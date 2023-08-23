Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Falcon Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Gun Flap Hill" Project, Identifies Multiple Critical Element Anomalies

Falcon Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Gun Flap Hill" Project, Identifies Multiple Critical Element Anomalies

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has received assay results from the late spring, early summer 2023 exploration program conducted over the Gun Flap Hill project located in Southern Newfoundland. The project covers the northwestern portion of the Golden Brook Property, and is located approximately 160 kilometers southwest of Deer Lake. Samples from the first pass reconnaissance program have identified multiple anomalies from rock samples, including

  • Copper-Tantalum-Vanadium anomaly
  • Anomalous Gold
  • Nickel-Chromium anomaly
  • Multiple Critical and Rare Element anomalies including Lithium, Tantalum, Cerium, Lanthanum and Strontium

Prospecting surveys were completed by the company in late May and early June 2023 over predetermined target locations within the largely unexplored Gun Flap Hill project, as part of the company's Q2 2023 Reconnaissance Program. The program was developed to investigate the gold potential of the property through initial prospecting along predefined traverses over a number of priority target areas that were identified in 2022 on the basis of geophysical, geological and structural analysis completed by Falcon. The comprehensive review identified multiple areas deemed prospective in the northwestern part of the Golden Brook Property. A total of 57 rock samples were collected by the prospecting team and submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. In Springdale, Newfoundland, an ISO 17025 Certified Analytical Testing Facility, for 34 Element ICP Analysis. Sample collection included chip and grab samples from locations deemed of interest by the in-field personnel. Assay results identified anomalous gold (>5ppb) in three locations in association with quartz vein within granite host. The exploration program further identified multiple anomalous critical and rare metals, and the highlights from this sampling include the following:

  • Two sample stations returned anomalous Nickel-Chromium up to 410ppm Ni and 765ppm Cr.
  • One sample station returned anomalous Copper-Tantalum-Vanadium reporting 280ppm Cu, 19ppm Nb, 23ppm Ta, and 1180ppm V.
  • Two sample stations identified anomalous Lithium (up to 71ppm Li) associated with anomalous Cerium (up to 130ppm Ce), Lanthanum (up to 63ppm La), and Lead (up to 73ppm Pb).
  • Multiple sample stations returned anomalous Strontium (up to 1531ppm Sr), Zirconium (up to 281ppm Zr) and Barium (up to 3552ppm Ba) proximal to the anomalous Lithium sample stations.

The nickel-chromium anomalies are preliminary in nature and should not be considered conclusive evidence of a mineral occurrence. The results represent new information for the area in which the samples were collected, and there are no previously documented nickel or chromium anomalies historically recorded within the public domain from the areas in which the exploration work was conducted. The highly anomalous results are interpreted by the company to be associated with unexplored gabbroic intrusive rocks emplaced within the Gun Flap Hill project area. The newly identified base metal anomalies are under further review by the company. A follow-up survey that includes detailed local geology mapping, additional prospecting and targeted sampling is being considered for a fall 2023 exploration program.

Falcon interprets the multiple critical and rare earth element anomalies to be associated with undocumented pegmatites emplaced in relation to unexplored granite rocks in the project area. The potential for pegmatites in the vicinity of the Gun Flap Hill project was first documented during regional mapping in the early 1980's by the Mineral Development Division, of the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Mines and Energy which identified an undisclosed number of pegmatites emplaced within deformation zones of granite plutons west of the project. The critical and rare earth element anomalies represent new information for the area in which the samples were collected, and there are no previously documented rare earth anomalies historically recorded in the public domain from the areas in which the samples were collected. The newly identified anomalies are under further review by the company to better determine their significance, and to develop an exploration program for further follow up.

Mr. Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our Gun Flap Hill Property was originally staked to explore its gold potential due to its close proximity to the Cape Ray Fault zone, which hosts the nearby former Hope Brook Mine. The anomalous gold values are significant in that they identify three areas of anomalous gold within the Cape Ray Fault deformation zone, and results greater than 5ppb gold in the province are considered anomalous enough to require follow up work. I must state again these were reconnaissance surveys conducted within an extensive and largely unexplored area, and to have found new areas of Nickel and Chromium and REE mineralization in previously undocumented areas serves to highlight the highly prospective nature of this land position. We feel the Hope Brook Property holds tremendous potential for new exciting discoveries, and we are very excited to see a new critical element discovery for battery elements in the camp as we prioritize projects for our fall exploration campaign."

The Cape Ray Fault Zone has historically been recognized as being fertile for gold. The property is located in proximity to several gold prospects (Wilding Lake, Cape Ray), an advanced stage gold deposit (Valentine), and a former gold mine (Hope Brook). The Company had originally acquired the Golden Brook for its gold potential. Within this immediate area, the most significant deposit is the former Hope Brook Gold Mine, which was in production from 1987 to 1997, producing 752,163 ounces of gold. The Hope Brook deposit now owned by First Mining, and has since been optioned to Big Ridge Exploration Corp., which has outlined an additional 6.33 million tonnes at an average grade of 4.68 grams per tonne gold for 954,000 ounces of gold in the indicated and inferred categories. Falcon has applied for financial assistance for the Golden Brook (Hope Brook) project through Newfoundland's Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Program.

Qualified Person

Greg Robinson, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon's flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit which has currently estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold) mineral reserves, and 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources (133.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold). The Hammond Reef gold property lies on the Hammond shear zone, which is a northeast-trending splay off the Quetico Fault Zone ("QFZ") and may be the control for the gold deposit. The Central Gold property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ.

The Company holds multiple additional projects: The Esperanza Gold/Silver/Copper mineral concessions located in La Rioja Province, Argentina; The Viernes Gold/Silver/Copper project in Antofagasta Chile; The Springpole West Property in the world-renowned Red Lake mining camp; a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario; in B.C., the Spitfire-Sunny Boy, Gaspard Gold claims; the Great Burnt, Gander North/South, Valentine Gold South, Victoria West, and Golden Brook acquisitions adjacent to First Mining, Matador, Benton-Sokoman's JV, and Marvel Discovery in Central Newfoundland; and most recently Battery Metals projects in Ontario and Quebec, The Timmins West and Outarde Property.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.
"Karim Rayani"

Karim Rayani
Chief Executive Officer, Director

Telephone: (604) 716-1036
Email: k@r7.capital

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the Spin-Out. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Falcon Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/776285/Falcon-Receives-Assays-at-Golden-Brook-Gun-Flap-Hill-Project-Identifies-Multiple-Critical-Element-Anomalies

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Falcon Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Falcon Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF) and Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(FRA:04T)(OTCQB:MARVF) together (the Alliance) are pleased to announce that they have applied for drill permits to carry out activities on their Golden Brook prospects within the Hope Brook Property in southern Newfoundland. Two permit applications have been submitted, one for portable drilling across the property that will expand current prospecting permits and allow for portable drill-testing of targets across the entire property, and a second permit was submitted to diamond drill test prospects within the Kraken-Hydra trend, a trend represented by a 10km area of limited exploration between Benton-Sokoman's Kraken Li-Ta discoveries and the Hydra Cesium Discovery (see Sokoman's news release May 18, 2023). The portable drill permit application provides the opportunity to enhance the preliminary reconnaissance prospecting project completed in late spring and early summer, which identified the potential for pegmatites from the nearby Kraken pegmatite field to extend into the adjacent tenure held by Falcon. Though bedrock exposure in the area is limited, initial reconnaissance prospecting has resulted in the discovery of a new and previously unrecognized swarm of pegmatite and aplite dykes, and assay results from the sampling project are anticipated by early August. The diamond drill permit application includes 6 drill pad locations with 1,000 meters of drilling planned for 12 drill holes. The inaugural drill program will test for potential lithium, tantalum, and cesium-bearing pegmatites along the Kraken-Hydra trend. The Hope Brook Property covers a key central portion of the structural corridor along which the Kraken and Killick pegmatite dykes, Li-Ta soil anomalies, and Hydra Cesium Pegmatite Dyke have all been reported by Sokoman (see Sokoman's news release March 28, 2023). Falcon has applied for financial assistance for the Hope Brook project through Newfoundland's Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Program.Mr. Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "An extreme fire season in Nfld last summer coupled with helicopter availability shortages meant delaying our inaugural exploration campaign until the spring of this year, and we took advantage of this current program to conduct regional scale prospecting and soil sampling efforts and eagerly await results from the assay lab. We have always been keen on our Lithium prospect, which we staked prior to the Lithium and Cesium discoveries by Sokoman and where our desktop studies showed high potential for the continuation of trends onto our ground. To have found a new swarm of pegmatite dykes is extremely encouraging and we are now gearing up for detailed soil sampling and portable drill testing to further define anomalous areas in advance of our inaugural diamond drilling campaign

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Discovery

Marvel JV Partner Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV), (FRA:O4T), (OTCQB:MARVF); and Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG), (FRA:3FA), (OTCQB:FGLDF) together (the Alliance) are pleased to announce that Falcon Gold has applied for drill permits to carry out activities on their Golden Brook prospects within the Hope Brook Property in southern Newfoundland. Two permit applications have been submitted by Marvel's JV Partner, Falcon Gold, one for portable drilling across the property that will expand current prospecting permits and allow for portable drill-testing of targets across the entire property, and a second permit was submitted to diamond drill test prospects within the Kraken-Hydra trend, a trend represented by a 10km area of limited exploration between Benton-Sokoman's Kraken Li-Ta discoveries and the Hydra Cesium Discovery (see Sokoman's news release May 18, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon, Appoints Aaron Kemp to the Board of Directors

Falcon, Appoints Aaron Kemp to the Board of Directors

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Aaron Kemp to the Board of Directors, Aaron holds a Civil Mining Engineering degree with diplomas in Mine Ventilation and Geomechanics from the University of Chile

Mr. Kemp holds an impressive track record in the mining sector, particularly in Latin American jurisdictions. His expertise spans various aspects of mine engineering roles, including project management, resource estimation, environmental sustainability, operational optimization, and mine development. Mr. Kemp has earned recognition for his contributions and achievements. He holds a bachelor's degree in mining engineering and is a member of several industry associations dedicated to promoting best practices and sustainable mining.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Oversubscribes Private Placement - Closes $1,392,749.92

Falcon Oversubscribes Private Placement - Closes $1,392,749.92

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has oversubscribed its non-brokered private placement announced on October 28th, 2022., by issuing a total of 9,246,154 flow-through units and 1,734,090 non flow-through units for total proceeds of $ 1,392,749.92

Each flow-through unit priced at 13 cents consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non flow-through common share ("Warrant Shares") at a price of 25 cents for a period of 24 month following the closing date.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Increases Private Placement Offering to $ 1.2 Million

Falcon Increases Private Placement Offering to $ 1.2 Million

Falcon Gold Corp.(TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement to raise a total of $1,200,000 by issuing up to 7,692,307 flow-through units and issuing 1,818,182 non-flow-through units

Each flow through unit priced at $0.13 cents will consist of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.25 cents for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Reports on Mann Township Results from Canada Nickel

Noble Reports on Mann Township Results from Canada Nickel

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario August 23, 2023 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report a News Release issued August 22 reporting results from Northwest Mann Township currently under option to Canada Nickel as quoted below:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Extension to the Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Announces Extension to the Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") further to the Company's news release dated June 9 and July 20, 2023, 1844 announces a 30 day extension of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to finalize remaining subscriptions and coordinate an orderly closing. The Company is keeping the same terms as previously announced and will raise up to 57,142,858 Units at $0.035 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.

The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing and the exercise price is $0.055 per Warrant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Resources to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 24th

Barksdale Resources to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 24th

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF), based in Arizona focused on their Sunnyside asset, today announced that President and CEO Rick Trotman will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 24 th 2023.

DATE : August 24 th
TIME: 11:00 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/43OHGxR
Available for 1x1 meetings: August 24 th , 25 th , 28 th , 29 th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WRN

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WRN

Trading resumes in:

Company: western copper and gold corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Announces First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Announces First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Under the First Tranche, the Company has issued 440,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") for gross proceeds of $110,000, and 300,000 non-flow-through share units ("NFT Units") for gross proceeds of $60,000. In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid a total of $6,000 as finder's fees. All securities issued under the First Tranche are subject to a hold period expiring December 22, 2023, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
