and served as its Chief Technology Officer and on its Board of Directors from 2004 to 2022.

Mr. Duyvesteyn is renowned as an innovator in his field and is the primary inventor and author of over 100 patents for mineral and hydrocarbon extractive technologies, including numerous applications for the extraction and leaching of metals and minerals from brines and solutions.

"Nevada Sunrise welcomes Willem Duyvesteyn to our exploration and development team," said Warren Stanyer , President and CEO of Nevada Sunrise.  "His contribution to our understanding of lithium extraction methods will be vital to our future exploration success in Nevada ."

The Company wishes to report the grant of 300,000 stock options to Mr. Duyvesteyn priced at $0.25 per option share and expiring five years from issuance.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, copper and cobalt exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. ("Copaur"), following the completion of a plan of arrangement between Copaur and the Company's former joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp.  Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. holding an 85% participating interest.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the exploration plans at our Nevada lithium projects; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays encountered due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing, or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The securities of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/15/c7706.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×