Fidelity Minerals Engages Triomphe Holdings Ltd. to Provide Marketing and Social Media Services and Stewart Hemigson to Provide Investor Relation Services

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - June 17, 2026 Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: FMN | FSE: S5GM | SSE: MNYC) ("Fidelity Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Triomphe Holdings Ltd., doing business as Capital Analytica, an arm's-length service provider, to provide certain marketing and social media services to the Company, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") and applicable securities laws. Based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Capital Analytica specializes in marketing, social media and public awareness within the mining and metals sector. Capital Analytica will provide social media services, capital market consultation and social engagement reporting for an initial six-month term for a fee of $150,000 payable in two equal tranches, with payment #1 due immediately and payment #2 due on September 15th, 2026, with an option to renew the agreement for an additional six months at a rate of $75,000 unless terminated earlier in accordance with the terms of the agreement. The Company has granted Capital Analytica incentive stock options to purchase 175,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of 2 years. The stock options will be subject to standard IR vesting provisions. Capital Analytica is wholly owned by Jeff French and neither Capital Analytica nor Mr. French have any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities and is arms-length to the Company.
The agreement with Capital Analytica remains subject to the approval of the TSX-V.
In addition, the Company has engaged Stewart Hemingson to perform "investor relations activities", as defined in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), subject to TSX-V approval. The initial term of the contract is for twelve months, and either party can terminate the contract with 30 days written notice. In consideration for the services the Company will pay Mr. Hemingson $6,000 monthly and reasonable out of pocket expenses. Mr. Hemingson and the Company act at arm's length and Mr. Hemingson does not own or control, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company.
The agreement with Mr. Hemingson remains subject to the approval of the TSX-V
About Fidelity Minerals Corp.
Fidelity Minerals Corp. is a TSX-V listed resource company. Its principal focus is the 44.5%-owned (with a right to earn 50%) brownfield Las Huaquillas project in northern Peru. The Company has a near-term objective to confirm previous underground sampling results and prepare for drilling with an objective of preparing a new NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate. In addition to the Los Socavones brownfield gold opportunity, Las Huaquillas offers copper upside potential through exploration of the two confirmed porphyry systems flanking the Los Socavones epithermal gold zone.
The Company is run by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed, and sophisticated investors focused on building long-term value. Fidelity's founder John Byrne has over 50 years' experience in the minerals sector with a track record of developing brownfield sites into profitable mines.
On behalf of the Board of Fidelity Minerals.
Ryan Batros
CEO
Phone: +61-472-658-777
Email: rbatros@fidelityminerals.com
For more information, please visit the corporate website at http://www.fidelityminerals.com or contact:
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
Forward-Looking Statement Cautions
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding receipt of final approval of the Private Placement by the TSX Venture Exchange; the Company's intention to complete additional tranches of the Private Placement; the Company's intended use of proceeds; the Company's plans with respect to its resource projects and the timing related thereto; the merits of the Company's projects; and the Company's objectives, plans and strategies. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "goal," "objective," "strategy," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements which, by their nature, refer to future events.
The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially. Except as required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, the risk that the Company may not receive final TSX Venture Exchange approval for the Private Placement; the risk that the Company may not complete any additional tranches of the Private Placement; the risk that the proceeds of the Private Placement may not be used as currently anticipated; the risk of accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations; the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors; the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other agency or governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans; and risks of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes in the jurisdictions where the Company carries on business that may interfere with the Company's business and prospects.
The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.
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