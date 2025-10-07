Fidelity Minerals Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC, October 7, 2025 TheNewswire - Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: FMN | FSE: S5GM | SSE: MNYC) (" Fidelity Minerals " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") previously announced in its News Releases dated September 17, 2025, and September 24, 2025. The first tranche comprises a total of 13,500,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at CAD $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD $1,350,000. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one-half transferable common share purchase warrant, with each full warrant (each, a " Warrant ") exercisable into one additional Share at a price of $0.20 per Share until October 7, 2027.
A strategic investor has purchased 3,500,000 Units in the first tranche and is expected to purchase the remaining 1,500,000 Units available in the Private Placement in the second tranche upon TSX-V approval.
The Company paid cash finder's fees of $33,775 and issued 337,750 finder's warrants to finders in connection with the first tranche Private Placement. Each warrant being exercisable to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.20 until October 7, 2027.
The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four month hold period that expires on February 8, 2026.
Of the total Units issued in the Private Placement, 3,325,000 Units were subscribed by Lions Bay Capital Inc., a Control Person of the Company (the " Participating Insider "). The Participating Insider subscription constitutes "related party transactions" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The issuances to the Participating Insider are exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration of the securities issued to the related party did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Financing to advance its Peruvian exploration and community relation programs, and corporate working capital purposes.
The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.
About Fidelity Minerals Corp.
Fidelity Minerals Corp. has assembled a portfolio of high-quality mining assets and is targeting large scale copper and gold and aims to delineate major deposits on these properties that could attract the interest of mid-tier and major mining companies. The Company is focused on progressing its most advanced project – Las Huaquillas, which is a gold, copper and silver in Northern Peru. Fidelity is also looking to opportunistically expand its project portfolio with accretive acquisitions. The Company is backed by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed, and sophisticated investors focused on building long-term value.
On behalf of the Board of Fidelity Minerals.
Ian Graham
CEO and Director
Phone: 1-604-671-1353
Email: igraham@fidelityminerals.com
For more information, please visit the corporate website at http://www.fidelityminerals.com or contact:
Forward-Looking Statement Cautions
