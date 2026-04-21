Firefly Aerospace to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 4, 2026

Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY), a market leading space and defense technology company, today announced it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026, on Monday, May 4, 2026, after market close.

Firefly will hold a conference call the same day at 4:00 p.m. CT / 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the call and a replay will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.fireflyspace.com.

The financial results news release will be posted in the Investors section of the Company's website under the "News" section. Additional materials supporting the conference call and financial results release will be posted under the "Events & Resources" section.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company that enables government and commercial customers to launch, land, and operate in space – anywhere, anytime. As the partner of choice for responsive space missions, Firefly is the only commercial company to launch a satellite to orbit with approximately 24-hour notice. Firefly is also the only company to achieve a fully successful landing on the Moon. Established in 2017, Firefly's engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities are co-located in central Texas to enable rapid innovation. The company's small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles are built with common flight-proven technologies to enable speed, reliability, and cost efficiencies for each mission from low Earth orbit to the Moon and beyond. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com.

Contacts
Media Relations
press@fireflyspace.com

Investor Relations
investors@fireflyspace.com


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