Fidelity Minerals Announces Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - May 4, 2026 Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: FMN | FSE: S5GM | SSE: MNYC) ("Fidelity Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") of up to 12,500,000 units at a price of C$0.20 per unit for total gross proceeds of up to C$2,500,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half warrant, with each full warrant exercisable into one additional common share at C$0.30 for a period of 24 months after the closing date. If the closing price of the Company's common shares equals or exceeds $0.60 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by press release, after which the warrants will expire 30 days later.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Financing to advance its Peruvian exploration and community relations programs, and general working capital.
The Company intends to pay finders' fees to eligible finders, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Financing is subject to approval of the TSXV, and all securities issued under the Financing will be subject to statutory hold periods expiring four months and one day from the date of closing of the Financing.
The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.
About Fidelity Minerals Corp.
Fidelity Minerals Corp. is a TSX-V listed resource company. Its principal focus is the 44.5%-owned (with a right to earn 50%) brownfield Las Huaquillas project in northern Peru. The Company has a near-term objective to confirm previous underground sampling results and prepare for drilling with an objective of preparing a new NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate. In addition to the Los Socavones brownfield gold opportunity, Las Huaquillas offers copper upside potential through exploration of the two confirmed porphyry systems flanking the Los Socavones epithermal gold zone.
The Company is run by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed, and sophisticated investors focused on building long-term value. Fidelity's founder John Byrne has over 50 years' experience in the minerals sector with a track record of developing brownfield sites into profitable mines.
On behalf of the Board of Fidelity Minerals.
Ryan Batros
CEO
Phone: +61-472-658-777
Email: rbatros@fidelityminerals.com
For more information, please visit the corporate website at http://www.fidelityminerals.com or contact:
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
Forward-Looking Statement Cautions
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Financing is subject to regulatory approval, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange; the Company's plans with respect to its resource projects and the timing related thereto, the merits of the Company's projects, and the Company's objectives, plans and strategies. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective,", "strategy", "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the risk of accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, or the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other agency or governmental clearances, necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, risks of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes in the jurisdictions where the Company carries on its business that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.
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