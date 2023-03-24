WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Equinox Gold Annual General Meeting and Corporate Update

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders ("Annual Meeting") on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 commencing at 1:30 pm Vancouver time, followed by a corporate update commencing at 1:45 pm. Shareholders who cannot attend the Annual Meeting or the corporate update in person are invited to join online.

Information regarding how to participate in the Annual Meeting has been distributed to shareholders and is also available for download on our website at www.EquinoxGold.com/shareholder-events.

Shareholders can submit questions in advance about Equinox Gold, the Annual Meeting or the voting process using the Submit a Question form on our website at www.EquinoxGold.com/investors/agm-contact/.

Annual Meeting and Corporate Update

Attend in Person
Suite 2600, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC

Attend Online
Annual Meeting https://meetnow.global/MAGS6UV
Corporate Update www.EquinoxGold.com/shareholder-events

Change to Board Nominees

General Wesley Clark, currently a director of the Company, is not standing for re-election at the Annual Meeting. Ross Beaty, Chair of Equinox Gold, commented: "On behalf of everyone at Equinox Gold, I'd like to thank General Clark for his service to our Company. Since joining the Board of Directors in 2020, General Clark has made a significant and valued contribution to the growth and success of Equinox Gold." General Clark will continue as a special advisor to the Board.

Meeting Materials

To further its commitment to environmental sustainability and to reduce its printing and mailing costs, Equinox Gold uses the Notice and Access process for the delivery of meeting materials. Under Notice and Access, instead of receiving printed copies of the meeting materials shareholders receive a Notice and Access Notification containing details of the Annual Meeting date and purpose, how to access the live webcast, and information on how to access the meeting materials electronically. Shareholders with existing instructions on their account to receive printed materials have been mailed a printed copy of the meeting materials.

All of the meeting materials can be downloaded at www.EquinoxGold.com/shareholder-events and from Equinox Gold's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar. Shareholders may request that printed copies of the meeting materials be mailed to them at no cost by contacting the Company by phone at 1-833-EQX-GOLD (1-833-379-4653) (North America) or +1-604-558-0560 (International) or by email at info@equinoxgold.com.

Annual Filings

The Company has filed its Annual Information Form and its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Annual Information Form is available for download on SEDAR, on EDGAR and on Equinox Gold's website. The Form 40-F is available for download on EDGAR.

Equinox Gold Contact

Greg Smith, President & CEO
Rhylin Bailie, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 604-558-0560
Email: ir@equinoxgold.com

EQX:CC
Orefinders Plans to Update TSXV Listing Status to a Mining & Investment Issuer

Orefinders Plans to Update TSXV Listing Status to a Mining & Investment Issuer

Orefinder's Resources Inc. ‎(TSXV: ORX) ("Orefinders" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be seeking shareholder approval for the updating of its listing status from a mining issuer to both an investment and mining issuer pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

This update aims to increase the Company's flexibility and optionality to make strategic investments and incubate new opportunities focused on gold and other critical metals. Orefinders' exploration strategy and core portfolio of assets remain unchanged. This updated listing status allows management to transact corporately as the Company has in the past with the spin offs of QC Copper and Gold Inc., American Eagle Gold Corp., and its activist investment Mistango River Resources Inc. With this new listing status, Orefinders may undertake corporate transactions, acquire strategic equity positions, or incubate new junior companies as opportunities arise.

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Alianza Minerals Sells Project Data for the La Estrella Property, Peru

Alianza Minerals Sells Project Data for the La Estrella Property, Peru

Alianza Minerals Ltd

iMetal Resources Announces Commencement of 2023 Phase One Exploration at Gowganda West, Ontario

iMetal Resources Announces Commencement of 2023 Phase One Exploration at Gowganda West, Ontario

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of 2023 Phase One exploration at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "Gowganda West is our flagship project, and iMetal is pleased to once again be advancing exploration on this exciting and prospective ground. This next phase of drilling will focus on expanding the existing gold trends as well as testing areas with high-grade grab samples which have not been previously drilled."

Southern Silver Provides Mineral Resource Update That Includes Newly Identified Shallow High-Grade Deposit at the Cerro Las Minitas Project

Southern Silver Provides Mineral Resource Update That Includes Newly Identified Shallow High-Grade Deposit at the Cerro Las Minitas Project

Mineral Resource Update:
Indicated 140Mozs AgEq or 2.3Blbs ZnEq: 42.7Mozs Ag, 364Mlbs Pb, and 903Mlbs Zn; and
Inferred 210Mozs AgEq or 3.5Blbs ZnEq: 80.0Mozs Ag, 571Mlbs Pb, and 1,029Mlbs Zn

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern") reports that Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. has completed an update of its independent Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") on the Cerro Las Minitas project in Durango State, Mexico. The updated MRE significantly expands sulphide resources in the La Bocona deposit through the incorporation of the North Felsite zone into the resource model. The revised estimate utilizes the same metal pricing and metallurgical recoveries as the previous 2021 MRE, utilizes a Net Smelter Return ("NSR") cut-off, as detailed in Table 1, and reports average grades on a AgEq, ZnEq and $USt NSR basis. The Mineral Resource estimates for the South Skarn, Blind-El Sol Skarn Front and Las Victorias deposits and the small oxide resource initially estimated in 2021, remains unchanged in this current update.

NV Gold Announces Exploration Target at its Slumber Gold Project of up to ~450,000 Gold Ounces

NV Gold Announces Exploration Target at its Slumber Gold Project of up to ~450,000 Gold Ounces

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a technical update for the Company's 100%-owned Slumber Gold Project ("Slumber") located 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Winnemucca, and 37 kilometers (23 miles) west of the Sleeper gold deposit, in Humboldt County, Nevada (see Figure 1). The technical update has identified an estimated exploration target (the "Exploration Target") of 150,000 - 450,000 ounces of gold (see Table 1

Table 1: Exploration Target potential grades and tonnages, with the potential tonnage and grade using a maximum and minimum of 20% increase/decrease to allow for uncertainty.

