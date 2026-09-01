EY Selects CrowdStrike to Power the Trust Layer of EY.ai Value Blueprints

Falcon becomes the security foundation for EY.ai Value Blueprints, enabling enterprise AI transformation
Fal.Con 2026 CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced that Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has selected CrowdStrike as an accelerator to the Trust Layer of EY.ai Value Blueprints integrating the Falcon® platform into EY's AI transformation framework to help organizations build, scale, and secure enterprise AI.
AI is transforming the enterprise while reshaping the threat landscape. As organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise deployment, AI is becoming both a weapon and a target for adversaries – used to increase the speed, scale, and sophistication of attacks while emerging as a new target for exploitation. Without a unified security foundation, organizations risk outpacing their ability to secure AI.
By integrating CrowdStrike into the Trust Layer of EY.ai Value Blueprints, EY US helps organizations embed security into AI transformation. Building on the companies' existing QuiltWorks collaboration , EY US combines its AI transformation expertise with CrowdStrike's AI-native security to help organizations identify AI risk and protect AI initiatives at enterprise scale.
"AI is creating the largest technology shift in a generation – it demands a fundamentally different approach to security," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "EY selecting CrowdStrike to power EY.ai Value Blueprints reflects the reality that Falcon is security's foundation for enterprise AI transformation."
Together, EY and CrowdStrike help organizations:
- Accelerate enterprise AI transformation: Building on the companies' existing QuiltWorks collaboration, EY.ai Value Blueprints combine EY AI transformation expertise with Falcon to help organizations identify AI risk and embed security from the start.
- Build AI on a unified security foundation: Falcon provides a unified security foundation across identities, cloud, data, and AI workloads, helping organizations securely scale AI.
- Protect AI across the lifecycle: Falcon helps organizations govern and secure AI from development through runtime with Falcon® Guardian .
- Secure AI by design: Together, EY US and CrowdStrike embed security, governance, and resilience into AI transformation through a unified framework.
- Operationalize AI at enterprise scale: Combining EY advisory and implementation experience with Falcon helps organizations securely move from AI strategy to enterprise deployment.
"Every AI deployment expands the cyber threat landscape, making security a core requirement from the outset," said Ganesh Devarajan, EY Americas Consulting Cyber Risk Practice Leader. "CrowdStrike accelerates the Trust Layer of EY.ai Value Blueprints, helping organizations embed security and governance into AI from the start so they can scale with confidence."
Together, EY US and CrowdStrike are building the security foundation for the AI revolution.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.
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