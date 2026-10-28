Energy Fuels Announces Conference Call and Webcast Details for Q3-2026 Earnings

Energy Fuels Announces Conference Call and Webcast Details for Q3-2026 Earnings

Conference Call and Webcast at 9:00 AM MT on Thursday, November 5, 2026

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE.A: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (ASX: EF2), a leading producer of rare earth elements (REE), uranium, and other critical materials, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 9:00 AM Mountain Time to discuss its financial results for Q3-2026.

Energy Fuels Inc., a US-based uranium and rare earth elements producer.

Financial results and other highlights will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Energy Fuels' management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Conference call access with the ability to ask questions:

To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following link to easily register your name and phone number. After registering, you will receive a call immediately and be placed into the conference call.

Rapid Connect URL: https://registrations.events/easyconnect/5525509/recqoVsrsQV1fd1Fp/

Alternatively, you may dial into the conference call where you will be connected to the call by an Operator.

  • North American Toll Free: 1-800-715-9871
  • To view the webcast online:

Audience URL: https://app.webinar.net/80Y71pJk9Q5

Conference Replay

  • Conference Replay Toronto: 1-647-362-9199
  • Conference Replay North American Toll Free: [1-800-770-2030]
  • Conference Replay Entry Code: 4962224
  • Conference Replay Expiration Date: 11/12/2026

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based critical materials company focused on rare earth elements, uranium, heavy mineral sands, vanadium and medical isotopes. The Company is a leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate and owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States. At the Mill, Energy Fuels also produces advanced rare earth products and is developing expanded light and heavy rare earth separation capabilities to feed its newly acquired rare earth metallization and alloying plant in Korea and subsequently global rare earth permanent magnet facilities with the planned acquisition of Vacuumschmelze. Energy Fuels is developing heavy mineral sands and rare earth projects in Australia, Madagascar and Brazil to support its integrated rare earth strategy. Based near Denver, Colorado, Energy Fuels trades on the NYSE American under "UUUU," on the Toronto Stock Exchange under "EFR," and through CHESS Depositary Interests on the ASX under "EF2." For more information, visit www.energyfuels.com.

www.energyfuels.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-fuels-announces-conference-call-and-webcast-details-for-q3-2026-earnings-302921443.html

SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/28/c9736.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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