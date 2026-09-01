EY Selects CrowdStrike to Power the Trust Layer of EY.ai Value Blueprints

EY Selects CrowdStrike to Power the Trust Layer of EY.ai Value Blueprints

Falcon becomes the security foundation for EY.ai Value Blueprints, enabling enterprise AI transformation

Fal.Con 2026 CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced that Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has selected CrowdStrike as an accelerator to the Trust Layer of EY.ai Value Blueprints integrating the Falcon® platform into EY's AI transformation framework to help organizations build, scale, and secure enterprise AI.

AI is transforming the enterprise while reshaping the threat landscape. As organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise deployment, AI is becoming both a weapon and a target for adversaries – used to increase the speed, scale, and sophistication of attacks while emerging as a new target for exploitation. Without a unified security foundation, organizations risk outpacing their ability to secure AI.

By integrating CrowdStrike into the Trust Layer of EY.ai Value Blueprints, EY US helps organizations embed security into AI transformation. Building on the companies' existing QuiltWorks collaboration , EY US combines its AI transformation expertise with CrowdStrike's AI-native security to help organizations identify AI risk and protect AI initiatives at enterprise scale.

"AI is creating the largest technology shift in a generation – it demands a fundamentally different approach to security," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "EY selecting CrowdStrike to power EY.ai Value Blueprints reflects the reality that Falcon is security's foundation for enterprise AI transformation."

Together, EY and CrowdStrike help organizations:

  • Accelerate enterprise AI transformation: Building on the companies' existing QuiltWorks collaboration, EY.ai Value Blueprints combine EY AI transformation expertise with Falcon to help organizations identify AI risk and embed security from the start.
  • Build AI on a unified security foundation: Falcon provides a unified security foundation across identities, cloud, data, and AI workloads, helping organizations securely scale AI.
  • Protect AI across the lifecycle: Falcon helps organizations govern and secure AI from development through runtime with Falcon® Guardian .
  • Secure AI by design: Together, EY US and CrowdStrike embed security, governance, and resilience into AI transformation through a unified framework.
  • Operationalize AI at enterprise scale: Combining EY advisory and implementation experience with Falcon helps organizations securely move from AI strategy to enterprise deployment.

"Every AI deployment expands the cyber threat landscape, making security a core requirement from the outset," said Ganesh Devarajan, EY Americas Consulting Cyber Risk Practice Leader. "CrowdStrike accelerates the Trust Layer of EY.ai Value Blueprints, helping organizations embed security and governance into AI from the start so they can scale with confidence."

Together, EY US and CrowdStrike are building the security foundation for the AI revolution.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multidisciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy . EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

Media Contacts
CrowdStrike: press@crowdstrike.com
EY: uspublicrelations@ey.com

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