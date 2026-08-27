Eton Pharmaceuticals to Participate at 2026 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc ("ETON" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that members of the Company's executive leadership team will host 1x1 meetings on September 9, 2026 at the 2026 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference being held September 8-10, 2026 in Boston, MA.

To schedule a 1x1 meeting with the Company, please contact your Wells Fargo institutional sales representative.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has eleven commercial rare disease products: KHINDIVI ®, INCRELEX®, ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, DESMODA™, GALZIN®, HEMANGEOL®, PKU GOLIKE®, IMPAVIDO® (September 2026 launch), Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has five additional product candidates in late-stage development: ASN-001, AMGLIDIA®, ET-700, ET-800, and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.

Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Source: Eton Pharmaceuticals.


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