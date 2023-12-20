Please confirm your editon.
Want to change your edition?Go to your My INN page.
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Exploration Update - Redlings REE Project
Marquee Resources Limited (“Marquee” or “the Company”) (ASX:MQR) is pleased to provide an update on ongoing exploration works at the Redlings Rare Earth Element Project (“Redlings”), Leonora, Western Australia. Following the completion of a ground gravity survey at the Project (refer ASX release 04 October 2023) the Company has embarked on another auger soil sampling program to further define the extents of surficial REE anomalism interpreted to be related to the intrusion of REE-bearing carbonatite pipes. Historical exploration has focused on NW trending structures, however, the recently acquired gravity data highlighted that the interpreted carbonatite pipes have an NNE trending orientation and the exploration model has been refined accordingly. Company geologists have mapped REE-bearing dykes/veins with varying structural orientations which may represent late- stage carbonatite cone sheets or ring dykes. Drill planning is well advanced with the results of the auger program to provide critical information to best target future drill holes as the Company aims to fully test the potential of the Redlings Project to host an economic REE mineral resource.
Figure 1: Planned drillholes targeting interpreted carbonatite pipes.
Executive Chairman Comment:
Marquee Executive Chairman, Mr Charles Thomas, commented:
“With our significantly improved understanding of the Redlings REE Project we believe we have possibly identified the source of the surficial mineralisation that we have encountered at the Project and are honing our drill plans accordingly.”
“The auger program will be the final step in our data acquisition process before drilling that will be completed in Q1-2024. It’s an exciting phase for the Company and Project and we’re looking forward to completing deep, targeted drilling into the dense pipe-like structures we have identified. We have an exciting pipeline of new exploration activities over the next 12 months, and I look forward to updating all our shareholders and the wider market with further progress at this exciting Project.”
1,218 auger soil samples have been collected as part of a ~2,500 soil sampling program designed to test for surficial anomalism of new targets identified from a recently completed ground gravity survey at the Project. 3D modelling of the gravity data highlighted a complex structural architecture intruded by dense bodies, which are interpreted to represent carbonatite pipes, extending to significant depths. The gravity survey focused on a ~4.9 km x 1.2 km historical geochemical anomaly to assist in interpreting the primary controls on surficial mineralisation. Following the completion of the auger geochemistry program, drilling will be undertaken with holes up to 500m deep aimed to test the pipe like features. The Company aims to fully test the potential of the Project to host an economic REE mineral resource in 2024.
Figure 2: Auger soil sampling program
Figure 3: Gravity inversion model of the Redlings Project and potential carbonatite corridors.
The Redlings Rare Earth Element Project
The Redlings Project (formerly called Jungle Well) is 100% owned by Marquee and comprises exploration licences E 37/1311 and E 37/1376 (Figure 3). The Project is located approximately 40km west of Leonora, and 77km north of Menzies. Lynas Corporation’s Mt Weld Project lies approximately 150km east of the project. The Redlings Project covers an area of approximately 108km2 of tenure with historical rock-chip samples up to 7.8% TREO (see ASX release 18 May 2023).
The Redlings Project is situated over an NNW trending high magnetic biotite-hornblende monzogranite granite that has intruded into the surrounding granite pluton. A series of NW trending faults run obliquely through the granite were targeted historically for REE bearing mafic dykes within the Project. This was due to the identification of the Redlings dyke identified during prior exploration activities. The Company has greatly enhanced the understanding of the Redlings Project through geophysics, geochemistry and drilling and carbonatite intrusions are now interpreted to strike NNE and the Company will use these recent advancements to identify targets for the discovery of additional REE bearing dykes.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Marquee Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Marquee Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Marquee Resources
Overview
Marquee Resources (ASX:MQR) is a fully funded junior exploration company focused on its battery metals assets in Western Australia and the United States. Its diversified portfolio includes assets containing lithium, copper and rare earth elements - essential metals for battery manufacturing - as well as gold.
Global demand for battery metals is projected to reach $20.5 billion by 2027, growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 8.2 percent from 2020 to 2027, according to Allied Market Research, This growth is attributed to the exponential growth of the electric vehicle (EV) market, with two million EVs sold worldwide just in the first quarter of 2022, up 75 percent compared to the same period in 2021, along with continued market demand for consumer electronic devices.
Many of Marquee Resources’ assets are in advanced exploration stages, with highly encouraging exploration results.
The company’s flagship project is the West Spargoville Lithium Project, located in the prolific Southern Yilgarn Lithium Belt in Western Australia, and contains hard-rock lithium deposits. Marquee Resources has partnered with Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) to explore and develop the project. Mineral Resources has extensive experience operating hard-rock lithium mines and brings technical and operational expertise to the project. The West Spargoville Lithium Project has already yielded encouraging exploration results.
Marquee’s other encouraging lithium assets include Clayton Valley Lithium and Kibby Basin Lithium projects, both containing lithium brine and building additional excitement for lithium potential. Results from the 2022 drill program at Kibby Basin have returned high levels of lithium-bearing sediments along with dissolved lithium in the groundwater, with up to 924 parts per million (ppm) lithium from the two exploration boreholes (KB 22-01 and KB 22- 02) that were completed.
The company’s additional projects target other critical battery metals such as rare earth elements and copper. Its Lone Star Copper-Gold project is currently undergoing a 6,000-meter diamond drilling program. Marquee’s 2022 drill campaign at Lone Star intersected a wide mineralised envelope of up to 150 meters at 0.5 percent copper, with high-grade mineralised zones up to 19.8 meters at 2 percent copper. As many zones in the deposit remain open and untested, there is significant potential for additional mineralization, combined with historical diamond and percussion drill hills indicating high-grade deposits of copper and gold.
In October 2022, Marquee announced its maiden mineral resource estimate for the Lone Star Copper-Gold Project containing indicated mineral resource of 9.7 Mt at 0.45 percent copper and 0.24 g/t gold, and inferred mineral resource of 3.5 Mt at 0.31 percent copper and 0.20 g/t gold.
Marquee Resources is led by strong management with experience in natural resources and corporate administration. Charles Thomas, executive chairman, has over 15 years of experience in capital markets and structuring corporate transactions. Dr. James Warren, chief technical officer, has worked in leadership roles managing technical operations. George Henderson, non-executive director, has extensive experience in equity capital markets dating back to 2004. Anna Mackintosh, company secretary, has 26 years of commercial experience in compliance and finance roles for natural resource companies.
Company Highlights
- Marquee Resources is an Australian fully funded exploration company targeting battery metals with multiple assets in advanced exploration stages.
- The company’s flagship project is the West Spargoville Lithium Project, which has already yielded encouraging exploration results.
- Marquee Resources is in partnership with Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) to explore and develop the West Spargoville Lithium Project, and the companies have accelerated this farm-In agreement with MinRes acquiring an initial 25 percent interest in the lithium rights at WSP by funding $4.8 million on exploration activities at the project in less than 12 months.
- The company’s Kibby Basin project is located near the only producing lithium mine in the United States and contains encouraging geologic properties that indicate the presence of lithium brine.
- The company has additional projects that target lithium and other battery metals, such as copper, gold, and rare earth elements. Historical and current exploration assays indicate high-grade deposits of target metals.
- A management team leads Marquee Resources with directly relevant experience in natural resource markets, corporate administration and corporate finance.
Key Projects
West Spargoville Lithium
The Western Australian flagship project is located in the prolific Southern Yilgarn Lithium Belt. The asset is near multiple producing lithium mines, including the Bald Hill Mine and Mt. Cattlin Mine. Historical exploration data indicates a 2.4 kilometer long anomaly rich in lithium deposits. The project has slated non-stop exploration drilling until the end of 2022.
Project Highlights:
- Encouraging Exploration Results: Deep ground penetrating radar results indicated significant potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites. Interpretation of these has helped identify targets for follow-up drill testing.
- Auger Program Awaiting Lab Results: An auger geochemistry drilling campaign consisting of approximately 3,200 holes was recently completed.
- 2022 Drill Campaign: A drilling campaign was conducted in 2022, with 122 holes of reverse circulation (RC) drilling completed for 18,687 meters, and 391 aircore drills (AC) for 19,156 meters. Assays are currently pending results. Drilling will recommence in early 2023, following up on anomalous intercepts.
- Near World-Class Lithium Deposit: The Earl Grey deposit is located west of the deposit and contains similar geological formations as the primary West Spargoville project area.
Lone Star Copper & Gold
The company's copper and gold project is located in Washington State and contains a 3-kilometer-long mineralization trend of copper-gold deposits. The project has multiple past-producing mines and previous exploratory drill holes. Following the completion of the approximately 6,000-meter Phase 1 diamond drill program, Marquee Resources announced maiden mineral resource estimate for the Lone Star Copper-Gold Project containing indicated mineral resource of 9.7 Mt at 0.45 percent copper and 0.24 g/t gold, and inferred mineral resource of 3.5 Mt at 0.31 percent copper and 0.20 g/t gold.
Project Highlights:
- Robust Infrastructure: The project has road access and water access and is located only minutes away from a community.
- Exiting Mill Being Refurbished: A mill located 11 kilometers away is undergoing refurbishment before commencing operations.
- Encouraging Historical Data: Previous exploration data indicates copper deposits up to 2.4% from 19 meters and 1.4 g/t gold at 7.6 meters.
- 2022 Drill Program: Intersected a wide mineralised envelope of up to 150 meters at 0.5 percent copper, with high-grade mineralised zones up to 19.8 meters at 2 percent copper.
Kibby Basin Lithium
Kibby Basin is located in Nevada, 60 kilometers north of Ablemarle's operating lithium mine. The project covers 2,560 acres, and Marquee has full water extraction permits necessary for lithium-brine extraction. The project is in advanced exploration stages and has a drill rig carrying out 24/7 exploration currently.
Project Highlights:
- Geological Structure Indicative of Lithium Brine Deposits: Kibby Basin contains a 7.4 kilometer long structure with a similar geological structure as Ablermarle’s prolific lithium mine.
- Basin May Contain Layers: Early exploration results indicated an extensive enough basin to potentially contain multiple layers of aquifers, which is favorable for high-grade lithium brine. Additionally, the project has substantial water resources available.
- Fully Permitted and Exploration Underway: The project has received all necessary permits, and the company is currently carrying out a robust drilling program. The company suspects that this project will complement its nearby Clayton Valley Lithium Project.
- 2022 Drill Program Results: High levels of lithium-bearing sediments along with dissolved lithium in the groundwater, with up to 924 parts per million (ppm) lithium from the two exploration boreholes (KB 22-01 and KB 22- 02) that were completed.
Clayton Valley Lithium
Clayton Valley covers 12 square kilometers in Nevada and contains both lithium brine and clay. Like Kibby Basin, Clayton Valley is near Albemarle’s productive lithium mine. Kangari Consulting LLC completed a comprehensive review of the project and surrounding area, prompting Marquee to commence a two-phase exploration project. Marquee will commence a two-phase exploration program in the first half of 2023, consisting of detailed geological mapping and drilling.
Project Highlights:
- Cater to U.S. Lithium Consumption: The asset is located in a great location to service the U.S. domestic market with scalable, staged development that can be developed to cater to increasing demand.
- Near Tesla’s Gigafactory: Clayton Valley is 3.5 hours away from Tesla’s Gigafactory Number 1, a significant producer of lithium-ion batteries.
- Encouraging Exploration Results: Existing data indicates the presence of high-grade lithium ranging from 2.9 mg/l at 10 feet to 11.6 mg/l at 110 feet. Additionally, the project has substantial water resources to support lithium extraction and processing.
Redlings Rare Earths
The Redlings Project is located in Western Australia, 150 kilometers away from Lynas’ (ASX:LYC) Mount Weld Project. The 100-percent-owned project covers an area of approximately 108 square kilometres of tenure with historical samples of up to 7.8 percent TREO.
Auger sampling recently completed identified additional rare earth element bearing dykes. According to executive chairman Charles Thomas, "There is a very good potential to identify a part of the system that hosts an economic deposit."
Exploration drilling is set to restart in the first quarter of 2023, to follow up on targets generated by the successful 2022 auger program.
Project Highlights:
- Historic sampling results: Rock-chip samples up to 7.8 percent TREO.
- Location: In proximity to Lynas’ Mount Weld Mine where a new exploration program has been established after samples returned high grade REE assays.
- Promising exploration strategy: Recent drilling identified structures on the location of known REE-bearing carbonatitic dykes; drilling intersected a 25km structural zone of pink, frenetic, alteration intruded by multiple carbonatitic dykes.
Mt Clement Gold & Antimony Project
The Mt Clement Project is located 30 kilometers southwest of Black Cats (ASX:BC8) Paulsens gold mine, at the western end of the Ashburton Basin in the northern Capricorn Orogen of Western Australia. The project represents a genuine greenfield opportunity in one of Australia’s most underexplored regions.
Project Highlights:
- Underexplored Region: Consists of 360 square kilometers of tenure prospective for syngenetic gold antimony mineralisation, a poorly understood and underexplored mineralisation style in Ashburton Basic, Western Australia.
- Geological team recently completed a field mapping and reconnaissance expedition with a more extensive exploration program planned for 2023.
Management Team
Charles Thomas - Executive Chairman
Charles Thomas is the founding director of Marquee Resources and was the managing director of the company until 2019, when he then assumed the role of executive chairman. Thomas is also an executive director and founding partner of GTT Ventures, a leading boutique corporate advisory firm based in Australia. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from UWA majoring in corporate finance. Thomas has worked in the financial service industry for more than 15 years and has extensive experience in capital markets as well as the structuring of corporate transactions. Thomas has sat on numerous ASX boards spanning the mining, resources and technology space. His previous directorships include, among others, AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ), Force Commodities Ltd (ASX:4CE) and Liberty Resources Ltd (ASX:LBY), where he was responsible for the sourcing and funding of numerous projects. Thomas is currently the non-executive chairman of Viking Mines Ltd (ASX:VKA), non-executive chairman of High Tech Metals Ltd (ASX:HTM) and non-executive director of Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML).
Dr. James Warren - Chief Technical Officer
Dr. James Warren is a geologist with extensive experience in the mineral resources sector and has held a variety of technical, operational and leadership roles spanning from greenfield target generation to production. Warren commenced his career in the Eastern Goldfields working at Gold Fields’ ST Ives operation in exploration and underground positions. He then completed his PhD, focusing on Kunanalling and Zulieska shear zones, while working at Phoenix Gold Limited (previously ASX: PXG). Warren was a key member of their exploration team until their takeover by Evolution Mining Limited. Warren then worked in the Mineral and Hydrothermal Geochemistry team at the CSIRO, when he was appointed as exploration manager of Echo Resources Ltd (Echo). At Echo, Warren oversaw the exploration strategy and growth of Echo’s resource base to over 1.8 Moz and was involved in the development of their corporate strategy and promotion.
George Henderson - Non-Executive Director
George Henderson is a corporate lawyer and founding partner of AGH Law. Henderson primarily acts for clients in relation to capital raisings (including IPOs, back door listings and secondary offerings), mergers and acquisitions (including takeovers and private share or asset sales), and ASIC and ASX compliance. He has particular experience in the resources and technology sectors, for both local and international clients. Henderson graduated from the University of Western Australia with degrees in law and commerce (corporate finance and financial accounting). Since graduating, Henderson has also obtained a graduate certificate in applied finance at Kaplan Higher Education.
Daniel Moore - Non-Executive Director
Daniel Moore (BEcon/LLB) was formally the CEO of Centenario Lithium. He has extensive experience in equity capital markets since 2004, previously with Wilson HTM and Morgan Stanley, focused on emerging companies. He has held non-executive director roles at iCollege (ASX:ICT), Coronado Resources during its RTO with Race Oncology (ASX:RAC), and Stratum Metals during its RTO with Locality Planning Energy (ASX:LPE).
Anna Mackintosh - Company Secretary
Anna Mackintosh, B.Com (UWA) CPA, also serves as company secretary of TAO Commodities Ltd (ASX:TAO) and Global Vanadium Ltd (ASX:GLV). Mackintosh has over 26 years of commercial experience including 11 years with BHP, 10 years with AFSL holder Kirke Securities Ltd as compliance manager, finance manager and responsible executive. Mackintosh was previously the company secretary/CFO of Kalia Limited (ASX:KLH) (2009 -2018 formerly GB Energy Limited) and Applabs Technologies Ltd, and financial controller at Force Commodities Ltd.
MTM to Acquire West Arunta Niobium-REE Project
Prospective for mineralised carbonatites adjacent to WA1.
MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Flash Metals Pty Ltd (Flash), the beneficial owner of three key exploration licenses prospective for niobium and rare earth elements (REE) in the West Arunta region of Western Australia.
Highlights:
- MTM to acquire 100% of Flash Metals Pty Ltd, the beneficial owner of 3 granted exploration licences in Western Australia’s West Arunta region, immediately adjacent to ground held by WA1 Resources (ASX:WA1) and Encounter Resources (ASX:ENR).
- Deal includes acquisition of the Mukinbudin Niobium-REE Project, comprising 2 granted exploration licences located 250km northeast of Perth in the South West Mineral Field of Western Australia.
- Flash also holds an option to exclusively negotiate the rights to Flash Joule Heating technology developed by Rice University in Houston, USA which has demonstrated the potential to treat REE mineralisation and more efficiently recover critical metals from critical metal-rich recycling and waste streams.
Covering ~140km2, the granted West Arunta Niobium-REE licences are located immediately adjacent to tenements held by WA1 Resources Limited (ASX:WA1, $484m mkt. cap.) and Encounter Resources Limited (ASX:ENR, $107m mkt. cap.), where niobium-REE mineralised carbonatites have recently been discovered:
The West Arunta region is one of Australia’s critical metal exploration hotspots with over $60m in exploration expenditure collectively invested in the district by a number of ASX companies including Rio Tinto Limited (JV with Tali Resources Pty Ltd) (ASX:RIO), CGN Resources Limited (ASX:CGR), and IGO Limited (ASX:IGO).
The Flash transaction also includes the acquisition of the Mukinbudin Niobium-REE Project, comprising two exploration licences located 250km northeast of Perth in the South West Mineral Field of Western Australia. The tenements that are included in the Flash transaction comprising the West Arunta Niobium REE Project (E/80/5858, E80/5874 and E80/5875) and the Mukinbudin Niobium-REE Project (E70/6048 and E70/6359) are together, the WA REE Tenements (Appendix I).
Flash also has an option (FJH Option) to exclusively negotiate the licencing rights to an early-stage processing technology for REE and precious metals known as Flash Joule Heating (FJH), which has been developed by researchers at Rice University in the USA (see Rice University article at https://news.rice.edu/news/2022/rare- earth-elements-await-waste).
MTM Managing Director, Mr Lachlan Reynolds said the Flash acquisition provides the Company with compelling exploration opportunities in line with its strategy to discover and develop critical metal projects.
“We are very excited to acquire such prospective ground in the West Arunta province, where there is an opportunity to discover new niobium-rare earth deposits in historically untested ground right next door to some emerging mineralised carbonatite projects identified by both WA1 Resources and Encounter Resources,” Mr Reynolds said.
“Additionally, Flash Joule Heating has shown promise during test work for metal recycling and for treatment of waste such as coal fly ash but we are very keen to see what applications it may have for treating rare earth mineralisation, where a breakthrough could unlock immense value from otherwise economically marginal deposits.”
Mr Reynolds said the immediate focus at West Arunta is to complete heritage agreements with the local Native Title holders and proceed with a first-pass exploration program.
West Arunta Niobium REE Project
Figure 1: The West Arunta Niobium-REE Project comprises three granted exploration licences in eastern central Western Australia, located within the Gibson Desert about 130km west of the Northern Territory/ Western Australia border in the East Kimberley Mineral Field.
Historical exploration in the West Arunta WA REE tenement areas is very limited. There has been no drilling on the ground, nor have any systematic geochemical sampling or geophysical surveys been completed. The West Arunta region has historically been explored for gold and copper with reconnaissance airborne geophysics and limited ground geophysical and geochemical surveys. The location of the West Arunta WA REE Tenements and their proximity to tenements held by WA1 and Encounter are shown in Figure 1.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Maximus Reaches 335,000 Oz Au Following Hilditch and Larkinville Mineral Resource Upgrades
Maximus Resources Limited (‘Maximus’ or the ‘Company’, ASX:MXR) is pleased to announce upgrades to the Hilditch and Larkinville Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE), which are part of the Company’s 117 sq km Spargoville Project, located 25km from Kambalda, Western Australia.
- 160% increase in gold resources at Hilditch and a 21% increase in gold resources at Larkinville.
- 91% (12,800oz @ 1.8 g/t Au) of Larkinville gold resources reported in the higher confidence Indicated classification, providing a strong foundation for future toll-treating development studies.
- Maximus’ gold resources are situated on granted mining tenements, with excellent access to infrastructure, service providers and several toll-treating options within a ~70km haulage distance.
- Both gold resources are reported as 100% open-pit resources within A$2,800 optimised open-pit shells at a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au.
- Mineral resources at both deposits are shallow, with mineralisation at surface and open at depth, with significant strike extension remaining at Hilditch.
- The Company’s 335,040 oz of gold in resources has substantial scope for future growth with mineralisation remaining open and constrained only by drilling.
Maximus’ Managing Director, Tim Wither commented“With the completion of the Hilditch and Larkinville MRE updates, Maximus now has combined group gold resources of 335,000 oz. The process of completing the MRE updates has demonstrated the fantastic potential to continue to increase gold resources through targeted drilling at both Larkinville and Hilditch. Both deposits are ideal for near-term production, located on granted mining tenements, with potential for strong economics given the shallow mineralisation starting at surface and favourable ore body geometry.”
The Company continues to make consistent improvements in Mineral Resource classifications, through efficient drilling, and as our geological understanding of the deposits continues to grow, so does the potential across Maximus tenements.”
The MRE updates were completed by an independent technical expert, and based on infill and extension drilling completed in 2022 and 2023, leading to a substantial increase in the Indicated Resource category for both the Larkinville and Hilditch deposits. 91% of Larkinville resources are reported under the higher confidence indicated classification, while 48Å of the Hilditch resources are now classified as indicated category.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Maximus Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities ofMTM Critical Metals Limited (‘MTM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MTM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 20 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t
43% increase in Dalgaranga Project Resource ounces, 13% uplift in grade and 27% more tonnes – all within 2km of the plant
Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to announce the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project “DGP”, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
Highlights:
- Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) completed for the Dalgaranga Gold Project, located on granted Mining Leases and within 2km of the 2.5Mtpa processing plant:
- 21.15Mt @ 2.49g/t gold for 1,692,600 ounces, comprising:
- 5.16Mt @ 5.74g/t gold for 952,900 ounces – Never Never Gold Deposit
- 15.99Mt @ 1.45g/t gold for 739,800 ounces – Gilbey’s Complex
- Resource Classification breakdown for the updated Dalgaranga Gold Project MRE:
- 12.96Mt @ 2.67g/t gold for 1,119,000 ounces (66%) classified as Indicated;
- 7.93Mt @ 2.25g/t gold for 573,610 ounces (34%) classified as Inferred.
- Resource Classification breakdown for the updated Never Never Gold Deposit MRE:
- 3.67Mt @ 5.93g/t gold for 700,700 ounces (74%) classified as Indicated;
- 1.49Mt @ 5.28g/t gold for 252,100 ounces (26%) classified as Inferred.
- In-fill drilling from surface has converted circa 74% of the updated Never Never Gold Deposit MRE ounces to the higher confidence Indicated Resource classification, available for future conversion to Ore Reserves.
- The underground component of the updated Never Never MRE averages more than 1,690 ounces per vertical metre (“ozpvm”). Additionally, the apparent strike length of high-grade mineralisation at depth has increased to over 200m north-south and growing.
- Targeted in-fill drilling and updated Resource estimation of the higher grade Four Pillars and West Winds gold prospects has delivered an updated Gilbey’s Complex MRE of:
- 11.32Mt @ 1.34g/t gold for 486,500 ounces with 86% or:
- 9.28Mt @ 1.38g/t gold for 410,800 ounces classified as Indicated and constrained within a A$2,800/oz pit.
- Updated Spartan Group Mineral Resources for the Dalgaranga and Yalgoo (“Murchison”) and Glenburgh and Egerton (“Gascoyne”) Projects now stand at:
- 44.16Mt @ 1.77g/t gold for 2,512,400 ounces (69% or 1.7Moz Indicated)
This latest MRE update comprises an update for the high-grade Never Never Gold Deposit as well as an update for the Gilbey’s Complex, which comprises the higher-grade Four Pillars and West Winds Gold Prospects. The updated Mineral Resource Estimate is summarised below:
Table 1. Never Never MRE Dec 2023, reported by Mining Type and Resource Classification - combined open pit (>0.5g/t Au <270mRL) and underground >2.0g/t Au, >270mRL) *
Table 2. Gilbey’s Complex MRE Dec 2023, including, Plymouth and Sly Fox. Reported by Mining Type and Resource Classification - combined open pit (>0.5g/t Au within a A$2,800 pitshell) and underground >1.0g/t Au, below a A$2,800 pitshell) *
Table 3. Dalgaranga Gold Project Combined Resource as at December 2023
Management Comment
Spartan Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, said: “This is an exceptional result for our shareholders which reflects the hard work of the Spartan team over the past year. To be able to post a high-grade Resource for the Never Never discovery of just under 1 million ounces at an average grade of 5.74g/t less than a year after emerging from a 10c recapitalisation is an incredible outcome and a remarkable story – one of which we are justifiably proud!
“The centrepiece of this MRE update is once again the Never Never discovery, which has grown remarkably within short order from a resource of 303,000oz at the start of 2023, through to 721,000oz in July, and now, less than 12 months later, reaching 952,900oz – 74% of which is now classified as Indicated.
“Importantly, Never Never continues to emerge as an exciting growth story at depth, with recent visible gold intercepts having been logged below the current MRE boundary and awaiting assay. The deposit remains open and appears to be shallowing and flattening slightly to the south due to the flexure zone mentioned in Tuesday’s announcement. This presents as a tantalising target for a fan of directional drilling from a parent hole that we plan to drill early in the New Year to systematically understand the potential of Never Never Deeps.
“I would also like to highlight the importance of the recognition and structural re-interpretation of the high- grade Four Pillars and West Winds gold prospects, part of the larger Gilbey’s Complex MRE presented here. We believe these high-grade structures within and beneath the current Gilbey’s open pit, when combined with the incredible high-grade endowment of the Never Never Gold Deposit, are a key part of any longer-term future mine plan.
“We now have 739,800 ounces at an average grade of 1.45g/t in resource at Gilbey’s as a starting point for the future. That grade is more than 50 per cent above the average resource grade at which the Company was mining last year. The identification and focus on the higher-grade aspects of the Gilbey’s sequence bodes extremely well for the potential to add bulk tonnage open pit ore feed at very attractive grades into the high-grade ore feed that we expect will come from the Never Never underground mining complex. The Company’s mining strategy for these deposits located within the floor of the current Gilbey’s open pit is likely to be somewhat different from what was contemplated and mined before, albeit we are very excited about the possibilities here.
“Another key takeaway for investors is that while this is just an interim update in what is a rapidly unfolding growth story at Dalgaranga, the Company has more drill assays to come and many more high-grade targets sitting along-strike from Never Never, Four Pillars and West Winds. We have a full target set and we have shown what our team is capable of with our drilling strategies. We are well positioned and set to continue to deliver more high-grade ounces at very attractive gold grades.
“We are all looking forward to another massive year in 2024. If we can repeat anything like the success we have enjoyed in 2023 in terms of continued growth in high-grade resource ounces within a 2km radius of the Dalgaranga plant, then Spartan is set for a very exciting future!
“Upon reflecting on 2023, this has been a huge team effort, and I would especially like to thank our Exploration and Drill Management team on site, our Resource team and our incredible Finance team for their diligent stewardship of our exploration programs and prudent management of our finances.
“I would also like to thank and wish all of our loyal shareholders a very safe and festive summer season and we look forward to presenting more high-grade drill results, more rapid resource growth, and as a consequence an exciting mine plan and Ore Reserves in 2024.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Spartan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Basin Prepares for Phase 2 Drilling at Geikie Uranium Project
Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’, or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an update on preparations for its Phase two drilling program at the Geikie Uranium Project (‘Geikie’ or the ‘Project’) scheduled to start in Q1 2024.
Key Highlights
- 2,000 metres planned for a minimum of 8 drill holes.
- High priority shallow structural targets with gravity anomalies identified.
- Phase one drilling successfully identified active uranium system, including GKI-002 which intersected 0.27% U3O8.
- Multiple tenders received for key contractor roles, allowing mobilisation to commence in early February.
- Positive uranium market sentiment continues to build, with U3O8 SPOT price exceeding US$85/Lb.
The Project is located on the eastern margin of the world-class Athabasca Basin in Canada. Maiden drilling completed in August 2023 successfully identified uranium mineralisation with assays up to 0.27% U3O81. Uranium mineralisation is located proximal to two regionally significant structures at Aero Lake and Preston Creek, with associated extensive hydrothermal alteration characteristic of large uranium mineralising systems2. Modelling and integration of the recently completed Airborne Gravity Gradiometer (‘AGG’) data has provided a series of high priority targets that warrant next phase drill testing. The AGG survey was designed to target areas of enhanced basement alteration associated with drill defined uranium fertile structural corridors3.
Basin’s Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:
“Basin is preparing for a busy winter exploration season at its Athabasca uranium projects. We are excited to be following up on the success of our phase one drilling at Geikie, which intersected significant uranium mineralisation, with a robust phase two drill program.
Our first phase of drilling identified uranium mineralisation and the key ingredients for an Athabasca basement-hosted high-grade uranium deposit, including significant alteration associated with regional structures. Our AGG survey then defined a series of compelling gravity lows indicating the potential for intense alteration. This combined data leaves us with very exciting drill targets that we are eager to move forward on in phase two of drilling.
Also, the recent news of consolidation in the Eastern Athabasca further supports our interpretation of the prospectivity of this previously overlooked part of the prolific Athabasca Basin.
We are continuing to see a very positive sentiment in the uranium space with the uranium spot price now at 15 year highs. Basin is extremely well positioned to capitalise on this through the exploration of its projects in the world-class Athabasca Basin.”
Figure 1: Geikie project location
Drilling Scope
The 2,000-metre drill program is scheduled to mobilise in early February, allowing drilling to commence by mid-February and expected to take 6 weeks to complete. Drilling will be split between direct follow up of targets associated with gravity lows adjacent to the anomalism identified in the maiden drilling campaign, along with regional exploration targets derived from the integration of high resolution airborne radiometric, magnetic, electromagnetic and gravity data with geochemical sampling, structural mapping and critical observations from phase one drilling.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Shallow Porphyry-Related Gold-Copper System Identified at Fields Find
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that assay results have been received for the greenfields drilling program undertaken at the Mopoke, Falcon, Sandpiper and Warriedar Copper Prospects at its Fields Find Project (Fields Find) in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The drilling is part of Warriedar’s exploration program designed to test the highly prospective Fields Find West area for significant gold and base metal deposits.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Greenfields drilling at Fields Find West has successfully intercepted significant gold and copper mineralisation including:
- 4m @ 5.00 g/t Au from 92m (Mopoke Prospect)
- 8m @ 1.46 g/t Au from 24m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 4m @ 1.58 g/t Au from 25m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 1m @ 1.66% Cu, 0.22 g/t Au, 102 ppm Mo, 16 g/t Ag from 34m (Warriedar Copper Prospect)
- Combined with historic drilling, these results support a multi-phase porphyry intrusive model of robust scale potential.
- Drilling and geophysical data confirm the significant footprint of the porphyry which has been identified within an area ~ 7km long (from Sandpiper in the north to Warriedar Copper in the south). The contact of the porphyry and surrounding greenstone units defines a significant and prospective exploration corridor.
- Soil sampling confirms the high-grade Sandpiper gold mineralisation continues along strike a further 500m to the south. Soil sampling has now defined a gold anomaly that measures ~800m by 350m.
“The assays from our initial Fields Find West drilling have demonstrated the wider presence of significant gold mineralisation in the shallow porphyry system previously identified at Fields Find. This is a meaningful development, both in terms of our exploration model for this central corridor at Fields Find West and for overall exploration prospectivity of this area to hold substantial accumulations of gold.
We plan to return to this target zone during H1 CY2024 to test the extent of the mineralised system and its potential to deliver a sizeable deposit(s) of mineable, economic ounces.”
Engage with this announcement at the Warriedar Investor Hub.
Figure 1: Location of the Fields Find Project & the porphyry system on the western side.
This initial drilling focused along the central corridor of Fields Find West, where late monzonite porphyries intrude the greenstone sequence. In total, 17 holes for 4,026 metres were drilled across four prospects – Mopoke, Sandpiper, Falcon and Warriedar Copper (refer Table 1 and Figures 2 & 3). Significant intercepts are reported in Tables 2 & 3.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Marquee Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.