Figma to Host Investor and Analyst Session at Config 2026

Figma, Inc. (NYSE: FIG), a leading design and product development platform, today announced it will host an Investor and Analyst Session at Config 2026 on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, in San Francisco, California. Config is Figma's annual user conference, bringing together over ten thousand designers, developers, and product builders shaping the future of design and product building. A live webcast of the session will be available on Figma's Investor Relations website at investor.Figma.com. A replay will be available following the event.
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About Figma
Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world's best digital products and experiences. Founded in 2012, Figma has evolved from a design tool to a connected, AI-powered platform that helps teams go from idea to shipped product. Whether you're ideating, designing, building, or shipping, Figma makes the entire design and product development process more collaborative, efficient, and fun—while keeping everyone on the same page.
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