Emerson to Present at Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference

Emerson to Present at Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference

- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced President and Chief Executive Officer, Lal Karsanbhai, and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Baughman, will present at the Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference on Tuesday, February 17th in Miami Beach, Florida. The presentation will begin at 10:25 a.m. Eastern Time, 9:25 a.m. Central Time.

The audio will be webcast and archived on Emerson's website at https://ir.emerson.com/.

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, https://ir.emerson.com/, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Contacts
Investors
Doug Ashby
(314) 553-2197

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerson-to-present-at-barclays-43rd-annual-industrial-select-conference-302682914.html

SOURCE Emerson

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

emerson-electric-companyemrnyse-emr
EMR
The Conversation (0)
Emerson Electric Company

Emerson Electric Company

Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Significant activities by the BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) investees during the June 2025 quarter were as follows: Advent Energy Limited ("Advent") (BPH 35.8% direct interest) PEP-11 Permit Advent Energy Limited's100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd ("Asset") is... Keep Reading...
Sona Nanotech Announces Filing of Provisional Patent Application

Sona Nanotech Announces Filing of Provisional Patent Application

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces that it has submitted a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), for its proprietary photothermal light device, entitled, "ENDOSCOPE WITH EMR OPTICAL FIBER AND... Keep Reading...
ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Signs New Deal With Kuwait Agency For AR Navigation

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Signs New Deal With Kuwait Agency For AR Navigation

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce a new deal with AMANAH... Keep Reading...
Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Exceptional Operational and Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Exceptional Operational and Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Highlights: Completed 21,126 metres in 78 holes for the planned 20,000-metre drilling program in 2023. Intersected high-grade nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium and platinum massive to semi-massive sulphides and wide disseminated sulphide mineralized zones, e.g., 10 metres grading 0.48% Ni, 1.48%... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Flow Metals to Acquire the Monster IOCG Project in Yukon

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario

Fauro Property Delivers Multiple Multi-Ounce Gold Assay Hits

Nine Mile Metals Intersects 44 Meters of Copper Mineralization and Provides Drill Program Update

Related News

gold-investing

Flow Metals to Acquire the Monster IOCG Project in Yukon

base-metals-investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario

base-metals-investing

Fauro Property Delivers Multiple Multi-Ounce Gold Assay Hits

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Intersects 44 Meters of Copper Mineralization and Provides Drill Program Update

battery-metals-investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NEXT

precious-metals-investing

Rio Silver Now Trading on U.S. OTCID Market, Expanding Access for United States and Global Investors

base-metals-investing

Oreterra Announces $6,000,000 Private Placement to Support First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC