Firefly Aerospace Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results with Record Annual Revenue Up 163% Year-over-Year

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"Stairway to Seven" launching from Firefly's Space Launch Complex 2 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on March 11, 2026.

Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY), a market leading space and defense technology company, today issued financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

"2025 was a transformative year in Firefly's history, as we more than doubled our annual revenue while executing across multiple launch, spacecraft, and ground programs and strengthening our portfolio of space exploration and national security space capabilities," said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace.

"Our laser focus on safety, quality, and reliability resulted in the successful return-to-flight of Alpha, delivering a test demo for Lockheed Martin. We progressed flight hardware development and testing for Eclipse's core structures and propulsion systems. We advanced on three Blue Ghost contracts simultaneously for the first time, as well as secured a high performance national security contract for Elytra, and continue completing milestones for the Space Force's FORGE program," said Kim. "Across all our programs, Firefly is lighting the way to a bold space ecosystem that expands humanity's future."

2025 Highlights


  • Generated record annual revenue of $159.9 million, an increase of 163% year-over-year.
  • Landed on the Moon with Blue Ghost Mission 1, as the first and only commercial company to do so successfully, and completed 14 days of lunar surface operations, marking the longest commercial operations on the Moon to date.
  • Completed a historic IPO, bolstering Firefly's balance sheet to support long-term growth.
  • Acquired SciTec, beginning a new era of Firefly as a full-service hardware and software company for national security, civil and commercial customers with added artificial intelligence and data center-powered space capabilities.
  • Won the NASA contract award for Blue Ghost Mission 4 to the Moon's south pole, marking back-to-back Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) wins.
  • Assumed a leading role on the U.S. Space Force's Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) program through SciTec – with contracts to deliver the Mission Data Processing Applications, Sensor Specific Processor, and Enterprise Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) services. This past September reached operational acceptance of FORGE for Threat Missile Warning, marking the first time in 50 years that the U.S. federal government selected a new prime contractor for missile warning ground systems.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Won an eight-figure contract from a confidential U.S. customer for SciTec to deliver time-dominant space control software, with potential for significant upside contract expansion.
  • Completed the critical design review for the Elytra supporting Project Sinequone, progressing development of the spacecraft for the Defense Innovation Unit's space domain awareness demonstration mission.
  • Completed structural qualification testing on Firefly's fully-stacked Blue Ghost Mission 2 lander and Elytra orbiter at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, completed the Payload Integration Readiness Review, and accepted delivery of NASA's LuSEE-Night and commercial payloads including the UAE Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre's Rashid Rover 2.
  • Completed the Preliminary Design Review for Blue Ghost Mission 3, verifying the vehicle's design for delivery to the Moon's Gruithuisen Domes.
  • Completed the System Requirements Review for Blue Ghost Mission 4, establishing readiness across the vehicle's subsystems and ordered long-lead items for the mission to the Moon's south pole.
  • Completed the interim Ground Readiness Review with the Space Force's Space Development Agency for SciTec's role delivering the mission management and data fusion ground components for the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture satellite constellation Tranche 1 tracking layer.

Additional Recent Highlights

  • Successfully launched Alpha Flight 7 and completed all mission objectives, including validating key Block II subsystems, while deploying a test demo for Lockheed Martin.
  • Awarded a $109 million engineering change proposal under the Space Force's FORGE Enterprise OPIR Services contract for SciTec to accelerate and expand data center delivery, increasing the total contract value from $263 million to $372 million.
  • Onboarded both Firefly and SciTec to the Missile Defense Agency's Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151 billion.
  • Unveiled Alpha Block II, a configuration upgrade focused on enhancing reliability, streamlining production, and improving launch operations.
  • Passed acceptance testing of the qualification article for Alpha Flight 8's second stage liquid oxygen tank, in preparation for the debut of the upgraded Alpha Block II.
  • Completed qualification of the interstage, a critical primary structure that connects the first stage of Eclipse to the second stage.

2026 Full-Year Guidance

  • Firefly expects 2026 full-year revenue to be between $420 million and $450 million.

Conference Call

Firefly will host a conference call today at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results, as well as provide Firefly's full year 2026 outlook.

The live webcast and accompanying presentation, as well as a replay of the webcast, will be available on Firefly's Investor Relations website: investors.fireflyspace.com.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company that enables government and commercial customers to launch, land, and operate in space – anywhere, anytime. As the partner of choice for responsive space missions, Firefly is the only commercial company to launch a satellite to orbit with approximately 24-hour notice. Firefly is also the only company to achieve a fully successful landing on the Moon. Established in 2017, Firefly's engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities are co-located in central Texas to enable rapid innovation. The company's small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles are built with common flight-proven technologies to enable speed, reliability, and cost efficiencies for each mission from low Earth orbit to the Moon and beyond. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com. Firefly utilizes its website as a means to distribute material information about the company to the public.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning Firefly. Statements included in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects, assumptions or future events or performance, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. In particular, our outlook and revenue forecasts for full-year 2026, statements about the markets in which we operate, including growth of our various markets, statements about potential new products and product innovation, our ability or expectations to establish new partnerships, our expectations regarding new vehicle launches and launch timelines, and our ability to retain existing customers and maintain their bookings are forward-looking statements.

Various risks that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to our failure to manage our growth effectively and our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; the potential for delayed or failed launches, and any failure of our launch vehicles and spacecraft to operate as intended; our inability to manufacture our launch vehicles, landers, or orbital vehicles at a quantity and quality that our customers demand; the hazards and operational risks that our products and service offerings are exposed to, including the wide and unique range of risks due to the unpredictability of space; the market for commercial launch services for small- and medium-sized payloads not achieving the growth potential we expect; adverse impacts from current or future disruptions in U.S. government operations, including as a result of delays or reduction in appropriations or regulatory approvals from our programs, or changes in U.S. government funding and budgetary priorities and spending levels; our dependence on contracts entered into in the ordinary course of business and our dependence on major customers and vendors;  a loss of, or default by, one or more of our major customers, or a material adverse change in any such customer's business or financial condition, could materially reduce our revenues and backlog; uncertain global macro-economic and political conditions, including the implementation of tariffs; the failure of our information technology systems, physical or electronic security protections; the inability to operate Alpha at our anticipated launch rate (including due to potential regulatory delays) or finalize the development and delivery of Eclipse; our failure to establish and maintain important relationships with government agencies and prime contractors; the inability to realize our backlog; evolving government laws and regulations; our ability to remediate the material weakness with respect to our internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; our ability to implement and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting in the future; and the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated, or if no date is stated, as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary from the estimates provided. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the estimates and other forward-looking statements made in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Research and Development, Non-GAAP Selling, General, and Administrative, Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense), and Non-GAAP Net Loss, as well as Pro Forma Non-GAAP Net Loss and Pro Forma Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP is included in the supplemental financial data attached to this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of Firefly's performance or cash flows as reported under U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently by other companies in our industry and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

Firefly believes non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into the Company's ongoing performance and liquidity. Therefore, Firefly provides this information to investors for a more consistent basis of comparison and to help them evaluate the Company's ongoing performance and liquidity and to enable more meaningful period-to-period comparisons.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss, adjusted for the income tax benefit from our acquisition of SciTec, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of warrant liability, (gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets, loss on extinguishment of debt, certain one-time costs related to the IPO, transaction-related expenses, gain on settlement of contingent liabilities, and certain other items that are not expected to recur in the future or that management does not view as reflective of the performance of the business. In addition to net loss, we use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our business, measure its performance, and make strategic decisions.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management, investors, and analysts in assessing our financial performance and results of operations across reporting periods by excluding items we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Net loss is the U.S. GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Free Cash Flow

We define Free Cash Flow as net cash used in operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment. We believe that Free Cash Flow is a meaningful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from or used in operations, after purchases of property, that (after any debt service requirements or other non-discretionary expenditures not otherwise deducted from the measure) can be used for strategic initiatives, including continuous investment in our business and strengthening our balance sheet.

Free Cash Flow has limitations as a liquidity measure, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our cash flows as reported under U.S. GAAP. Free Cash Flow may be affected in the near to medium term by the timing of capital investments, fluctuations in our growth and the effect of such fluctuations on working capital, and our changes in our cash conversion cycle.

Non-GAAP Research and Development

We define Non-GAAP Research and Development as research and development, less stock-based compensation expense and certain other items that are not expected to recur in the future or that management does not view as reflective of the performance of the business. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides investors with meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations by excluding items of income or loss to present it in accordance with how management manages the business.

Non-GAAP Selling, General, and Administrative

We define Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative as selling, general and administrative, less amortization of acquired intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, certain one-time costs related to the IPO, transaction-related expenses, and certain other items that are not expected to recur in the future or that management does not view as reflective of the performance of the business. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides investors with meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations by excluding items of income or loss to present it in accordance with how management manages the business.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

We define Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as operating expenses, less amortization of acquired intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, certain one-time costs related to the IPO, transaction-related expenses, certain other items that are not expected to recur in the future or that management does not view as reflective of the performance of the business, and gain (loss) on disposal of fixed assets. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides investors with meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations by excluding items of income or loss to present it in accordance with how management manages the business.

Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense)

We define Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense) as other income (expense), less change in fair value of warrant liability, gain on settlement of contingent liabilities, and loss on extinguishment of debt. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides investors with meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations by excluding items of income or loss to present it in accordance with how management manages the business.

Non-GAAP Net Loss

We define Non-GAAP Net Loss as net loss, less amortization of acquired intangibles, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of warrant liability, (gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets, loss on extinguishment of debt, certain one-time costs related to the IPO, transaction-related expenses, gain on settlement of contingent liabilities, the income tax benefit from our acquisition of SciTec, and certain other items that are not expected to recur in the future or that management does not view as reflective of the performance of the business. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides investors with meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations by excluding items of income or loss to present it in accordance with how management manages the business.

Contacts

Media Relations
press@fireflyspace.com

Investor Relations
investors@fireflyspace.com


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

  For the Three Months Ended December 31,     For the Year Ended December 31,  
  2025     2024     2025     2024  
  (unaudited)              
                       
Revenue $ 57,673     $ 9,034     $ 159,855     $ 60,792  
Cost of sales   41,712       29,198       129,189       72,157  
Gross profit (loss)   15,961       (20,164 )     30,666       (11,365 )
Operating expenses                      
Research and development   57,569       42,461       200,118       149,498  
Selling, general, and administrative   44,002       14,675       91,245       46,848  
(Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets   (9 )     (82 )     (9 )     1,742  
Total operating expenses   101,562       57,054       291,354       198,088  
Loss from operations   (85,601 )     (77,218 )     (260,688 )     (209,453 )
Other expense                      
Change in fair value of warrant liability   (3,038 )     (1,277 )     (50,295 )     (1,649 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt               (30,400 )      
Interest income   10,109       820       18,187       2,597  
Interest expense   (4,419 )     (7,043 )     (21,563 )     (22,970 )
Gain on settlement of contingent liabilities   8,397             8,397        
Other (expense) income, net   (3,634 )     600       894       342  
Total other expense, net   7,416       (6,901 )     (74,780 )     (21,680 )
Loss before income tax benefit   (78,185 )     (84,119 )     (335,468 )     (231,133 )
Income tax benefit   37,128             37,128        
Net loss and comprehensive loss   (41,057 )     (84,119 )     (298,340 )     (231,133 )
Less: Accretion of dividends of Series C Preferred Stock         5,355       13,240       21,224  
Less: Accretion of dividends of Series D-1 Preferred Stock         13,453       21,989       13,453  
Less: Accretion of dividends of Series D-3 Preferred Stock               394        
Net loss available to common stockholders $ (41,057 )   $ (102,927 )   $ (333,963 )   $ (265,810 )
                       
Net loss per common share                      
Basic and diluted $ (0.26 )   $ (7.86 )   $ (4.83 )   $ (20.74 )
Weighted-average common shares outstanding                      
Basic and diluted   155,647       13,094       69,204       12,819  



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

  December 31,  
  2025     2024  
Assets          
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 792,966     $ 123,431  
Short-term investments   100,008        
Restricted cash, current         424  
Accounts receivable, net   46,129       1,004  
Advanced payments, current   12,350       52,404  
Other current assets   11,722       3,454  
Total current assets   963,175       180,717  
Advanced payments, less current portion   60,496       41,770  
Property and equipment, net   163,738       135,575  
Restricted cash, less current portion         13,703  
Right-of-use assets - operating leases   13,938       14,604  
Right-of-use assets - finance leases   3,735       3,708  
Intangible assets, net   165,709        
Goodwill   450,119       17,097  
Other noncurrent assets   4,024       158  
Total assets $ 1,824,934     $ 407,332  
           
Liabilities, temporary equity, and stockholders' equity (deficit)          
Current liabilities          
Accounts payable $ 35,626     $ 37,633  
Accounts payable - related parties   330       86  
Accrued expenses   42,755       14,419  
Operating lease liability, current   1,161       1,128  
Finance lease liability, current   1,056       856  
Deferred revenue, current   116,135       108,069  
Notes payable, current   7,099       6,349  
Other current liabilities   9,419       10,837  
Total current liabilities   213,581       179,377  
Operating lease liability, less current portion   15,832       16,466  
Finance lease liability, less current portion   2,004       1,996  
Deferred revenue, less current portion   92,565       45,904  
Notes payable, less current portion   281,441       124,079  
Notes payable, less current portion - related parties         17,524  
Warrant liability   12,294       4,070  
Other liabilities, less current portion   17,278       25,956  
Total liabilities $ 634,995     $ 415,372  
Temporary equity          
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000 and 51,033 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 0 and 41,588 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; $0 and $1,227,158 liquidation preference as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively         759,582  
Stockholders' equity (deficit)          
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 and 154,397 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 159,276 and 13,241 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively   17       1  
Additional paid-in capital   2,210,201        
Accumulated deficit   (1,020,279 )     (767,623 )
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)   1,189,939       (767,622 )
Total liabilities, temporary equity, and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 1,824,934     $ 407,332  



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

  For the Three Months Ended December 31,     For the Year Ended December 31,  
  2025     2024     2025     2024  
  (unaudited)              
Cash flows from operating activities                      
Net loss $ (41,057 )   $ (84,119 )   $ (298,340 )   $ (231,133 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                      
Depreciation and amortization   9,617       6,035       23,156       12,545  
(Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets   (9 )     (82 )     (9 )     1,742  
Stock-based compensation   12,649       545       17,840       1,841  
Change in fair value of warrant liability   3,038       2,600       50,295       3,079  
Loss on extinguishment of debt               30,400        
Non-cash interest expense   1,734       2,612       6,329       8,402  
Non-cash interest income   (1,068 )           (1,068 )      
Non-cash inventory write-off                     247  
Deferred income taxes   (37,192 )           (37,192 )      
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                      
Accounts receivable   4,767       4,755       644       1,700  
Advanced payments   (13,222 )     (17,348 )     21,328       (34,553 )
Other assets   682       (937 )     (314 )     4,523  
Accounts payable   (12,149 )     (2,644 )     (17,449 )     8,312  
Accounts payable - related parties   (460 )     (8 )     244       (1,320 )
Accrued expenses   (17,541 )     3,887       (22,576 )     (2,054 )
Other liabilities   (14,569 )     16,823       (26,381 )     36,157  
Right-of-use assets   579       3,322       2,128       5,884  
Lease liabilities   (270 )     (224 )     (6,916 )     (3,840 )
Deferred revenue   37,212       24,526       52,957       30,818  
Net cash used in operating activities   (67,259 )     (40,257 )     (204,924 )     (157,650 )
Cash flows from investing activities                      
Purchases of property and equipment   (12,069 )     (2,656 )     (32,826 )     (32,697 )
Purchases of time deposits   (100,000 )           (100,000 )      
Acquisition of business, net of acquired cash   (277,417 )           (277,417 )      
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   280             280        
Proceeds from sale of short-term investments   8,405             8,405        
Net cash used in investing activities   (380,801 )     (2,656 )     (401,558 )     (32,697 )
Cash flows from financing activities                      
Proceeds from issuance of common stock   (25 )           943,711        
Costs associated with initial public offering   (7,370 )           (11,578 )      
Proceeds from issuance of Preferred Stock   (3,510 )     166,855       231,996       189,041  
Principal payments on finance leases   (254 )     511       (1,420 )     (84 )
Proceeds from issuance of notes payable                     48,990  
Payment of initial public offering closing Preferred Stock Dividend               (4,990 )      
Proceeds from notes payable - related parties         (25,000 )            
Repayment of notes payable - related parties               (21,117 )      
Payments on notes payable   (1,723 )     (1,538 )     (133,180 )     (3,719 )
Payments of debt issuance costs   (2,254 )           (4,337 )     (2,301 )
Proceeds from repayment of employee note   205       41       601       247  
Proceeds from Revolving Credit Facility   260,000             260,000        
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   (34 )     178       2,204       585  
Net cash provided by financing activities   245,035       141,047       1,261,890       232,759  
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   (203,025 )     98,134       655,408       42,412  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash                      
Balance, beginning of period   995,991       39,424       137,558       95,146  
Balance, end of period $ 792,966     $ 137,558     $ 792,966     $ 137,558  
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash                      
Cash and cash equivalents $ (203,025 )   $ 97,285     $ 792,966     $ 123,431  
Restricted cash, current   (829 )     (663 )           424  
Restricted cash, non-current         1,725             13,703  
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ (203,854 )   $ 98,347     $ 792,966     $ 137,558  


  For the Three Months Ended December 31,     For the Year Ended December 31,  
  2025     2024     2025     2024  
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information                      
Cash paid for interest $ 2,043     $ 4,301     $ 16,486     $ 21,129  
Non-cash investing and financing activities                      
Property and equipment additions in accounts payable $ 2,359     $ 2,933     $ 4,264     $ 3,103  
Capitalized interest (paid-in-kind) $     $     $ 683     $  
Equity issued for business combination $ 269,556     $     $ 269,556     $  
Issuance of debt in exchange of software licenses $ (1 )   $     $ 663     $  
Acquisition of internal-use software licenses and obligations $ 18,484     $     $ 18,484     $  
Right-of-use asset acquired in exchange for finance lease liabilities $     $ (361 )   $ 1,625     $ 109  
Initial fair value of warrants at issuance $     $ 107     $     $ 107  
Net exercise of Common Warrants into common stock $     $     $ 46,060     $  
Issuance of Preferred Stock Dividend $ (33 )   $     $ 86,091     $  
Conversion of Preferred Stock to common stock upon initial public offering $     $     $ 937,087     $  


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited; in thousands)

The following tables present reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Research and Development, Non-GAAP Selling, General, and Administrative, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Other Expense, and Non-GAAP Net Loss to their most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP:

  For the Three Months
Ended December 31, 		    For the Year Ended December 31,  
  2025     2024     2025     2024  
Net loss $ (41,057 )   $ (84,119 )   $ (298,340 )   $ (231,133 )
Adjusted for:                      
SciTec acquisition income tax benefit   (37,128 )           (37,128 )      
Interest income   (10,109 )     (820 )     (18,187 )     (2,597 )
Interest expense   4,419       7,043       21,563       22,970  
Depreciation and amortization   10,189       6,026       24,552       12,545  
Stock-based compensation expense   12,649       545       17,840       1,841  
Change in fair value of warrant liability   7,027       2,707       54,284       3,079  
(Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets   (9 )     (82 )     (9 )     1,742  
Loss on extinguishment of debt               30,400        
One-time costs related to the IPO(1)               8,012        
Transaction-related expenses   4,575             6,103        
Gain on settlement of contingent liabilities   (8,397 )           (8,397 )      
Other(2)   574       952       671       985  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (57,268 )   $ (67,747 )   $ (198,636 )   $ (190,568 )
                       
  For the Three Months
Ended December 31, 		    For the Year Ended December 31,  
  2025     2024     2025     2024  
Net cash used in operating activities(3) $ (67,259 )   $ (40,257 )   $ (204,924 )   $ (157,650 )
Purchases of property and equipment   (12,069 )     (2,656 )     (32,826 )     (32,697 )
Free Cash Flow $ (79,328 )   $ (42,913 )   $ (237,750 )   $ (190,347 )
                               

(1) Represents costs incurred related to the IPO that do not meet the direct and incremental criteria per SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin Topic 5.A that were netted against the gross proceeds of the IPO and are not expected to recur in the future.

(2) Other includes loss on foreign exchange and executive severance.

(3) Includes $24.5 million of cash payments related to our acquisition of SciTec during the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 that are not expected to recur in the future.


  For the Three Months
Ended December 31, 		    For the Year Ended December 31,  
  2025     2024     2025     2024  
Research and development $ 57,569     $ 42,461     $ 200,118     $ 149,498  
Stock-based compensation expense   (4,945 )     (128 )     (5,741 )     (506 )
Other(2)   (574 )           (574 )      
Non-GAAP Research and Development $ 52,050     $ 42,333     $ 193,803     $ 148,992  
                       
Selling, general, and administrative $ 44,002     $ 14,675     $ 91,245     $ 46,848  
Amortization of acquired intangibles   (3,291 )           (3,291 )      
Stock-based compensation expense   (7,704 )     (417 )     (12,099 )     (1,335 )
One-time costs related to the IPO(1)               (8,012 )      
Transaction-related expenses   (4,575 )           (6,103 )      
Other(2)         (952 )     (97 )     (985 )
Non-GAAP Selling, General, and Administrative $ 28,432     $ 13,306     $ 61,643     $ 44,528  
                       
Operating expenses $ 101,562     $ 57,054     $ 291,354     $ 198,088  
Amortization of acquired intangibles   (3,291 )           (3,291 )      
Stock-based compensation expense   (12,649 )     (545 )     (17,840 )     (1,841 )
One-time costs related to the IPO(1)               (8,012 )      
Transaction-related expenses   (4,575 )           (6,103 )      
Other(2)   (574 )     (952 )     (671 )     (985 )
Gain (loss) on disposal of fixed assets   9       82       9       (1,742 )
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 80,482     $ 55,639     $ 255,446     $ 193,520  
                       
Other income (expense) $ 7,416     $ (6,901 )   $ (74,780 )   $ (21,680 )
Change in fair value of warrant liability   7,027       2,707       54,284       3,079  
Gain on settlement of contingent liabilities   (8,397 )           (8,397 )      
Loss on extinguishment of debt               30,400        
Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense) $ 6,046     $ (4,194 )   $ 1,507     $ (18,601 )
                       
Net loss $ (41,057 )   $ (84,119 )   $ (298,340 )   $ (231,133 )
Amortization of acquired intangibles   3,291             3,291        
Stock-based compensation   12,649       545       17,840       1,841  
Change in fair value of warrant liability   7,027       2,707       54,284       3,079  
(Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets   (9 )     (82 )     (9 )     1,742  
Loss on extinguishment of debt               30,400        
One-time costs related to the IPO(1)               8,012        
Transaction-related expenses   4,575             6,103        
Gain on settlement of contingent liabilities   (8,397 )           (8,397 )      
SciTec acquisition income tax benefit   (37,128 )           (37,128 )      
Other(2)   574       952       671       985  
Non-GAAP Net Loss $ (58,475 )   $ (79,997 )   $ (223,273 )   $ (223,486 )
                               

(1) Represents costs incurred related to the IPO that do not meet the direct and incremental criteria per SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin Topic 5.A that were netted against the gross proceeds of the IPO and are not expected to recur in the future.

(2) Other includes loss on foreign exchange and executive severance.


UNAUDITED PRO FORMA NON-GAAP NET LOSS AND NET LOSS PER SHARE
(unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited Pro Forma Non-GAAP Net Loss and Unaudited Pro Forma Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share are presented assuming the Company consummated the IPO and its related transactions, including the conversion of Preferred Stock to common stock, repayment of the Term Loan Facility, payment of the Preferred Stock Dividend, and net exercise of Common Warrants into common stock (each as defined and further discussed in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025) on January 1, 2024.

  For the Three Months
Ended December 31, 		    For the Year
Ended December 31, 		 
  2025     2024     2025     2024  
Numerator                      
Net loss available to common stockholders $ (41,057 )   $ (102,927 )   $ (333,963 )   $ (265,810 )
Pro forma adjustments to:                      
Reverse the impact of accrued dividends on outstanding Series C and Series D Preferred Stock         18,808       35,623       34,677  
Reverse historical interest expense for the Term Loan Facility         5,637       15,920       25,241  
Reverse the change in fair value of Common Warrants         (56 )     44,840       (56 )
Reverse the loss on extinguishment of the Term Loan Facility               30,400        
Reverse one-time costs related to the IPO               8,012        
Pro forma net loss available to common stockholders   (41,057 )     (78,538 )     (199,168 )     (205,948 )
                       
Non-GAAP adjustments:                      
Amortization of acquired intangibles   3,291             3,291        
Stock-based compensation   12,649       545       17,840       1,841  
(Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets   (9 )     (82 )     (9 )     1,742  
Transaction-related expenses   4,575             6,103        
Change in fair value of warrant liability   7,027       2,707       9,444       3,079  
Gain on settlement of contingent liabilities   (8,397 )           (8,397 )      
SciTec acquisition income tax benefit   (37,128 )           (37,128 )      
Other   574       952       671       985  
Pro Forma Non-GAAP Net Loss available to common stockholders $ (58,475 )   $ (74,416 )   $ (207,353 )   $ (198,301 )
                       
Denominator                      
Weighted-average common shares outstanding   155,647       13,094       69,204       12,819  
Pro forma adjustments to:                      
Reflect the issuance of common stock in IPO         22,190       13,387       22,190  
Reflect the issuance of common stock for payment of the Preferred Stock Dividend         3,251       1,758       3,251  
Reflect the conversion of Preferred Stock to common stock         105,832       63,844       105,832  
Reflect the net exercise of Common Warrants         1,024       617       1,024  
Pro forma weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted   155,647       145,391       148,811       145,116  
                       
Pro Forma Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share available to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.38 )   $ (0.51 )   $ (1.39 )   $ (1.37 )


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0fa0ce1b-85da-4705-b4e6-533d0ceb54a1


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