ExxonMobil to Release First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) will release its first quarter 2026 financial results on Friday, May 1, 2026. The company will issue a press release via Business Wire that will be available at 5:30 a.m. CT at investor.exxonmobil.com .

Darren Woods, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Neil Hansen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jim Chapman, Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations, will review the results during a live conference call at 8:30 a.m. CT. The presentation will be accessible via webcast or by calling (800) 918-2066 (Toll-free) or (646) 307-1342 (Local). Please reference passcode 2207273 to join the call. An archived replay of the call and a copy of the presentation with accompanying supplemental financial data will be available at investor.exxonmobil.com .

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