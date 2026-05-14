ExxonMobil to Speak at Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) today announced Neil Chapman, Senior Vice President, will conduct a fireside chat at the Bernstein 42 nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 28, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To access the live webcast, visit the event page . An archived audio portion of the webcast will be available on the ExxonMobil website approximately 24 hours after the event.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society's evolving needs.

The corporation's primary businesses - Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions provide products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower emissions technologies. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources, and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants, and chemical companies in the world. ExxonMobil also owns and operates the largest CO2 pipeline network in the United States. In 2021, ExxonMobil announced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans for 2030 for operated assets, compared to 2016 levels. The plans are to achieve a 20-30% reduction in corporate-wide greenhouse gas intensity; a 40-50% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of upstream operations; a 70-80% reduction in corporate-wide methane intensity; and a 60-70% reduction in corporate-wide flaring intensity. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and ExxonMobil's Advancing Climate Solutions .

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