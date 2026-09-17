F5 Positioned as Market Shaper in the Gartner Emerging Market Quadrant for AI Application Security

To us, the recognition underscores F5's ability to secure AI across cloud, on-premises, and air-gapped environments at enterprise scale
F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV), the global leader in delivering and securing every app and API, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner® in the Market Shapers quadrant of the September 2026 Emerging Market Quadrant for AI Application Security—one of only two vendors to be recognized in that position.[1]
According to Gartner, vendors evaluated in the Emerging Market Quadrant for AI Application Security are assessed across two axes: potential for market disruption and potential to execute.
"Enterprises are not running AI in a lab. They are running it inside regulated networks, behind APIs, and across agents that authenticate and act on their own," said John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer at F5. "Enterprises cannot assemble a security posture from dozens of disparate point products. More than 40 vendors are competing to secure enterprise AI, and most are solving one slice of the problem. In our view, F5's positioning in the Market Shapers quadrant offers confirmation of a straightforward conviction: security leaders cannot govern what they cannot see, and AI cannot be secured from the outside in. F5 secures AI where enterprises actually run it."
Securing AI where enterprises run it
Enterprise AI has inverted the traditional security model. Today's AI systems operate with greater access, autonomy, and speed than human users are capable of, and the pace of adoption is outrunning the controls meant to govern it. F5's 2026 State of Application Strategy Report found that 88% of organizations have already encountered at least one AI-related operational or security challenge, and 98% are preparing for agentic AI.
Meeting these challenges takes more than a collection of point products. AI application security spans the models and applications themselves, the agents that act on their behalf, the MCP servers and APIs that connect them, and the data they can reach. Securing that expansive surface calls for four essential components:
- A comprehensive platform with centralized management across every AI workflow
- Proven application security capabilities extended into agent-based controls, where intent-aware access control and continuous runtime monitoring govern what an autonomous agent is permitted to do
- Adversarial testing wired directly into automated runtime defenses, so what red teaming uncovers becomes what production enforces
- Secure, air-gapped deployment for regulated sectors where sovereignty is not optional
By bringing these capabilities together, F5 is shaping the AI security market and delivering substantive protections to security leaders. F5's approach is grounded in the premise that has shaped the company since its founding: security has to live where traffic flows. Every model call, agent action, and MCP connection traverses the network and application layers, where F5 already delivers and secures applications and APIs for the world's largest banks, carriers, governments, and consumer brands.
That vantage point is what allows F5 to unify governance, discovery, testing, runtime protection, and observability—across generative and agentic AI—into a continuous loop rather than a collection of disparate tools, and to deliver those capabilities across hybrid multicloud, on-premises, air-gapped, private cloud, hybrid, and public cloud environments, including those where data residency and sovereignty are non-negotiable.
It also shows up in measured performance. F5 AI Guardrails demonstrated up to 98.4% security efficacy in independent testing, enforcing protections inline at the point of interaction rather than inspecting after the fact. F5 AI Red Team stress-tests AI systems against more than 140,000 attack patterns drawn from the industry's deepest AI threat database and converts what it finds directly into enforceable runtime defenses. And because F5 discovers AI activity at the network layer, security teams gain visibility into every model, agent, and MCP call—including shadow AI—without a single application integration or code change.
"The AI application security market is going to consolidate around vendors who can operate at enterprise scale, in regulated environments, with real traffic and real consequences," Maddison added. "F5's 30 years of experience in these demanding environments gives our customers the foundation to confidently and securely build for the future with AI."
Customer demand for F5's AI security solutions is growing as the gap between AI adoption and AI control widens. In its third quarter fiscal year 2026 earnings results, F5 reported that the number of customers purchasing F5 solutions for AI security doubled quarter-over-quarter. Additional information on F5's AI security portfolio is available at f5.com/ai .
Supporting resources
- Report: Gartner Emerging Market Quadrant for AI Application Security
- Blog: F5 recognized as a Market Shaper in the September 2026 Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant™ for AI Application Security
- Solution page: F5 AI Security Platform
Gartner disclaimer:
[1] Gartner, Emerging Market Quadrant for AI Application Security — Established Vendors, By Meghan Hollis et. al, 14 September 2026
Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MARKET QUADRANT is a registered trademark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
About F5
F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is the global leader that delivers and secures every app. Backed by three decades of expertise, F5 has built the industry's premier platform—F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP)—to deliver and secure every app, every API, anywhere: on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, and across hybrid, multicloud environments. F5 is committed to innovating and partnering with the world's largest and most advanced organizations to deliver fast, available, and secure digital experiences. Together, we help each other thrive and bring a better digital world to life.
For more information visit f5.com
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F5 is a trademark, service mark, or tradename of F5, Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. The integration described herein does not create a partnership, joint venture, or agency relationship between the parties.
Source: F5, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260917649775/en/
Dan Sorensen
F5
(650) 228-4842
d.sorensen@f5.com
Holly Lancaster
We. Communications
(415) 547-7054
hlancaster@wecommunications.com