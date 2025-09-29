Entitlement Offer Booklet

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Entitlement Offer Booklet

Download the PDF here.

MBK:AU
Metal Bank
Metal Bank (ASX:MBK)

Metal Bank


Copper and gold-focused exploration in Australia and the Middle East

HAS: Binding Agreement Signed with Metal Bank Limited

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced HAS: Binding Agreement Signed with Metal Bank Limited

Download the PDF here.

Investor Presentation

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Investor Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Partially Underwritten Entitlement Offer

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Partially Underwritten Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

HAS: Hastings to Divest WA Gold Assets to Metal Bank Ltd

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced HAS: Hastings to Divest WA Gold Assets to Metal Bank Ltd

Download the PDF here.

Falco Announces Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $10 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation to act as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), in connection with a bought deal private placement of 31,250,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.32 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,000 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX-V: VVC; OTC: VVCVF) today announces its strategic development of the Central Kansas Uplift ("CKU") Project, an initiative being advanced through VVC's wholly owned subsidiary, Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"). The CKU Project targets helium-rich natural gas within multiple stacked reservoirs in Rush and Pawnee Counties, Kansas, where PHC has assembled a meaningful lease position and identified multiple well development locations. The CKU Project is a very mature exploration area with thousands of historic wells drilled. These wells provide a tremendous volume of geologic, engineering, and production data that is used to guide and de-risk PHC's development plans.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Receives High Silver and Copper Assays at Silver King

(TheNewswire)

Announces Expanded Drill Plan

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Cobre Produces Maiden Copper Cathode

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Cobre Produces Maiden Copper Cathode

Download the PDF here.

Angkor Resources Announces Grant Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (September 26, 2025) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") The Board of Directors, in recognition of exceptional performance and dedication, announces that they has chosen to   grant a total of 4,775,000 stock options to acquire the same number of common shares of the Company to Directors, Officers and consultants at a price of $0.255 per share, Certain options issued to Consultants are subject to vesting requirements. The options were granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan as approved by the Shareholders at the meeting in 2025 and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. 2,600,000 of the options issued to Directors and officers expire 3 years from the date of the grant, with the remaining 2,175,000 options having a term of either 2 or 1 years subject to the optionees continuing to act as consultants of the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Questcorp Mining Announces Private Placement

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that it will offer (the "Offering") up to 17,500,000 units (each, a "Unit") by way of non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half-of-one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 for a period of twenty-four months following closing of the Offering, subject to accelerated expiry in the event the closing price of the Shares is $0.50 or higher for ten consecutive trading days.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Golconda Gold: Advancing Gold Production in Tier 1 Gold Jurisdictions in South Africa and the US

Locksley Resources: High-grade Antimony & Rare Earths Prospects for US Critical Minerals Play

Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity

Falco Announces Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $10 Million

