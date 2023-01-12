Enterprise Group Announces Addition of New Client

Benton Receives $100,000 Option Payment from Rio Tinto Exploration for Baril Lake West Project

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energyresource sector), emphasizes technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Green House Gas (GHG) emissions for small local and Tier One global resource clients, announces a business relationship with a Canadian based oil and gas producer. This new business was secured by Enterprise's Evolution Power Projects (EPP) division.

With a market cap of nearly CDN$1 billion, the client is known to acquire assets with exploitation potential and, at the same time, implement a full-cycle exploration program. Enterprise will provide Natural Gas Power generation systems that will enhance the Company's operational activities that serve to comply with all environmental regulatory standards and requirements.

The client has demonstrated a solid history of ensuring that all reasonable care is employed to minimize and eliminate any negative environmental consequences and that there is a high standard of awareness and commitment to promoting environmental stewardship.

The organization strives to minimize its environmental footprint and ensure its ecological goals to 'maintain and enhance the environmental quality of life for future generations.

Evolution Power Projects is reinventing the way mobile power is provided on-site. The targeted approach is in the interest of developing efficiencies, streamlining rental management, supporting critical service, and promoting natural gas alternatives.

EPP's 'Concept to Completion Approach' assists customers in evaluating their overall power demand and offers innovative, low-carbon, environmentally responsible options.

Heather Johnson, CEO of the EPP (Evolution Power Projects) subsidiary, states, 'We will continue to be early adopters of clean technology and industry innovation. We deliver value to our customers through emission reduction technology and support their ESG initiatives. Natural gas electrification is the future of energy evolution. Cleaner, quieter, safer, and most importantly - Measurable."

Today's client announcement continues the Enterprise's historic tradition of consistently growing its significant and varied client base.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate reduce or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedar.com. For questions or additional information, please contact:

Leonard Jaroszuk: President & CEO, or
Desmond O'Kell: Senior Vice-President
contact@enterprisegrp.ca
780-418-4400

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information, as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that is not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "will," "should," "expects," "continue," "estimate," "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward-looking information relating to the Facility and the Company's intention to pursue acquisition opportunities and to purchase shares pursuant to the normal course issuer bid. Actual results, events, or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151078

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"), a consolidator of services to the energy sector; focused primarily on specialized equipment rental; today released its Q3 2022 results.

 

Three months
Sept 30, 2022




Three months
Sept 30, 2021




Nine months
Sept 30, 2022




Nine months
Sept 30, 2021


 
Revenue$5,230,675

 
$3,916,528

 
$18,157,778

 
$13,001,357

  
Gross margin$1,590,082

30%
$1,196,418

31%
$6,722,053

37%
$4,466,484

34% 
Adjusted gross margin(1)(2)$1,590,082

30%
$835,794

21%
$6,722,053

37%
$2,845,982

22% 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)$862,807

16%
$332,691

8%
$4,908,611

27%
$1,366,597

11% 
Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income$(677,679)
 
$(969,492)
 
$487,067

 
$(2,502,402)
  
(Loss) income per share - Basic and diluted$(0.01)
 
$(0.02)
 
$0.01

 
$(0.05)
  

 
(1) Identified and defined under "Non-IFRS Measures".
(2) The Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and Rent Subsidy Programs ended in October 2021. To provide further comparability to pre-COVID operations, the Company has presented adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA to reflect the results of operations without any subsidy programs.

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) ("Enterprise" or the "Company") announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has accepted its notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase outstanding common shares of the Company ("Shares") on the open market in accordance with the rules of the TSX.

The Company is authorized to purchase up to 2,401,064 Shares under the normal course issuer bid, representing 10% of its public float, as of August 22, 2022. As of that date, there were 47,540,874 Shares issued and outstanding. The average daily trading volume of the Shares for the six months ended July 31, 2021, calculated in accordance with the rules of the TSX, was 55,199 Shares. Enterprise is subject to a daily repurchase limit of 25% of such volume, being 13,799 Shares, except where such purchases are made in accordance with the block purchase exemption under TSX rules.

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energyresource sector), emphasizing technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emissions for small to Tier One resource clients, is pleased to announce its Q2 2022 results.

Three months
June 30, 2022		Three months
June 30, 2021		Six months
June 30, 2022		Six months
June 30, 2021
Revenue$5,297,685 $3,225,543 $12,927,103 $9,084,830 
Gross margin$1,610,18830%$580,31218%$5,131,97340%$3,306,69936%
Adjusted gross margin(1)(2)$1,610,18830%$120,9504%$5,131,97340%$2,046,82123%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)$1,015,97819%$(394,835)(12)%$4,045,80331%$1,070,54712%
Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income$(513,268) $(1,626,547) $1,164,744 $(1,532,910) 
(Loss) income per share - Basic$(0.01) $(0.03) $0.02 $(0.03) 
(Loss) income per share - Diluted$(0.01) $(0.03) $0.02 $(0.03) 


(1) Identified and defined under "Non-IFRS Measures".
(2) The Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and Rent Subsidy Programs ended in October 2021. Starting in Q4 2021 to provide further comparability to pre-COVID operations, the Company has presented an Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to reflect the results of operations without any subsidy programs.

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) ("Enterprise" or the "Company") announces the voting results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2022. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or "the Company "), a battery materials company focused on the development of novel lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is excited to announce a significant milestone in its mission to revolutionize the lithium-ion battery recycling industry.

The Company's recycled-upcycled precursor cathode active material (" Precursor ") has been successfully used by a Korean cathode manufacturer to create battery cells that demonstrate the same level of performance as commercial precursor material. Battery cell performance was validated using industry-standard metrics and benchmarked against multiple other recycled precursor and commercial precursor products.

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces it has made important progress towards key operational milestones, while strengthening the organization and its Board with the addition of critical expertise.
Reorganization

To better position the Company for success as it moves into the development stage of the Kachi project, and further develop the future opportunities of Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso, Lake has expanded its operating team significantly, adding technical, procurement, project, hydrogeology, drilling and engineering experts, to oversee the technical requirements of this next stage of development.

Strategic and structural organizational changes have been put in place to optimize the productivity of this team.

These changes included the division of the role of operational oversight into two main areas of responsibility: 1) Process Plant Development and Operations; and 2) Field Development and Evaluation.

In addition to these changes, Gautam Parimoo, previously Chief Operating Officer, has left the organization.

Kachi Project Update

As announced to the ASX earlier this week, Lilac has achieved two important milestones of the Kachi Pilot Plant Agreement and Saltworks is expected to complete the conversion of the 40,000 litres of LiCl to Lithium Carbonate over the next months.

After an extensive drilling program Lake also reported to the ASX a 100 percent increase in the mineral resource estimate of Kachi, to 2.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent of Measured and Indicated, and 3.1 million tonnes of Inferred resources.

This further supports the Lake Resources business plan to produce 50,000 tpa (tonnes per annum) of Lithium Carbonate.

Considering this material resource upgrade, and with a new team now in place, the Company is doing a rigorous evaluation of project timelines and estimated capital costs, which it expects to complete and report on early in the second quarter of 2023.

Lake is continuing to advance its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), completing the evaluation of the processing plant, and moving into the next phase of the project study. Lake is targeting to complete the DFS by mid 2023.

Lake remains in ongoing discussions with both SK On and WMC regarding the implementation of the CFAs, which were previously announced to the ASX in October 2022.

Enhanced Board of Directors

Also previously announced to the ASX, Lake has added sector-leading industry, capital markets and governance expertise to its Board in recent months. The additions of Howard Atkins, Cheemin BoLing and Ana Gomez Chapman, bring strong pillars of strategic, operational, financial, and ESG oversight.

"We are pleased with the progress we are seeing at Kachi, especially regarding the recent update on the Kachi Mineral Resource Estimate, and the good progress by our partner Lilac in developing and operating the demonstration plant," said David Dickson, CEO of Lake Resources.

"With the ongoing recruitment of talented experts, the realignment and new focus of the organization, and the enrichment of our Board, we are well-positioned to complete the development of Kachi, while pursuing development of Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso.

"We look forward to producing high-quality, sustainable lithium for our customers and delivering value to all of our stakeholders".



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

~The new appointment comes as TIMIA founder and CEO, Mike Walkinshaw , focuses on leading Montfort Capital, TIMIA's parent company~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF) a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to announce Monique Morden as the new President of TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA"), a wholly-owned Montfort company. Founder and former CEO of TIMIA, Mike Walkinshaw is now primarily focusing on his role as CEO of Montfort .

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to provide an updated resource for the Kachi lithium brine project in Catamarca Province, Argentina. This updated resource is based on drilling activities that have been underway throughout the year, with the company having multiple drilling rigs on site to expedite drilling activities and related studies for the project. The company is currently in the process of installing test production wells for pumping and reinjection aquifer testing as part of the project DFS.

Highlights

- Additional drilling has upgraded and increased confidence in the resource in the central area of the salar, with Measured and Indicated (M&I) resources of 2.2 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) defined, to a depth of 400 m over 81 km2.

- Surrounding the M&I resources are Inferred resources of 3.1 Mt LCE defined over 117 km2. The resource remains open to a depth of approximately 700 m and open laterally, where drilling is underway to better define the resource extent.

- The lithium grade of the Measured resource (0-400 m) across the salar is 212 mg/L lithium, the Indicated resource immediately southeast is 178 mg/l lithium, and the surrounding Inferred resource (0-400 m) has a concentration of 198 mg/L lithium.

- Properties are 100% owned by Kachi Lithium PTY Ltd, in which Lake has a 90% interest and Lilac has a 10% interest.

- Additional assays are awaited to expand the area of high confidence (M&I) resources.

Project background

The maiden resource estimate at Kachi was undertaken in 2018 as part of the project Pre-feasibility Study. That estimate identified an Indicated Resource of 1.05 Mt of LCE over an area of 61 km2, surrounded by an Inferred resource of 3.19 Mt over an area of 114 km2. The resource was defined from 50 m to an average of 334 m depth, with the upper 50 m excluded from the resource due to uncertainties about lithium concentrations over that interval at the time of the estimate.

With further diamond and rotary drilling and geophysical logging of wells the confidence in the geological and resource models has increased and the resource classification has been upgraded to reflect this. Drilling has been conducted to 400 m depth across the Measured and Indicated resource area. Geophysics was previously undertaken to define the base of the unconsolidated sediments hosting brine. Additional geophysics will shortly commence to define extensions of the brine body and to define in more detail the geometry of the contacts between the brine and areas of brackish water, to support the development of pumping simulations and a reserve model for the project.

To view full project details, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/U06630NM



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) and its direct lithium extraction technology partner, Lilac Solutions ("Lilac"), are pleased to announce the on-time achievement of key milestones for Project Kachi. Project Kachi is a world-class lithium development project that is poised to lead the industry in the production of high-quality lithium with a minimal environmental footprint.

As outlined in the agreement between Lilac and Lake, Lilac has successfully operated the Demonstration Plant for 1,000 consecutive hours and produced 40,000 litres of lithium chloride eluate before December 31, 2022, and therefore has met all key testing milestones in accordance with the agreed timeline. The lithium chloride eluate produced by Lilac is in the process of being shipped to Saltworks and converted to lithium carbonate, after which it will be independently tested for purity.

Lake CEO and Managing Director David Dickson said the achievement of these milestones demonstrated the significant promise of Project Kachi.

"Lilac has proven to be an exceptional partner to work with in our joint pursuit of the efficient and cleaner delivery of high-quality lithium, which is in increasingly high demand by battery makers," said Mr. Dickson.

"We are pleased with our accomplishments to date and are intently focused on the next stages of this project. Above all, we are proud of the work we and Lilac have achieved thus far to innovate the production of lithium in a way that is inclusive and respectful of the local communities in which we operate, and protective of the environment."

Lilac Solutions CEO David Snydacker commented: "Lilac's ion exchange technology is revolutionizing lithium extraction, and we are very excited to ship these first truckloads of lithium chloride produced on site at the Kachi project. Increasing the global supply of lithium is critical for our energy transformation, and we are proud of our progress in building an environmentally- and socially responsible lithium supply chain. We look forward to future achievements alongside Lake Resources."



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain employees of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 620,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.085 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring January 9, 2028. The Options granted vest as to one-third immediately, the second third on January 9th 2024 and the final third on January 9th, 2025

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

