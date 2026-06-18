Fidelity Announces Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC, June 18, 2026 TheNewswire - Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: FMN | FSE: S5GM | SSE: MNYC) ("Fidelity Minerals" or the "Company") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has granted the Company an extension until July 18, 2026, to complete its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement"). The Company may complete one or more additional tranches of the Private Placement, or the balance of the Private Placement in full, at any time prior to July 18, 2026.
The Private Placement was originally announced on May 4, 2026, and was subsequently upsized on May 21, 2026. The Private Placement consists of up to 14,050,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,810,000. The Company closed the first tranche of the Private Placement on June 8, 2026, issuing 3,160,000 Units for gross proceeds of $632,000.
Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one additional common share at $0.30 per share for a period of 24 months from the applicable closing date. If the closing price of the Company's common shares equals or exceeds $0.60 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by press release, after which the warrants will expire 30 days later.
All securities issued in connection with any subsequent tranche of the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. Completion of the Private Placement remains subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to advance its Peruvian exploration and community relations programs, and for general working capital. The Company may pay finders' fees to eligible finders in connection with one or more additional tranches of the Private Placement, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.
About Fidelity Minerals Corp.
Fidelity Minerals Corp. is a TSX-V listed resource company. Its principal focus is the 44.5%-owned (with a right to earn 50%) brownfield Las Huaquillas project in northern Peru. The Company has a near-term objective to confirm previous underground sampling results and prepare for drilling with an objective of preparing a new NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate. In addition to the Los Socavones brownfield gold opportunity, Las Huaquillas offers copper upside potential through exploration of the two confirmed porphyry systems flanking the Los Socavones epithermal gold zone.
The Company is run by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed, and sophisticated investors focused on building long-term value. Fidelity's founder John Byrne has over 50 years' experience in the minerals sector with a track record of developing brownfield sites into profitable mines.
On behalf of the Board of Fidelity Minerals.
Ryan Batros
CEO
Phone: +61-472-658-777
Email: rbatros@fidelityminerals.com
For more information, please visit the corporate website at http://www.fidelityminerals.com or contact:
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
Forward-Looking Statement Cautions
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding receipt of final approval of the Private Placement by the TSX Venture Exchange; the Company's intention to complete additional tranches of the Private Placement; the timing for completion of the Private Placement; the Company's intended use of proceeds; the Company's plans with respect to its resource projects and the timing related thereto; the merits of the Company's projects; and the Company's objectives, plans and strategies. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "goal," "objective," "strategy," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements which, by their nature, refer to future events.
The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially. Except as required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, the risk that the Company may not receive final TSX Venture Exchange approval for the Private Placement; the risk that the Company may not complete any additional tranches of the Private Placement; the risk that the Private Placement may not be completed by July 18, 2026 or at all; the risk that the proceeds of the Private Placement may not be used as currently anticipated; the risk of accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations; the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors; the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other agency or governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans; and risks of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes in the jurisdictions where the Company carries on business that may interfere with the Company's business and prospects.
The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.