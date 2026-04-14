Emerson Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Emerson Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) will report its second quarter results after market close on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Emerson senior management will discuss the results during an investor conference call that same day, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, 3:30 p.m. Central Time.

All interested parties may listen to the live conference call and view presentation slides, which will be posted in advance of the call, by going to the Investors area of Emerson's website at https://ir.emerson.com and completing a brief registration form. A replay of the conference call will be available for three months following the webcast at the same location on the Emerson website.

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, https://ir.emerson.com, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Contacts

Investors

Media

Doug Ashby

Joseph Sala / Greg Klassen

(314) 553-2197

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerson-schedules-second-quarter-2026-earnings-release-and-conference-call-302741891.html

SOURCE Emerson

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Emerson Electric Company EMR nyse:emr
EMR
The Conversation (0)
Emerson Electric Company

Emerson Electric Company

Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Significant activities by the BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) investees during the June 2025 quarter were as follows: Advent Energy Limited ("Advent") (BPH 35.8% direct interest) PEP-11 Permit Advent Energy Limited's100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd ("Asset") is... Keep Reading...
Sona Nanotech Announces Filing of Provisional Patent Application

Sona Nanotech Announces Filing of Provisional Patent Application

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces that it has submitted a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), for its proprietary photothermal light device, entitled, "ENDOSCOPE WITH EMR OPTICAL FIBER AND... Keep Reading...
ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Signs New Deal With Kuwait Agency For AR Navigation

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Signs New Deal With Kuwait Agency For AR Navigation

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce a new deal with AMANAH... Keep Reading...
Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Exceptional Operational and Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Exceptional Operational and Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Highlights: Completed 21,126 metres in 78 holes for the planned 20,000-metre drilling program in 2023. Intersected high-grade nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium and platinum massive to semi-massive sulphides and wide disseminated sulphide mineralized zones, e.g., 10 metres grading 0.48% Ni, 1.48%... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brixton Metals Announces Option Grants

Trillion Energy Announces Light Oil Discovery

Rare Earth Market Enters Hypergrowth Phase as Global Demand Surges

Rare Earth Market Enters Hypergrowth Phase as Global Demand Surges

Related News

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Announces Option Grants

Base Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Base Metals Outlook

Base Metals Outlook: World Edition

rare earth investing

US, Australia Unleash US$3.5 Billion for Critical Minerals Advancement

oil and gas investing

Trillion Energy Announces Light Oil Discovery

tungsten investing

Almonty Moves HQ to Montana, Boosts US Tungsten Independence