F5 to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

F5 to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV), the global leader in delivering and securing every app and API, announced it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 financial results on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, following the market close. F5 will host a live webcast to discuss its results with investors and analysts beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on October 27, 2026.

The live webcast link can be accessed from the events & presentations page of the investor relations portion of F5.com. Interested listeners may also access the audio-only version of the live webcast by dialing +1 (833) 461-5787 for callers in the U.S., +1 (626) 884-3620 for callers in other countries. Use Meeting ID 466941274 to access.

The webcast will be recorded, and replays will be available via the investor relations portion of F5's website.

About F5

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is the global leader that delivers and secures every app. Backed by three decades of expertise, F5 has built the industry's premier platform—F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP)—to deliver and secure every app, every API, anywhere: on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, and across hybrid, multicloud environments. F5 is committed to innovating and partnering with the world's largest and most advanced organizations to deliver fast, available, and secure digital experiences. Together, we help each other thrive and bring a better digital world to life.

For more information visit f5.com

Explore F5 Labs threat research at f5.com/labs

Follow to learn more about F5, our partners, and technologies: Blog | LinkedIn | X | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

F5 is a trademark, service mark, or tradename of F5, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

SOURCE: F5, Inc.

Media
Rob Gruening
(206) 272-6208
r.gruening@f5.com

Investors
Suzanne DuLong
(206) 272-7049
s.dulong@f5.com

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