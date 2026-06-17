Energy & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Energy & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the June 16th Energy & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Summit are available for on-demand viewing.  

REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE

The event brought together executives from leading energy and precious metals companies to present their corporate strategies, operational updates, and growth initiatives while engaging directly with investors through live Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through June 19th. Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

The presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

June 16th

Presenting Company Tickers
Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTCQX: PALAF | ASX: PDN)
Stakeholder Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SKHRF | TSXV: SRC)
First Phosphate Corp. (OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS)
Evolve Royalties Ltd. (OTCQX: EVRYF | CSE: EVR)
Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCQB: MNXXF | TSXV: MN)
STLLR Gold Inc. (OTCQX: STLRF | TSX: STLR)
Valor Gold Corp. (OTCQB: VLGDF | TSX: VGC)
Verdera Energy Corp. (OTCQB: VUECF | TSXV: V)
Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCQB: WTHVF | TSXV: WHN,OTC:WTHVF)
Camino Corp. (OTCID: CAMZF| TSXV: COR)
Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (OTCQB: CCWOF | TSXV: NTH)
 

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young 
VP Corporate Services 
OTC Markets Group 
(212) 652-5958 
greg@otcmarkets.com


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