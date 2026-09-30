Ennoble Care Selects CoreWeave to Power AI Inference Across Its Home-Based Care Network

The home-based care provider and accountable care organization will run its inference workloads on NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 GPUs deployed through CoreWeave Kubernetes Service
CoreWeave Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced that Ennoble Care LLC has selected CoreWeave Cloud to run its clinical AI inference workloads. The news was shared during Fully Connected , CoreWeave's AI cloud conference, which brings together more than 4,500 customers, partners, developers and AI leaders to share how they are building and running AI in production. Under the agreement, Ennoble Care, a provider of home-based primary, palliative and hospice care operating as an accountable care organization across multiple states, is deploying NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition nodes on CoreWeave Kubernetes Service (CKS). With security engineered from the silicon up, the deployment combines hardware-enforced isolation and zero-trust controls to help protect sensitive data as Ennoble Care brings AI into everyday clinical workflows.
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Ennoble Care selects CoreWeave Cloud to run clinical AI inference at scale.
Care delivered in the home is among the hardest environments in medicine to support with technology. Clinicians travel between patients, document on the move, and make decisions without the infrastructure of a hospital behind them. As providers apply AI for summarization, documentation and clinical decision support, inference moves out of the pilot phase and into the daily workflow, where latency, reliability and compliance posture are not optional.
"At Ennoble Care, we are dedicated to delivering personalized care to medically frail patients in their homes. And to do this both compassionately and successfully, our clinicians require the highest quality clinical interface," said Jonathan Taylor, chief technology officer, Ennoble Care. "We've built a full-stack, ONC-certified EMR purpose-built for home-based primary care, and we're now developing multiple AI agents on top of it, both to augment clinical delivery and to automate back-office functions. CoreWeave is the right solution to help maintain our clinical standards. It gives us reserved capacity we can count on, a Kubernetes environment our team can move into quickly, and engineers who answer the phone. That combination allows us to scale the AI capabilities already built into our care delivery workflows and proprietary electronic medical record system, extending them to tens of thousands of additional patients as we continue to grow."
The deployment gives Ennoble Care dedicated, reserved GPU capacity on CKS. Key elements include:
- Reserved NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell capacity: Dedicated nodes, providing predictable inference capacity without competing for shared resources.
- CoreWeave Kubernetes Service: A managed Kubernetes environment purpose-built for AI, with eight to 10 times faster container spin-up times than a general-purpose cloud alternative.
- Security engineered from the silicon up: Hardware-enforced isolation and zero-trust controls.
- Direct-to-expert support: Included at no additional charge, with CoreWeave specialists available to Ennoble Care's technical team.
"Clinical inference is one of the most demanding places AI can run. The workload is continuous, the latency budget is short, and the compliance requirements are absolute," said Jon Jones, chief revenue officer at CoreWeave. "That is what The Essential Cloud for AI means in practice. It's a cloud ready for the workloads that matter most, in the industries where precision is everything."
CoreWeave consistently delivers industry-leading performance, demonstrated by record-breaking MLPerf benchmark results in inference and training and its position as the only AI cloud to earn the top Platinum ranking in SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX™ three times in a row.
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a fully integrated platform of technology and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by 9 of the 10 leading foundation model providers, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate human discovery. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025.
About Ennoble Care
Ennoble Care is a home-based primary, palliative and hospice care provider serving high-need Medicare patients across 15 states. Through its proprietary electronic health record platform and value-based care model, the company delivers coordinated, multidisciplinary care each year to approximately 50,000 patients where they live. Independently founded and led by clinicians and entrepreneurs, Ennoble Care is focused on improving outcomes and expanding access for the nation's most medically complex seniors.
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Media Contact
CoreWeave: press@coreweave.com
Ennoble Care: ennoble@crosscutstrategies.com