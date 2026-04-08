Firefly Aerospace Enables On-Orbit Processing for Moon Imaging Service with NVIDIA Jetson

Ocula Lunar Imaging Telescopes

Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY), a market leading space and defense technology company, today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to enable rapid on-orbit processing in lunar orbit for Firefly's Ocula Moon imaging service. As part of the collaboration, an NVIDIA Jetson module was embedded on high-resolution Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory telescopes and delivered to Firefly's spacecraft facility ahead of integration on its Elytra orbital vehicle.

"Ocula is set to be the first commercial lunar imaging and mapping service available on the market, and it's coming at a critical time when other government-owned satellites in lunar orbit are nearing end of life," said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. "Now through our collaboration with NVIDIA, Ocula will be powered by the world's leading edge AI processor. This capability allows us to layer on our SciTec AI software as the ‘brains' that give customers real-time data driven insights from the Moon."

Firefly's Ocula service will be activated onboard Elytra as part of Firefly's second mission to the Moon, Blue Ghost Mission 2, targeted to launch no earlier than late 2026. Elytra will first serve as a transfer vehicle and long-haul communications relay for Firefly's Blue Ghost lander. Elytra will then remain operational in lunar orbit for approximately five years, capturing continuous imagery for the Ocula service in support of advanced lunar surface mapping, mineral detection, and reconnaissance.

Firefly's Ocula data will be rapidly processed onboard Elytra and autonomously transmitted back to Earth utilizing the NVIDIA Jetson module combined with Firefly's AI software enabled by its SciTec subsidiary. This allows Firefly to mitigate downlink constraints from the Moon by processing data on orbit before it is transmitted to Earth as real-time, actionable insights for government and commercial customers.

"Modern space missions generate massive volumes of data that require immediate processing to overcome the latency and bandwidth constraints of deep-space communications," said Deepu Talla, vice president of Robotics and Edge AI at NVIDIA. "Integrating the NVIDIA Jetson platform into Firefly's Elytra spacecraft enables autonomous, on-orbit AI processing that transforms raw lunar imagery into actionable insights in real time."

Firefly's AI-powered software will further enable advanced space domain awareness in lunar orbit. These AI algorithms and data fusion technologies, already proven in critical national security missions in Earth orbit, will enable Elytra to leverage multiple data feeds onboard to more accurately track maneuvering objects and provide timely situational awareness of space operations occurring in the cislunar domain.

Following Blue Ghost Mission 2, Firefly is on contract to deploy two additional Elytra vehicles to lunar orbit as part of Blue Ghost Mission 3 and Mission 4, enabling faster revisit times for space domain awareness, lunar surface mapping, and resource detection.

About Firefly Aerospace
Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company that enables government and commercial customers to launch, land, and operate in space – anywhere, anytime. As the partner of choice for responsive space missions, Firefly is the only commercial company to launch a satellite to orbit with approximately 24-hour notice. Firefly is also the only company to achieve a fully successful landing on the Moon. Established in 2017, Firefly's engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities are co-located in central Texas to enable rapid innovation. The company's small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles are built with common flight-proven technologies to enable speed, reliability, and cost efficiencies for each mission from low Earth orbit to the Moon and beyond. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expectations regarding the Ocula service, its data processing capabilities and potential applications beyond the moon, the timing of Blue Ghost Mission 2, services, expected longevity and future deployments of Elytra vehicles, use cases for the Company's AI-powered software statements of our chief executive officer and other statements regarding Firefly's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions, future events, or performance that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "set," "prepare," "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "would," "target", "intends," and "believes." There may also be negative words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future developments, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We cannot assure you that the events reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur; actual events could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks and uncertainties of our ordinary business operations and conditions in the general economy and markets in which we compete, the forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to the risks, uncertainties, and other factors disclosed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025, which risks, uncertainties, and other factors could cause actual events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events; etc.

Media Contact
press@fireflyspace.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f1dd678-8420-4100-94fe-cfc10a201cb7


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Firefly AerospaceFLYNASDAQ:FLY
FLY
The Conversation (0)
Homeland Nickel Update on Patriot Nickel and Continued Property Acquisitions

Homeland Nickel Update on Patriot Nickel and Continued Property Acquisitions

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario March 17, 2026 TheNewswire - Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Strobel as CEO of Patriot Nickel. Jeff is an experienced mining executive and former military officer.... Keep Reading...
Say hello to MacBook Neo

Say hello to MacBook Neo

Apple's all-new MacBook features a durable aluminum design, a stunning 13-inch Liquid Retina display, the power of Apple silicon, and all-day battery life — all for the breakthrough starting price of just $599 Apple® today unveiled MacBook Neo ™, an all-new laptop that delivers the magic of the... Keep Reading...
THE SOVEREIGNTY DOCTRINE: 5 Assets Locking Down the 2026 Survival Cycle

THE SOVEREIGNTY DOCTRINE: 5 Assets Locking Down the 2026 Survival Cycle

USANewsGroup.com Market Intelligence Brief – The "Global Village" is dead. What killed it wasn't a virus or a war—it was trust collapse. In 2026, nations aren't just closing physical borders; they're slamming digital gates shut, locking down data pipelines, cutting dependency chains, and... Keep Reading...
HyProMag USA Finalizes Long Term Lease for Dallas-Fort Worth Rare Earth Magnet Recycling and Manufacturing Hub

HyProMag USA Finalizes Long Term Lease for Dallas-Fort Worth Rare Earth Magnet Recycling and Manufacturing Hub

Milestone Advances U.S. and Secures Location for Flagship Texas Facility Supporting Domestic Critical-Minerals Supply Chains VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note today's press... Keep Reading...
Red Metal Resources Mobilizes Crews to Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Mobilizes Crews to Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has mobilized crews and collected UAV supported magnetic survey data over the Company's Point Piche Property in Lake Timiskaming in the Témiscamingue Graben... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Video - CEO Clips: Oreterra Metals Prepares First-Ever Drill Test at Trek South in BC's Golden Triangle

Video - CEO Clips: Oreterra Metals Prepares First-Ever Drill Test at Trek South in BC's Golden Triangle

Fortune Minerals Announces Process Waste Disposal Agreement With SECURE for Planned Alberta Refinery

Related News

lithium investing

ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Announces Private Placement

oil and gas investing

Oil Plunges Below US$100 as US and Iran Strike Two-Week Ceasefire

base metals investing

Video - CEO Clips: Oreterra Metals Prepares First-Ever Drill Test at Trek South in BC's Golden Triangle

base metals investing

Video - CEO Clips: Oreterra Metals Prepares First-Ever Drill Test at Trek South in BC's Golden Triangle

copper investing

McEwen Copper Taps Lenders, US Federal Agencies for US$4 Billion Argentine Mine

battery metals investing

Fortune Minerals Announces Process Waste Disposal Agreement With SECURE for Planned Alberta Refinery

battery metals investing

Fortune Minerals Announces Process Waste Disposal Agreement With SECURE for Planned Alberta Refinery