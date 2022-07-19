Resource News Investing News

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" "EMP", or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a letter agreement with LI Extraction Technologies Inc. ("LIET") for use of LIET's licensed developmental lithium extraction technology.

Rob Gamley , CEO of EMP Metals, commented, "We are pleased to enter into this agreement with LIET to develop an extraction technology specific to our requirements. This is an exciting and timely development for EMP as we are now expecting to regularly produce lithium brines from a growing number of wells at locations across our southeastern Saskatchewan land holdings. Our strategy of working with third party technology providers to identify the ideal recovery process allows the Company to avoid tremendous upfront development costs and retain flexibility."

EMP's subsidiary, Hub City Lithium has forwarded an initial sample batch of lithium bearing brines taken from the successful Mansur 11/11-02-009-13W2/0 well, to LIET/Provectus for preliminary testing.

LI Extraction Technologies Inc. ("LIET") has partnered with Provectus Engineered Materials Ltd. ("Provectus") in the application of proprietary polymer membranes developed by Provectus (the "Extraction Technology") to the extraction and refinement of lithium derivatives and compounds from brine solutions (the "Purpose").  LIET currently holds the exclusive rights to utilize the Extraction Technology in all jurisdictions of Canada for the Purpose.  Under this this letter agreement, LIET will license the Extraction Technology to EMP Metals Corp. ("EMP") on a non-exclusive basis for the Purpose. Terms of the agreement will remain confidential for the time being.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Bronson , P. Geo., a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. Its current portfolio includes lithium exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada . For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

EMP METALS COMMENCES RE-ENTRY OF NEWLY ACQUIRED WELL FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP METALS COMMENCES RE-ENTRY OF NEWLY ACQUIRED WELL FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that EMP subsidiary company Hub City Lithium Corp. ("HCL") has now commenced the re-entry of wellbore 13108-07-014-11W2 (the "Well') to test the Well for lithium concentrations. The Well is located in the Tyvan area of Southeast Saskatchewan within a half mile of HCL's existing properties.

A multi-zone perforation test is being performed, testing the inflow potential and lithium concentrations in the target Duperow zone. The Duperow zone is the same zone that confirmed lithium concentrations of up to 96.3 mg/l in the Mansur area, which is approximately 50km SW of the Well.  The follow up flow test of the Mansur test well indicated the potential for future development of a dual layer lithium brine project with high flow rates and brine concentrations in the 85.0 to 96.3 mg/l range.  Vertical wellbore development of the lower Duperow zone with 85.0 mg/l zone is viable due to the high flow rates in that zone.

EMP METALS ACQUIRES NEW WELLBORE FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP METALS ACQUIRES NEW WELLBORE FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that EMP subsidiary company Hub City Lithium ("HCL") and  Epping Energy Inc. have entered into a Wellbore Takeover Agreement (the "Agreement") over 13108-07-014-11W2 (the "Well') whereby HCL will test the Well for lithium concentrations.  Within the Agreement HCL assumes the abandonment liability of the Well, estimated at $70,000 which aligns with HCL's highly cost-effective strategy of testing for lithium within existing infrastructure.  The Well is located in the Tyvan area of Southeast Saskatchewan which is within half mile of HCL's lands.

A multi-zone perforation test will be performed post-break-up on the Well, testing the inflow potential and lithium concentrations in the target Duperow zone. The Duperow zone is the same zone that confirmed lithium concentrations of up to 96.3 mg/l in the Mansur, which is approximately 50km SW of the Well.  The follow up flow test of the Mansur test well indicated the potential for future development of a dual layer lithium brine project with high flow rates and brine concentrations in the 86 to 96.3 mg/l range.  Vertical wellbore development of the lower Duperow zone with 86 mg/l zone is viable due to the high flow rates in that zone.

EMP METALS RECEIVES APPROXIMATELY $2.5 MILLION FROM WARRANT EXERCISE

EMP METALS RECEIVES APPROXIMATELY $2.5 MILLION FROM WARRANT EXERCISE

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced acceleration of warrants expiry date issued on August 4, 2021 (the "Warrants") (see press release dated May 4 2022).  The Company has completed the acceleration raising $2,478,421.62 from the exercise of 10,775,746 Warrants.  As a result, the Company now has approximately $3.8 million in cash on hand.

Rob Gamley , President of EMP Metals, stated, "With 97% of the warrants exercised, it is great to see such strong support and confidence in our Company from existing shareholders.  The additional cash strengthens our balance sheet and allows us to expand our exploration and development plans on our lithium-brine properties in Saskatchewan ."

EMP METALS ACCELERATES WARRANT EXPIRY DATE

EMP METALS ACCELERATES WARRANT EXPIRY DATE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") announces that it has accelerated the expiry date of common share purchase warrants of the Company issued on August 4, 2021 (the "Warrants") in accordance with the terms of the Warrants. Approximately 11.1 million Warrants are currently outstanding and are subject to acceleration. If all Warrants are exercised, the Company will receive proceeds of approximately $2.56 million which will be used to drill the Company's lithium brine properties located in Saskatchewan .

EMP METALS GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

EMP METALS GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") announces that it has granted a total of 700,000 stock options to its directors, officers, employees, consultants and advisors. All options expire five years from the date of grant.  500,000 are exercisable at $0.40 per share and vesting immediately.  200,000 are exercisable at $0.40 per share with 50% of the options available on the grant date and the remaining 50% vesting for 6 months after the grant date.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. Its current portfolio includes lithium exploration projects in Saskatchewan , Canada.  For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com .

Benton Amends Far Lake Agreement with Thunder Gold Corp.

Benton Amends Far Lake Agreement with Thunder Gold Corp.

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has amended its agreement with Thunder Gold Corp. (formerly White Metal Resources Corp.) ("TGOL") (the "Amending Agreement") regarding the Far Lake project (the "Property") located 80km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario (see the Company's May 20, 2020 news release for details on the original agreement).

Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the Company may exercise the Initial Option, earning a 60% interest in the Property by paying $25,000 and issuing 200,000 shares to TGOL (originally $30,000 and 400,000 shares). By July 15, 2022. The Second Option in the original agreement has been eliminated such that the Company is limited to earning a 60% in the Property.

FPX Nickel Commences Van Target Step-Out Drilling Program at Decar Nickel District in Central British Columbia

FPX Nickel Commences Van Target Step-Out Drilling Program at Decar Nickel District in Central British Columbia

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Van Target (" Van ") step-out drilling program has started at the Company's Decar Nickel District (" Decar ") in central British Columbia. This year's drilling is focused on expansion of mineralization at Van, where an initial drilling program in 2021 confirmed a major new discovery and suggested the potential for Van to host a large-scale, standalone nickel deposit which could rival the deposit already delineated at Decar's neighboring PEA-stage Baptiste Deposit.

Highlights
  • Widely-spaced, 8-10 hole program to step-out meaningfully south, southwest and west of 2021 discovery holes
  • 2021 Van holes defined a large zone of strong awaruite nickel mineralization approximately 400 to 750 m wide and up to 750 m long, to downhole depths of up to 350 m , with these results comparing favourably to the mineralized area defined by outcrop sampling and subsequent drilling at Baptiste
  • 2022 program to follow the trend of increasing grade and thickness to the south and west as observed in drill sections from the 2021 program, and to test strong Davis Tube Recoverable (" DTR ") nickel occurrences in outcrops to the southwest

The 2022 program at the Van Target will comprise approximately 3,000 metres of drilling over 8-10 holes, stepping out meaningfully to the south, southwest and west of the holes drilled in 2021, as indicated in Areas 1 and 2 of Figure 1, respectively.

CMX Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

CMX Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ("CMX" or the "Company") (Canadian Securities Exchange: CXC) (CNSX:CXC.CN) is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") described in its news release of June 1, 2022. The Company issued an aggregate of 2,860,000 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.09 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$257,400. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant").  Each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.18 per Share until July 14, 2024 which is 24 months from the date of issuance.

Fabled Reports on Surface Sampling on the Bronson Property Book 9, 10 Copper Occurrence

Fabled Reports on Surface Sampling on the Bronson Property Book 9, 10 Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL); (FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

Copper Fox Announces Plans to Advance Van Dyke Project

Copper Fox Announces Plans to Advance Van Dyke Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ('Copper Fox' or the 'Company'), through its wholly owned subsidiary Desert Fox Copper Inc., are pleased to provide 2022 plans to advance its 100% owned Van Dyke copper project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona.

The Van Dyke project is an in-situ copper recovery ('ISCR') project, located in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction surrounded by existing infrastructure. In early 2021, a Preliminary Economic Assessment, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, (click here for the News Release) suggested that the project should be advanced to the Preliminary Feasibility Stage and has the potential to become a mid-tier copper mine. Highlights of the proposed 2022 program are set out below:

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that it has awarded incentive stock options pursuant to its stock option plan, to various directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,110,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.57 per share and will expire five years from the date of grant.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

