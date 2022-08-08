Energy Fuels reported 2022-2Q results in line with expectations, absent mark-to-market losses. The company reported a loss of $18.1 million or $0.11 per share. However, that included a $13.4 million negative mark to market of the value of investments. Absent that charge, adjusted net income would have been a loss of $4.7 million, or $0.03 per share, vs. our forecast for a loss of $8.6 million, or $0.06 per share. Vanadium and Rare Earth Element (RRE) sales are modest but poised to expand. The company sold 575,000 lbs. of vanadium, almost twice our forecast at an average price of $13.44/lb. Pricing has dropped so the company has discontinued sales. UUUU sold 205 tonnes of RRE, in line with expectations and pricing. Energy Fuels continues to make strides towards assuring RRE supply and developing circuits to separate heavy and light RRE at its White Mesa facilities. Read More >>
Energy Fuels
Overview
Uranium demonstrated that despite disruptions and even a global pandemic, it is still one of the best-performing commodities in the resource industry, according to leading strategists. With the current demand for the valuable mineral outreaching present supply, the world is seeing a bullish uranium market like never before.
The biggest uranium producers in Canada, Australia, Kazakhstan, and Namibia saw mine closures and production cuts in 2020, leading to a 13-million-pound decline but significantly higher prices for the mineral. With mining operations slowly coming back online, US and Western-centric uranium companies leverage a chance to get a head start on the international competition and bullish market conditions that are hard to ignore.
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) is the largest producer of uranium in the US, owns more US capacity, and holds the biggest in-ground uranium resource portfolio of any producer or near-producer.
Energy Fuels is the only uranium producer with both conventional production and In Situ Recovery (ISR) in the US. Its standalone White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill in the country and leverages early-mover advantages in current production, scalability, capacity and regional dominance. In 2019, the White Mesa Mill became the number one producer of vanadium in the US, with production levels reaching 1.9 million pounds at 99.7 percent high-purity vanadium. And, in 2021, the White Mesa Mill began commercial production of an intermediate rare earth product at a stage more advanced than any other US company.
The mill boasts strategic positioning near highly prospective conventional uranium projects owned by Energy Fuels and other miners. This portfolio includes the La Sal and Henry Mountain/Bullfrog projects in Utah, the Roca Honda project in New Mexico and the Sheep Mountain project in Wyoming. All projects host substantial uranium mineralization and mining-friendly conditions.
The company’s main short-term conventional operation is the Pinyon Plain mine in Arizona. This high-grade uranium production asset could become the lowest-cost uranium mine in the U.S., leveraging advanced stage positioning. The asset is currently licensed, developed and being held on stand-by and well maintained by Energy Fuels in preparation for improving markets.
Additionally, Energy Fuels has two high-quality licensed and developed ISR production operations in its robust asset portfolio. The Alta Mesa ISR project in Texas hosts significant resources and exploration potential across 200,000 acres and the Nichols Ranch ISR project in Wyoming leverages 34 licensed wellfields, which advantageously benefits its long-term production profile. Both projects are on standby in anticipation of improving market conditions.
Energy Fuels offers excellent leverage to rising uranium prices and is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing need for additional domestic and global uranium supplies. The company also expects to earn additional revenues through third-party recycling and toll processing, production of other valuable minerals (including rare earths and vanadium), and other business opportunities at its White Mesa Mill.
In 2021, the company added Rare Earth Elements (REE) to its robust portfolio of critical metal production in efforts to transform the company into “America’s Critical Mineral Hub,” as described by Energy Fuels president and CEO Mark S. Chalmers. The future plans for the company include focusing on significant uranium production at the White Mesa Mill while also developing a complementary, fully integrated REE business.
“While we are obviously extremely excited about the potential for rare earths, our core business remains uranium production, and by almost any metric, including a successful track record of past and current uranium production, experience in both ISR and conventional uranium mining, existing licensed and constructed processing capacity, U.S.-origin inventory, recycling capabilities, and the like, Energy Fuels is clearly the leading U.S. uranium company as well. We are particularly excited by actions the Biden Administration is taking to address climate change and support nuclear energy,” commented Chalmers.
Energy Fuels Inc. has an impressive management team consisting of resource development, finance and M&A heavyweights. With over a century of combined experience in related fields, this leadership primes the company for economic success and exciting uranium production expansion.
Company Highlights
- Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the US.
- The company is entering commercial production of an intermediate rare earth product in 2021, with plans to install fully integrated rare earth capabilities in the coming years.
- The company became the only primary vanadium producer in North America in 2019 with its White Mesa Mill.
- The White Mesa Mill in Utah is the only conventional uranium and vanadium mill operating in the US. It leverages an impressive annual capacity of over 8 million pounds of uranium.
- The Nichols Ranch ISR project is an existing ISR facility in Wyoming, licensed to produce two million pounds of uranium per annum.
- The Alta Mesa ISR project is a significant existing ISR production on standby in Texas with 1.5 million pounds of annual capacity.
- The company operates significant future scalability potential with three large-scale uranium projects containing over 50 million pounds of combined measured and indicated resources at the Sheep Mountain (fully-permitted), Roca Honda (advanced-stage permitting) and Bullfrog projects (pre-permitting stage).
- The company executes its alliance with RadTran to evaluate the recovery of thorium and radium from its existing rare earth carbonate and uranium process streams for use in the production of medical isotopes for emerging targeted alpha therapy cancer therapeutics.
- International Consolidated Uranium Inc. entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with certain wholly-owned subsidiaries of Energy Fuels to acquire a portfolio of conventional uranium projects located in Utah and Colorado.
Key Projects
White Mesa Mill
The White Mesa Mill is strategically located in southeast Utah, central to high grade uranium and vanadium mines in the United States. The mill is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium mill in the United States and operates extensive controls to ensure air, water, wildlife and environmental sustainability. The White Mesa Mill just began production of an intermediate rare earth product (mixed rare earth carbonate) and also has the capability of producing a high-purity vanadium product.
Since 2013, the mill has produced over six million pounds of uranium, reaching highs of 917,000 pounds of uranium in 2018. The asset has a licensed capacity to produce over eight million pounds of uranium per year. Although the mill has an ideal positioning to generate revenue through third-party toll milling, recycling low-cost alternate feed materials and participating in the cleanup of historic uranium mines in the region.
White Mesa Mill provides the company with a multitude of business opportunities, including the production of uranium, rare earths and vanadium. The mill gives Energy Fuels an early-mover domination in the uranium space as one of only two operating conventional uranium mills in North America.
Alta Mesa ISR Mine & Plant
The flagship Alta Mesa ISR Mine & Plant, located in South Texas, is a proven low-cost uranium producer, well-known within the US nuclear industry. The project is a fully licensed and constructed ISR asset that sits on over 200,000 acres of private land. Energy Fuels owns 100 percent of the project.
Between 2005 and 2013, the facility produced about 4.6 million pounds of uranium, including over one million pounds in two of those years. Its total operating capacity stands at 1.5 pounds of uranium per year. Additionally, the current measured and indicated mineral resources report 3.6 million pounds of uranium at averaged grades of 0.111 percent uranium with 16.8 million pounds of inferred mineral resources at average grades of 0.121 percent uranium. The large private land position contains highly prospective ground for future exploration and resource expansion.
Energy Fuels currently has Alta Mesa in a state of readiness and maintenance to resume production following market conditions.
Nichols Ranch ISR Project
The Nichols Ranch ISR project is located in the prolific Powder River Basin of Wyoming. Energy Fuels acquired this key production asset in 2015 through its acquisition of Uranerz Energy Corporation.
In 2017, Energy Fuels produced about 366,000 pounds of uranium at Nichols Ranch and produced over 140,000 pounds of uranium the year later. The company currently has an additional 34 wellfields permitted for future production as market conditions warrant, ensuring a long-term production profile.
The following steps for Nichols Ranch include increasing its production and advancing yield potential from the facility’s current licensed capacity of two million pounds of uranium per year. The project hosts significant expansion potential and has extensive controls in place to ensure environmental and wildlife protection.
Pinyon Plain Mine
The Pinyon Plain mine in Arizona is a licensed and substantially developed uranium mine that hosts the highest grade permitted mineralization in the US. The mine is currently on standby awaiting improved prices, and its surface infrastructure and production shaft are completed. Energy Fuels owns 100 percent of the asset.
The mine hosts measured and indicated uranium resources at 2.43 million pounds at average grades of 0.88 percent uranium. The company intends to ship ore produced from the mine to its White Mesa Mill for processing. Pinyon Plain also has the potential to become a significant copper producer with measured and indicated copper resources of 11.94 million pounds at average grades of 5.93 percent copper.
The asset could become the lowest-cost uranium mine in the U.S. The asset currently is on stand-by.
Henry Mountains Complex
The Henry Mountains complex is a contiguous group of uranium properties, including the Tony M and Southwest deposit and the Copper Bench and the Indian Bench (Bullfrog) deposits in Utah. Its NI 43-101 technical report shows approximately 2.5 million tons of indicated resources with an average grade of 0.27 percent uranium and approximately 1.61 million tons of inferred resources with an average grade of 0.25 percent uranium.
The fully-permitted and developed Tony M portion of the Henry Mountains complex is currently on standby, with the high-grade Bullfrog deposit preparing for permitting. Energy Fuels estimates Henry Mountain could produce up to 1.5 million pounds of uranium per year as a strategic asset near the company’s White Mesa Mill.
La Sal Complex
The La Sal complex is a fully permitted and developed series of mines, including four uranium and vanadium mines (La Sal, Beaver, Energy Queen and Pandora) connected by an extensive network of underground workings. The complex is located in the La Sal mining district, Utah along the La Sal trend, which runs east to west for about 20 miles. Energy Fuels owns 100 percent of La Sal.
Past exploration on the asset includes production in early 2013 and test mining in 2019, revealing high-grade uranium and vanadium. La Sal hosts measured and indicated mineral resources hovering 4.1 million pounds of uranium and 21.5 million pounds of vanadium at average grades of 0.18 percent uranium and 0.94 percent vanadium.
Moving forward, Energy Fuels plans to continue with its readiness activities and expects to complete a surface and underground drilling program at the La Sal complex to potentially expand the known uranium and vanadium resources in a future resource report.
Sheep Mountain Project
The Sheep Mountain project is a fully-permitted conventional uranium mine located approximately eight miles south of Jeffrey City, Wyoming, on a land package totaling 4,475 acres. The project includes the Congo pit, a proposed open-pit development and the existing Sheep Mountain underground mine.
The Sheep Mountain mine is a formerly producing conventional uranium mine with the potential to become a long-term uranium production center at higher uranium prices. The project has a resource estimate of approximately 12.9 million tons of measured and indicated resources at an average grade of 0.12 percent uranium, including 18.4 million pounds of reserves.
Energy Fuels has already strategically acquired its final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and Record of Decision (ROD) for the Sheep Mountain project, which was the last major government approval required to begin mining at this site. Energy Fuels plans to redevelop Sheep Mountain using conventional underground and open-pit mining methods with uranium produced in a new heap leach extraction process. The pre-feasibility study estimates Sheep Mountain can produce up to 1.5 million pounds of uranium annually over its 15-year lifespan.
Roca Honda
The Roca Honda project is located in northwest New Mexico within trucking distance of Energy Fuels’ White Mesa mill. Honda is one of the largest and highest-grade development-stage uranium projects in the US. Energy Fuels owns 100 percent of the project.
The project hosts 1.51 million tons of measured and indicated resources, with an average grade of 0.48 percent uranium containing 14.56 million pounds of uranium and an additional 1.20 million tons of inferred mineral resources with an average grade of 0.47 percent uranium containing 11.21 million pounds of uranium. Roca Honda has strategic positioning adjacent to General Atomics’ Mount Taylor mine and could see similarly successful yield as its geographic neighbor.
Energy Fuels is currently working towards advanced stages of permitting for Roca Honda and could see up to 2.7 million pounds of annual uranium production for the project over a nine-year mine life.
Management Team
Mark Chalmers — President, CEO & Director
Mark Chalmers brings an extensive background in both the U.S. and global uranium mining and processing industries to Energy Fuels. From 2011 to 2015, he served as executive general manager of Production for Paladin Energy Ltd., a uranium producer with assets in Australia and Africa, including the Langer Heinrich and Kayelekera mines, where he oversaw sustained, significant increases in production while reducing operating costs.
Chalmers also possesses extensive experience in ISR uranium production, including management of the Beverley Uranium Mine owned by General Atomics in Australia and the Highland mine owned by Cameco Corporation. Chalmers has consulted with several of the largest players in the uranium supply sector, including BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Marubeni and currently serves as the Chair of the Australian Uranium Council, a position he has held since 2007.
David C. Frydenlund — CFO, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
David Frydenlund’s expertise extends to NRC, EPA, State and Federal regulatory and environmental laws and regulations. From 1997 to 2012, Frydenlund was VP of Regulatory Affairs, counsel and corporate secretary of Denison Mines Corp. and its predecessor International Uranium Corporation and was also a director of IUC from 1997 to 2006. From 1996 to 1997, Frydenlund was a VP of the Lundin Group of international public mining and oil and gas companies. Before, he was a partner with the Vancouver law firm of Ladner Downs, where his practice focused on corporate, securities and international mining transactions law. He was also an adjunct professor, corporate law, at the University of British Columbia Faculty of Law from 1990 to1994.
Curtis H. Moore — VP of Marketing & Corporate Development
Curtis Moore is in charge of product marketing for Energy Fuels and is closely involved in mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, public relations, and corporate law. He has been with Energy Fuels for over 14 years, holding various roles of increasing responsibility. Prior, Moore worked in multi-family real estate development, government relations and public affairs, production homebuilding and private law practice. He is a licensed attorney in the State of Colorado.
Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions
Webcast on August 9, 2022
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.
- At June 30, 2022 , the Company had a robust balance sheet with $134.1 million of working capital, including $86.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, $11.8 million of marketable securities, $28.6 million of inventory, and no short term (or long term) debt. At current commodity prices, the Company's product inventory has a value of $43.9 million .
- During the quarter ended June 30, 2022 , the Company incurred a net loss of $18.1 million , which included a non-cash mark-to-market decrease in the value of investments accounted for at fair value of $13.4 million .
- During Q2-2022, the Company entered into three (3) long-term uranium sales contracts with U.S. nuclear utilities. Base quantities under these contracts total 3.0 million pounds with deliveries to occur during the 2023 – 2030 time period. If the buyers exercise all options, total delivery quantities could increase to as much as 4.2 million pounds. Annual quantities vary year-to-year, with lower delivery quantities in the early years, and higher quantities in the later years. Contract pricing has a fixed price component (fully indexed to inflation) and a spot market component, along with floor and ceiling prices (fully indexed to inflation). The Company expects to fulfill deliveries during the early years of these contracts from its significant existing produced inventories.
- In June 2022 , the U.S. Department of Energy (" DOE ") issued a Request for Proposals (" RFP ") to purchase uranium (" U 3 O 8 ") for the new U.S. Uranium Reserve (the " Reserve "). The DOE states that they expect to purchase up to 1 million pounds of U 3 O 8 inventory from up to four (4) qualified U.S. uranium producers. The uranium must be physically located at Honeywell's Metropolis Works conversion facility (the " U.S. Converter "). Energy Fuels believes it meets all qualifications to supply the Reserve, and the Company currently holds about 692,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 at the U.S. Converter. The Company has submitted a bid to sell U 3 O 8 to the Reserve, taking into consideration its long-term contract commitments and current and expected market conditions. There are no guarantees the DOE will purchase uranium from the Company under this RFP.
- During the first half of 2022, the Company produced approximately 205 tonnes of mixed rare earth element (" REE ") carbonate (" RE Carbonate "), containing approximately 95 tonnes of total rare earth oxides (" TREO "). Energy Fuels' RE Carbonate, which is roughly 32% - 34% NdPr, is the most advanced REE material being produced in the U.S. today.
- In May 2022 , the Company announced it had entered into agreements to acquire a 58 square mile rare earth land position in Brazil (the " Bahia Project "). The Bahia Project is a well-known heavy mineral sand (" HMS ") deposit that has the potential to feed the Company's White Mesa Mill with REE and uranium-bearing monazite sand for decades. Due diligence is ongoing, and closing is currently expected to occur on or around August 31, 2022 . After closing, the Company expects to conduct an extensive exploration program to better define the HMS and monazite resource, including comprehensive sonic drilling and geophysical mapping with the intent to complete an Initial Assessment under SK-1300 (U.S.) and a Preliminary Economic Assessment under NI 43-101 ( Canada ) during Q4-2022 or Q1-2023.
- The Company is currently in active discussions with several additional sources of natural monazite sands around the world to significantly increase the supply of feed for its growing REE initiative.
- The Company continues to make excellent progress toward installing full REE separation capabilities at the Mill to produce both "light" and "heavy" separated REE oxides in the coming years, subject to successful licensing, financing, and commissioning, and continued strong market conditions. The Company has hired Carester SAS (" Carester "), a global leader in producing separated REE oxides, to support these REE separation initiatives. The Company is also evaluating installing a smaller "light" separation circuit within the existing Mill facilities with the ability to produce up to 1,500 tonnes TREO and 375 tonnes of NdPr oxide per year in the next 18-24 months. Initial estimates indicate low capital and operating costs for this circuit until a larger facility in the order of 10,000 tonnes TREO can be permitted, constructed and commissioned.
- During the first half of 2022, the Company sold approximately 575,000 pounds of the Company's existing inventory of vanadium (" V 2 O 5 ") (as ferrovanadium, " FeV "), for an average weighted net price of $13.44 per pound of V 2 O 5 . Vanadium markets have dropped in recent weeks. Therefore, the Company has halted sales of its inventory which currently stands at approximately 1.05 million pounds of V 2 O 5 . However, the Company expects to resume sales when markets improve again. The Company is evaluating the potential to resume vanadium recovery at the Mill in the future as market conditions may warrant for future sale and to replace sold inventory, where its tailings pond solutions contain an estimated additional 1.0 to 3.0 million recoverable pounds of V 2 O 5 .
- To bolster the Company's management team during its current growth phase and expansion into the REE industry, Energy Fuels has hired John Uhrie as Chief Operating Officer (" COO "), effective August 1, 2022 , and Tom Brock as Chief Financial Officer (" CFO "), effective August 8, 2022 . Mr. David Frydenlund , the Company's current CFO, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, was appointed to the position of Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective August 8, 2022 . Mr. Brock previously served as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer for Extraction Oil and Gas Inc. and prior thereto as Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller for American Midstream Partners LP. Dr. Uhrie most recently served as Vice President for Metals, Exploration and Development for The Doe Run Company, a global leader in lead, zinc and copper production and prior thereto as President, Consulting Services of the Americas for RPM Global, as Manager of Process Metallurgy for Newmont Mining Corp., and as Manager, Metallurgy and Strategic Planning, Africa and Manager of Hydrometallurgical Operations for Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold, Bagdad Operations. Both Mr. Brock and Dr. Uhrie bring significant experience in managing producing natural resource companies.
"Energy Fuels continues to make progress on all fronts of our uranium, rare earth, vanadium and medical isotope businesses. Uranium markets have been volatile but remain strong. We continue to believe the short and long-term fundamentals for uranium continue to point to higher pricing. We are extremely pleased to announce the execution of three long-term contracts with U.S. nuclear utilities. With up to 4.2 million pounds of uranium deliveries between 2023 and 2030, at attractive pricing and other terms, these contracts will help underpin Energy Fuels' uranium business for many years to come. We are also beginning to perform the work needed to recommence production at one or more of our uranium mines. The Company's substantial existing uranium inventories are expected to provide sufficient uranium for the early years of the contract deliveries. However, we expect to be in production at one or more of our uranium mines in the next two years. Our substantial inventories will also allow Energy Fuels the potential to offer significant quantities of uranium to the new U.S. Uranium Reserve. During the second half of 2022, we expect to shift back to processing stockpiled ores for uranium production, and we expect to produce 100,000 to 120,000 pounds of uranium in 2022.
"We sold some of our substantial vanadium inventories during the first half of 2022, as prices rose during the quarter. However, in recent weeks, vanadium prices have dropped back. Therefore, we stopped our sales. Nonetheless, during the first half of 2022, we sold about 575,000 pounds of V 2 O 5 , contained in ferrovanadium, at an average net price of $13.44 per pound V 2 O 5 . Our vanadium inventory was carried on our balance sheet at $6.09 per pound V 2 O 5 , so we have been able to capture some gross margin on these sales. Plus, we still have another 1.05 million pounds of V 2 O 5 in inventory that we can sell into future market strength.
"Energy Fuels' rare earth initiative continues to proceed extremely well, and we believe we are making more progress, faster, than any other U.S. company. Last year, we began production of a high-purity mixed rare earth carbonate that is ready for separation. No other company in the U.S. is commercially producing a product as advanced as Energy Fuels. In March 2022 , we began the partial separation of lanthanum from our rare earth carbonate, using existing solvent extraction equipment at our White Mesa Mill. This is the first commercial-scale rare earth separation to occur in the U.S. in many years. As a result, we produced a very high-purity rare earth carbonate, with most of the lanthanum removed, that contains about 32% - 34% NdPr. We also performed pilot-scale rare earth separation in the Mill's laboratory, where we produced about two kilograms of high-purity NdPr oxide per day. We expect to resume rare earth processing later in 2022, when we receive additional shipments of monazite sand from Chemours. It is early days, but with the outstanding achievements of our internal staff, complemented by our relationships with Neo Performance Materials (" Neo ") and Carester, we are confident that we will restore U.S. rare earth separation capabilities in the coming years.
"Finally, our medical isotope initiative is also advancing nicely. As previously announced, we are evaluating the recovery of radioisotopes from our existing uranium and rare earth process streams at the White Mesa Mill that could potentially be used in emerging targeted alpha therapy (" TAT ") cancer therapeutics. We look forward to providing more information on this initiative in the coming months.
"Lastly, I would like to welcome Tom Brock and John Uhrie to Energy Fuels' management team. I believe Energy Fuels is making the leap to large-scale production of uranium and rare earth elements in the coming years. Therefore, we are extremely pleased to add these two individuals to our management team, both of whom have extensive experience in managing operating natural resource companies."
Webcast at 4:00 pm EDT on August 9, 2022 :
Energy Fuels will be hosting a video webcast on August 9, 2022 at 4:00 pm EDT ( 2:00 pm MDT ) to discuss its Q2-2022 financial results, the outlook for 2022, uranium, rare earths, vanadium, and medical isotopes. To join the webcast and access the presentation and viewer-controlled webcast slides, please click on the link below:
If you would like to participate in the webcast and ask questions, please dial in to 1-888-664-6392 (toll free in the U.S. and Canada ).
A link to a recorded version of the proceedings will be available on the Company's website shortly after the webcast by calling 1-888-390-0541 (toll free in the U.S. and Canada ) and by entering the code 536175#. The recording will be available until August 23, 2022 .
$000's, except per share data
Six months ended
Six months ended
Results of Operations:
Total revenues
$
9,404
$
809
Gross profit
3,093
809
Operating loss
(16,920)
(17,189)
Net loss attributable to the company
(32,783)
(21,692)
Basic and diluted net loss per common share
(0.21)
(0.15)
$000's
As at
As at
Financial Position:
Working capital
$
134,089
$
143,190
Property, plant and equipment, net
21,515
21,983
Mineral properties
83,539
83,539
Total assets
288,258
315,446
Total long-term liabilities
13,927
13,805
At June 30, 2022, the Company had $134.1 million of working capital, including $98.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities and $28.6 million of inventory, including approximately 692,000 pounds of uranium and 1.05 million pounds of high-purity vanadium, both in the form of immediately marketable product. The current spot price of U 3 O 8 , according to TradeTech, is $48.75 per pound, and the current mid-point spot price of V 2 O 5 , according to Metal Bulletin, is $8.00 per pound. Based on those spot prices, the Company's uranium and vanadium inventories have a current market value of $33.7 million and $8.4 million, respectively, totaling $42.1 million. The Company also holds RE Carbonate inventory with a current value of $1.8 million , for total product inventory of $43.9 million at current commodity prices.
During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company incurred a net loss of $18.1 million, compared to a net loss of $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, and a net loss of $32.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to a net loss of $21.7 million during the first six months of 2021. The increased net losses in 2022 are due primarily to a non-cash mark-to-market decrease in the value of investments accounted for at fair value of $13.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $16.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 . The Company has seen improvement in the value of these investments accounted for at fair value subsequent to quarter end.
The Company continues to believe that uranium supply and demand fundamentals point to higher sustained uranium prices in the future. In addition, Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine and the recent entry into the uranium market by financial entities purchasing uranium on the spot market to hold for the long-term has the potential to result in higher sustained spot and term prices and, perhaps, induce utilities to enter into more long-term contracts with non-Russian producers like Energy Fuels to ensure security of supply and more certain pricing. Having recently secured three long-term uranium contracts with major U.S. utilities, the Company is beginning to perform the work needed to recommence production at one or more of its mines and in-situ recovery (" ISR ") facilities, starting as soon as 2023. Until such time when the Company has ramped back up to commercial uranium production, it can rely on its significant uranium inventories to fulfill its new contract requirements. The Company also continues to evaluate selling a portion of its inventories on the spot market in response to future upside price volatility, into the newly created U.S. Uranium Reserve Program, or for delivery into additional long-term supply contracts if procured. During the first half of 2022, the Company also began selling a portion of its vanadium inventory into then strengthening markets.
The Company will also continue to seek new sources of revenue, including through its emerging REE business, as well as new sources of Alternate Feed Materials and new fee processing opportunities at the Mill that can be processed without reliance on current uranium sales prices. The Company is also seeking new sources of natural monazite sands (in addition to the proposed acquisition of the Bahia Project) for its emerging REE business, is evaluating the potential to recover radioisotopes for use in the development of TAT medical isotopes for the treatment of cancer, and continues its support of U.S. governmental activities to assist the U.S. uranium mining industry, including the new U.S. Uranium Reserve Program and other efforts to restore domestic nuclear fuel capabilities.
During 2022, the Company plans to recover 100,000 to 120,000 pounds of uranium and approximately 650 to 1,000 tonnes of mixed RE Carbonate containing approximately 300 to 450 tonnes of TREO.
No vanadium production is currently planned during 2022, though the Company sold some of its existing vanadium inventory into recent strong markets and is evaluating the potential to recommence vanadium production in 2023 or later years as market conditions may warrant for future sale and to replace sold inventory.
The Company has secured three new long-term sales contracts with U.S. nuclear utilities and is continuing to strategically pursue additional uranium sales commitments with pricing expected to have both fixed and market-related components. The Company believes that recent price increases, volatility and focus on security of supply in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have increased the potential for the Company to make uranium sales and procure additional term sales contracts with utilities at pricing that sustains production and covers corporate overhead. Therefore, existing inventories may increase from 692,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 to 792,000 to 812,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 at year-end 2022 or may increase to a lesser extent, or be reduced, in the event the Company sells a portion of its inventory on the spot market, to the U.S. Uranium Reserve, or pursuant to term contracts in 2022.
The Company expects to produce insignificant quantities of U 3 O 8 in the year ending December 31, 2022 from Nichols Ranch and Alta Mesa . Until such time when market conditions improve sufficiently, suitable term sales contracts can be procured, or the U.S. Uranium Reserve Program is expanded, the Company expects to maintain the Nichols Ranch and Alta Mesa Projects on standby and defer development of further wellfields and header houses.
During the six months ended June 30, 2022 , the Mill did not package any material quantities of U 3 O 8, focusing instead on developing its REE recovery business. During the six months ended June 30, 2022 , the Mill produced approximately 205 tonnes of RE Carbonate, containing approximately 95 tonnes of TREO. The Mill recovered small quantities of uranium during the Quarter, which were retained in circuit. During 2022, the Company expects to recover 100,000 to 120,000 pounds of uranium at the Mill as finished product. The Company expects to recover approximately 650 to 1,000 tonnes of mixed RE Carbonate containing approximately 300 to 450 tonnes of TREO at the Mill during 2022. The Company expects to sell all or a portion of its mixed RE Carbonate to Neo or other global separation facilities and/or to stockpile it for future production of separated REE oxides at the Mill or elsewhere. The Company is in advanced discussions with several sources of natural monazite sands (in addition to the Bahia Project) to secure additional supplies of monazite sands, which if successful, would be expected to allow the Company to increase RE Carbonate production.
In addition to its 692,000 pounds of finished uranium inventories currently located at North American conversion facilities and at the Mill, the Company has approximately 300,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 contained in stockpiled Alternate Feed Materials and other ore inventory at the Mill that can be recovered relatively quickly in the future, as general market conditions may warrant (totaling about 992,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 of total uranium inventory). The Company is also seeking to acquire additional ore inventory from third party mine cleanup activities that can be recovered relatively quickly in the future.
The Company currently holds 1.05 million pounds of V 2 O 5 in inventory, and there remains an estimated 1.0 to 3.0 million pounds of additional solubilized recoverable V 2 O 5 remaining in tailings solutions awaiting future recovery, as market conditions may warrant.
During the six months ended June 30, 2022 , standby and environmental compliance activities continued at the fully permitted and substantially developed Pinyon Plain Project (uranium and, potentially, copper) and the fully permitted and developed La Sal Complex (uranium and vanadium). The Company plans to continue carrying out engineering, metallurgical testing, procurement and construction management activities at its Pinyon Plain Project. The timing of the Company's plans to extract and process mineralized materials from these Projects will be based on sustained improvements in general market conditions, procurement of suitable sales contracts and/or the expansion of the U.S. Uranium Reserve Program.
The Company is selectively advancing certain permits at its other major conventional uranium projects, such as the Roca Honda Project, which is a large, high-grade conventional project in New Mexico . The Company is also continuing to maintain required permits at its conventional projects, including the Whirlwind Project, which came out of temporary cessation during the Quarter, and the Sheep Mountain project. In addition, the Company will continue to evaluate the Bullfrog Project. Expenditures for certain of these projects have been adjusted to coincide with expected dates of price recoveries based on the Company's forecasts. All these projects serve as important pipeline assets for the Company's future conventional production capabilities, as market conditions may warrant.
During the six months ended June 30, 2022 , the Company entered into three uranium sale and purchase agreements with major U.S. utilities, constituting its first new long-term supply contracts since 2018. Having observed a marked uptick in interest from nuclear utilities seeking long-term uranium supply, the Company remains actively engaged in pursuing additional selective long-term uranium sales contracts.
The Company submitted a bid to sell a portion of its existing uranium inventory into the U.S. Uranium Reserve at pricing that provides an appropriate rate of return to the Company. There are no guarantees that the U.S. government will buy all, or any, of the uranium the Company offers for sale.
As a result of strengthening vanadium markets, during the six months ended June 30, 2022 , the Company sold approximately 575,000 pounds of V 2 O 5 (as FeV) at a gross weighted average price of $13.44 per pound of V 2 O 5 . The Company expects to sell its remaining finished vanadium product when justified into the metallurgical industry, as well as other markets that demand a higher purity product, including the aerospace, chemical, and potentially the vanadium battery industries. The Company expects to sell to a diverse group of customers in order to maximize revenues and profits. The vanadium produced in the 2018/19 pond return campaign was a high-purity vanadium product of 99.6%-99.7% V 2 O 5 . The Company believes there may be opportunities to sell certain quantities of this high-purity material at a premium to reported spot prices. The Company may also retain vanadium product in inventory for future sale, depending on vanadium spot prices and general market conditions.
The Company commenced its ramp-up to commercial production of a mixed RE Carbonate in March 2021 and has shipped all its RE Carbonate produced to-date to Neo's Silmet facility in Estonia , where it is currently being fed into their separation process. All RE Carbonate produced at the Mill in 2022 is expected to be sold to Neo for separation at Silmet. Until such time as the Company expects to permit and construct its own separation circuits at the Mill, production in future years is expected to be sold to Neo for separation at Silmet and, potentially, to other REE separation facilities outside the U.S. To the extent not sold, the Company expects to stockpile mixed RE Carbonate at the Mill for future separation and other downstream REE processing at the Mill or elsewhere. During the quarter ended June 30, 2022 , the Company sold approximately 18,000 kilograms of TREO at an average price of $25.35 per kilogram of TREO.
As the Company continues to ramp up its mixed RE Carbonate production and additional funds are spent on process enhancements, improving recoveries, product quality and other optimization, profits from this initiative are expected to be minimal until such time when monazite throughput rates are increased and optimized. However, even at the current throughput rates, the Company is recovering most of its direct costs of this growing initiative, with the other costs associated with ramping up production, process enhancements and evaluating future separation capabilities at the Mill being expensed as underutilized capacity production costs applicable to RE Carbonate and development expenditures. Throughout this process, the Company is gaining important knowledge, experience and technical information, all of which will be valuable for current and future mixed RE Carbonate production and expected future production of separated REE oxides and other advanced REE materials at the Mill. As discussed above, the Company is evaluating installing a full separation circuit at the Mill to produce both "light" and "heavy" separated REE oxides in the coming years, subject to successful licensing, financing, and commissioning and continued strong market conditions, and has hired Carester to support these REE separation initiatives.
About Energy Fuels: Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U 3 O 8 to major nuclear utilities. The Company also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is ramping up to full commercial-scale production of RE Carbonate. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado near Denver , and all its assets and employees are in the United States . Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah , the Nichols Ranch ISR Project in Wyoming , and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas . The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year, and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as RE Carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is currently on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also currently on standby and has a licensed capacity of 1.5 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year . In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest S-K 1300 and NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com .
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "Forward Looking Information" and "Forward Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: production and sales forecasts; costs of production; any expectation that the Company will be awarded any sales under the U.S. Uranium Reserve; scalability, and the Company's ability and readiness to re-start, expand or deploy any of its existing projects or capacity to respond to any improvements in uranium market conditions or in response to the Uranium Reserve; any expectation as to future uranium, vanadium, RE Carbonate or REE market fundamentals or sales; any expectation as to recommencement of production at any of the Company's uranium mines or the timing thereof; any expectation regarding any remaining dissolved vanadium in the Mill's tailings facility solutions or the ability of the Company to recover any such vanadium at acceptable costs or at all; any expectation as to the ability of the Company to secure any new sources of Alternate Feed Materials or other processing opportunities at the Mill; any expectation as to timelines for the permitting and development of projects; any expectation as to longer term fundamentals in the market and price projections; any expectation as to the implications of the current Russian invasion of Ukraine on uranium, vanadium or other commodity markets; any expectation that the Company will maintain its position as a leading uranium company in the United States ; any expectation with respect to timelines to production; any expectation that the Mill will be successful in producing RE Carbonate on a full-scale commercial basis; any expectation that Neo will be successful in separating the Mill's RE Carbonate on a commercial basis; any expectation that Energy Fuels will be successful in developing U.S. separation, or other value-added U.S. REE production capabilities at the Mill, or otherwise, including the timing of any such initiatives and the expected production capacity or capital and operating costs associated with any such production capabilities; any expectation that the Company will restore U.S. rare earth separation capabilities in the coming years; any expectation with respect to the future demand for REEs; any expectation with respect to the quantities of monazite sands to be acquired by Energy Fuels, the quantities of RE Carbonate to be produced by the Mill or the quantities of contained TREO in the Mill's RE Carbonate; any expectation that any additional supplies of monazite sands will result in sufficient throughput at the Mill to reduce underutilized capacity production costs and allow the Company to realize its expected margins on a continuous basis; any expectation that the Company will close the acquisition of the Bahia Project as scheduled or at all; any expectation that the Bahia Project has the potential to feed the Mill with REE and uranium-bearing monazite sand for decades; any expectation that the Company will complete comprehensive sonic drilling and geophysical mapping at the Bahia Project or complete an Initial Assessment under SK-1300 (U.S.) and a Preliminary Economic Assessment under NI 43-101 ( Canada ) during Q4-2022 or Q1-2023, or otherwise; any expectation that the Company's evaluation of thorium and radium recovery at the Mill will be successful; any expectation that the potential recovery of medical isotopes from any thorium and radium recovered at the Mill will be feasible; any expectation that any thorium, radium and other isotopes can be recovered at the Mill and sold on a commercial basis; any expectation as to the quantities to be delivered under existing uranium sales contracts, or that such contracts may help underpin the Company's uranium business for many years to come; any expectation that the Company will be successful in completing any additional contracts for the sale of uranium to U.S. utilities; any expectation that any existing or potential future uranium sales contracts will be at prices and quantities that provide an appropriate rate of return or sustain production and cover corporate overhead; any expectation that the value of the Company's investments accounted for at fair value may improve in future periods; and any expectation that the Company will generate net income in future periods . Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "is likely," "budgets," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," "be achieved" or "have the potential to." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, herein are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with: commodity prices and price fluctuations; processing and mining difficulties, upsets and delays; permitting and licensing requirements and delays; changes to regulatory requirements; legal challenges; the availability of sources of Alternate Feed Materials and other feed sources for the Mill; competition from other producers; public opinion; government and political actions; available supplies of monazite sands; the ability of the Mill to produce RE Carbonate to meet commercial specifications on a commercial scale at acceptable costs; the ability of Neo to separate the RE Carbonate produced by the Mill to meet commercial specifications on a commercial scale at acceptable costs; market factors, including future demand for REEs; the ability of the Mill to be able to separate radium or other radioisotopes at reasonable costs or at all; market prices and demand for medical isotopes; and the other factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available for review on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml , on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-fuels-announces-q2-2022-results-including-continued-robust-balance-sheet-and-market-leading-us-uranium--rare-earth-positions-301601050.html
SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.
Release - Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), the leading uranium producer in the United States, announces the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on May 25, 2022. The ten (10) nominees proposed by management for election as directors were elected by the shareholders of the Company, through a combination of votes by proxy and electronic poll, as follows: Read More >>
Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") the leading uranium producer in the United States, announces the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held virtually on May 25, 2022 .
The ten (10) nominees proposed by management for election as directors were elected by the shareholders of the Company, through a combination of votes by proxy and electronic poll, as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
J. Birks Bovaird
28,895,258
84.00%
5,504,196
16.00%
Mark S. Chalmers
34,174,259
99.35%
225,195
0.65%
Benjamin Eshleman III
33,122,677
96.29%
1,276,777
3.71%
Ivy V. Estabrooke
34,046,339
98.97%
353,115
1.03%
Barbara A. Filas
33,578,211
97.61%
821,243
2.39%
Bruce D. Hansen
33,031,520
96.02%
1,367,934
3.98%
Jaqueline Herrera
33,885,122
98.50%
514,332
1.50%
Dennis L. Higgs
33,942,354
98.67%
457,100
1.33%
Robert W. Kirkwood
33,124,267
96.29%
1,275,187
3.71%
Alexander Morrison
33,845,484
98.39%
553,970
1.61%
About Energy Fuels : Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U 3 O 8 to major nuclear utilities. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is ramping up commercial-scale production of rare earth element (" REE ") carbonate. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, and all its assets and employees are in the United States. Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery (" ISR ") Project in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year, and has the ability to recycle alternate feed materials from third parties, to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, and to produce REE carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. Energy Fuels is also evaluating the potential to recover medical isotopes for use in targeted alpha therapy cancer treatments. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also on standby and has a licensed capacity of 1.5 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest SK-1300/NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com .
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-fuels-announces-election-of-directors-301555475.html
SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/25/c9087.html
Energy Fuels - UUUU locks up Rare Earth Element Supplies
milling plant is possible, although we do not view that as a near-term project. Energy Fuels will pay $27.5 million for the concessions, an amount easily funded with its $106 million of cash and marketable securities. Management believes the project could supply 3,000-10,000 per year of monazite containing 1,500-5,000 of total rare earth oxides (TREO). The company had previously stated a goal of eventually producing 10,000 tons of REE annually, implying processing 20,000-25,000 tons of monazite. To date, production ramp up has been hampered by an inability to secure sufficient monazite sand. If management is correct about the potential of the Brazil project, it could represent 25-50% of supply at full production (which we model to be in 2026). As such, the agreement represents a significant step in locking up supply. We expect the company to continue to look to sign additional supply agreements. Read More >>
Energy Fuels Secures Major Rare Earth Land Position in Brazil
~58.3 square mile (~37,300 acre) heavy mineral sand position has potential to feed the Company's White Mesa Mill with rare earth element and uranium bearing natural monazite sand for decades
Energy Fuels Inc. ( NYSE American: UUUU ) ( TSX: EFR ) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into binding agreements (the " Purchase Agreements ") to acquire seventeen (17) mineral concessions (the " Transaction ") between the towns of Prado and Caravelas in the State of Bahia, Brazil totaling 15,089.71 hectares (approximately 37,300 acres or 58.3 square miles) (the " Bahia Project ").
Based on significant historical drilling performed to date, it is believed that the Bahia Project holds significant quantities of heavy minerals, including monazite, that will feed Energy Fuels' quickly emerging U.S.-based rare earth element (" REE ") supply chain. The Bahia Project has seen no previous mining, but several of the concessions have valid exploration and mining permits with the Government of Brazil . Therefore, the Company believes there is a clear path to moving the Bahia Project to production.
The Bahia Project is a well-known heavy mineral sand (" HMS ") deposit with over 3,300 vertical historic exploration auger holes drilled to date, indicating significant concentrations of titanium (ilmenite and rutile), zirconium (zircon), and rare earth elements (monazite). Importantly, the mineralization is at or near the surface, meaning the material is expected to be relatively easy to recover using standard, low-cost sand mining techniques, including the use of front-end loaders, excavators and/or dredges. Due to the drilling method used historically, drilling performed to date only averages 5.86 meters deep, or the average depth of the water table in the region. There is no reason to believe that mineralization stops at the water table. Therefore, the Company believes mineralization is open at depth. Energy Fuels' primary interest is in the monazite which contains both rare earth elements and uranium. Preliminary assay data indicates the monazite sand contained in the HMS concentrate ranges between 0.62% and 12.82% 1 , and the uranium contained in the monazite is expected to be comparable to typical Colorado Plateau uranium deposits.
Energy Fuels plans to perform extensive exploration work over the next six months to further define and quantify the HMS resource at the Bahia Project. This is expected to include a comprehensive sonic drilling and geophysical mapping program to define the HMS grades and depths for the various mineral products, including the REE resources associated with the Bahia Project. The Company plans to engage industry leaders in mineral processing to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment under NI 43-101 ( Canada ) and an Initial Assessment under SK-1300 (US) during late Q1 or early Q2 2023.
Based on preliminary, historical resource estimates, the Company believes the Bahia Project has the potential to supply approximately 3,000 – 10,000 tonnes per year of monazite sand concentrate to the Mill (depending on production rates), containing approximately 1,500 – 5,000 tonnes of total rare earth oxides (" TREO ") per year, potentially for decades. The Company expects to mine and produce an HMS concentrate at the site, which contains all the valuable minerals, including monazite. This HMS concentrate would then be shipped to an existing HMS facility for further refinement and separation of the monazite into a product Energy Fuels can process at the Mill. The Company is evaluating whether this further refinement and separation step could potentially be performed in Brazil . However at this time, the Company plans to ship lower concentrations of monazite sand for concentration at a U.S. facility. Preliminary internal projections indicate this latter option can be very cost-effective, despite the larger shipping quantities, as the less concentrated material will not require the more expensive Class 7 designation applicable to higher concentrated materials, and it can be shipped in bulk.
Mark S. Chalmers , President and CEO of Energy Fuels stated: "This is another very significant step in Energy Fuels' development as a major global rare earth element producer based in the United States . We are aggressively seeking to expand our monazite sand feeds. With guidance from our heavy mineral sand experts, the Company has been evaluating the acquisition of monazite-bearing projects. The Bahia deposit is well-known throughout the HMS industry as having excellent potential to produce high-quality ilmenite, rutile, and zircon products, in addition to monazite. We are very pleased to have secured this project, as it has the potential to provide Energy Fuels with our own low-cost source of monazite feed that we fully control. The Company expects to supplement its monazite supply in the future with open market purchases, arrangements with existing monazite producers, and/or additional acquisitions. Energy Fuels is in advanced discussions with other current and future monazite producers around the world to provide creative options on how to best build upon our momentum and add further scale.
"At Energy Fuels, we have proven our ability to process natural monazite sand concentrate into a high purity mixed rare earth carbonate, containing about 32% - 34% neodymium/praseodymium (NdPr). Our clear current priorities are to continue to build our book of monazite feed to a world scale and to leverage our existing solvent extraction experience and infrastructure at the Mill to produce both separated 'light' and 'heavy' rare earth oxides, and other products, by adding commercial separation capabilities to the Mill. To achieve these ambitious goals, we have assembled a team of rare earth heavy-weights, including Neo Performance Materials, Carester SAS, and other heavy mineral sand and rare earth experts, that we believe is unmatched anywhere in the world.
"In my view, this acquisition will provide significant credibility to investors, other monazite suppliers, and clean energy manufacturers, as we will clearly demonstrate that Energy Fuels is well on its way to becoming a large-scale producer of advanced rare earth materials in the U.S. We have already proven our processing capabilities. Now, we are proving that upon successful completion of this acquisition, we will own and control 'the elements' to supply EV, renewable energy and other technology manufacturers."
Under the Transaction, Energy Fuels has entered into Purchase Agreements with private mineral rights holders in Brazil to acquire seventeen (17) heavy mineral sand concessions comprising the Bahia Project, subject to a 90-day due diligence period. The total consideration for this acquisition is $27,500,000 in cash, with non-refundable deposits totaling $2,750,000 cash due on signing, and additional non-refundable deposits totaling $2,850,000 cash due at various benchmarks during the due diligence period, and the remaining $21,900,000 due at closing. Closing is expected to follow the 90-day due diligence period and is subject to Energy Fuels being satisfied with its due diligence investigations. The Purchase Agreements contain other customary terms and conditions for a transaction of this nature.
Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U 3 O 8 to major nuclear utilities. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is ramping up commercial-scale production of REE carbonate. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado , near Denver, and all its assets and employees are in the United States . Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery (" ISR ") Project in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year, has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also on standby and has a licensed capacity of 1.5 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com .
Daniel Kapostasy , P.G., Director of Technical Services for Energy Fuels , is a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying such disclosure.
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in the United States and Canada . Forward-looking information may relate to future events or future performance of Energy Fuels. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, with respect to Energy Fuels' objectives and goals, as well as statements with respect to its beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions, are forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this discussion include, but are not limited to, the following:; any expectation that the Transaction will close and that the Company will acquire the Bahia Project on the terms disclosed or at all; any expectation as to the concentrations or quantities of heavy minerals, including monazite contained in the Bahia Project; any expectation as to the potential annual supply of monazite sands from the Bahia Project to the Mill, the contained tonnes of TREO per year, or the number of years or decades of such potential supply; any expectation that monazite sands from the Bahia Project may be a low-cost source of monazite feed; any expectation that there may be a clear path to moving the Bahia Project into production; any expectation that the mineralization does not stop at the water table and is open at depth; any expectation as to the exploration or development work the Company plans to perform on the Bahia Project; any expectation that a Preliminary Economic Assessment under NI 43-101 or an Initial Assessment under SK-1300 will be performed and the timing of completion of any such assessments; any expectation as to how the Bahia Project may be mined, or the manner or location of any further refinement and separation of mined material; any expectation as to the cost-effectiveness of transporting various forms of HMS from the mine to a concentration facility; any expectation that the Company may become a major global rare earth element producer based in the United States ; any expectation that the Company may be successful in expanding its monazite sand feeds; any expectation that the Company will or will continue to successfully process monazite sand concentrates into a high purity mixed rare earth carbonate; any expectation that the Company may be successful at developing a full scale separations facility at the Mill; and any expectation that the Company will continue to be a leading U.S. based uranium mining company. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with: technical difficulties; mining or processing difficulties and upsets; licensing, permitting and regulatory delays; litigation risks; competition from others; political actions or instability in foreign countries; and market factors, including future demand for and prices realized from the sale of uranium, vanadium and REEs. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and Energy Fuels disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Energy Fuels assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law.
____________________________
1 This information comes from 16 different Exploration Reports filed with the Brazilian Government's National Agency of Minerals (ANM) over several years (2011-2019). These grades should be considered conceptual in nature since there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. The data was obtained by sampling 1-meter intervals from a hand auger hole, separating out the heavy mineral fraction using heavy liquids, separating the heavy minerals by magnetic strength and then point counting the minerals under a microscope. Energy Fuels plans to initiate a sonic drill program to better define the exploration target and use industry best practices to determine an estimate of all the heavy minerals found within the project area. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify this historical estimate as current and Energy Fuels is not treating this historical estimate as current.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-fuels-secures-major-rare-earth-land-position-in-brazil-301551164.html
SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/19/c4426.html
