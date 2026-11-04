Emerson Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2026 Results; Provides Initial 2027 Outlook

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results1 for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2026. Emerson also declared a 7% quarterly cash dividend increase to $0.595 per share of common stock payable December 10, 2026 to stockholders of record November 13, 2026.
|
(dollars in millions, except per share)
|
2025 Q4
|
2026 Q4
|
Change
|
2025
|
2026
|
Change
|
Underlying Orders2
|
14 %
|
9 %
|
Net Sales
|
$4,855
|
$5,201
|
7 %
|
$18,016
|
$18,982
|
5 %
|
Underlying Sales3
|
7 %
|
4 %
|
Pretax Earnings
|
$760
|
$997
|
$2,905
|
$3,489
|
Margin
|
15.6 %
|
19.2 %
|
360 bps
|
16.1 %
|
18.4 %
|
230 bps
|
Adjusted Segment EBITA4
|
$1,333
|
$1,511
|
$4,975
|
$5,360
|
Margin
|
27.5 %
|
29.1 %
|
160 bps
|
27.6 %
|
28.2 %
|
60 bps
|
GAAP Earnings Per Share
|
$1.07
|
$1.33
|
24 %
|
$3.99
|
$4.79
|
20 %
|
Adjusted Earnings Per Share5
|
$1.62
|
$1.86
|
15 %
|
$6.01
|
$6.59
|
10 %
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$1,011
|
$1,075
|
6 %
|
$3,676
|
$3,978
|
8 %
|
Free Cash Flow
|
$843
|
$916
|
9 %
|
$3,245
|
$3,535
|
9 %
Management Commentary
"Emerson capped a strong 2026 with fourth quarter sales and profitability exceeding expectations," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "Underlying orders were up 14%, supported by exceptional long-cycle project activity in our growth verticals. Demand was broad-based, with substantial growth across all business groups and regions."
Karsanbhai continued, "Emerson has a resilient portfolio with an unparalleled software-defined technology stack aligned with long-term secular trends. We have confidence in our 2027 plans given our robust backlog and favorable demand trends in our growth verticals."
2027 Outlook
The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2027 guidance framework, which assumes returning ~$3.8B through ~$2.5B of share repurchases and ~$1.3B of dividends.
|
Guidance figures are approximate.
|
2027 Q1
|
2027
|
Net Sales Growth
|
~5%
|
~5%
|
Underlying Sales Growth
|
~5%
|
~5%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$1.19 - $1.23
|
~$5.70
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
~$0.35
|
~$1.41
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
~$0.04
|
~$0.14
|
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|
$1.58 - $1.62
|
~$7.25
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$4.3B - $4.4B
|
Free Cash Flow
|
$3.8B - $3.9B
|
Share Repurchase
|
~$1.5B
|
~$2.5B
|
1
|
Results are presented on a continuing operations basis.
|
2
|
Underlying orders do not include AspenTech.
|
3
|
Underlying sales exclude the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures.
|
4
|
Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings excluding restructuring and related costs and intangibles amortization expense.
|
5
|
Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction-related costs, the mark-to-market adjustment on pension and other postretirement plans, discrete taxes, and certain gains, losses or impairments.
Conference Call
Today, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at https://ir.emerson.com at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.
About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which represent management's expectations, based on currently available information. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect new information or later developments. Examples of risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia-Ukraine, Middle East and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.
Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, https://ir.emerson.com, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.
Contacts
|
Investors:
|
Media:
|
Carl Schumacher
|
Joseph Sala / Greg Klassen / Connor Murphy
|
(314) 553-2197
|
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
|
(212) 355-4449
(tables attached)
|
Table 1
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year Ended September
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
Net sales
|
$ 4,855
|
$ 5,201
|
$ 18,016
|
$ 18,982
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Cost of sales
|
2,335
|
2,461
|
8,497
|
8,854
|
SG&A expenses
|
1,330
|
1,393
|
5,103
|
5,296
|
Other deductions, net
|
338
|
274
|
1,274
|
1,009
|
Interest expense, net
|
92
|
76
|
237
|
334
|
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
|
760
|
997
|
2,905
|
3,489
|
Income taxes
|
152
|
253
|
690
|
796
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
608
|
744
|
2,215
|
2,693
|
Discontinued operations, net of tax
|
1
|
—
|
8
|
—
|
Net earnings
|
609
|
744
|
2,223
|
2,693
|
Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
|
—
|
—
|
(47)
|
2
|
Net earnings common stockholders
|
$ 609
|
$ 744
|
$ 2,270
|
$ 2,691
|
Earnings common stockholders
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
$ 608
|
$ 744
|
$ 2,262
|
$ 2,691
|
Discontinued operations
|
1
|
—
|
8
|
—
|
Net earnings common stockholders
|
$ 609
|
$ 744
|
$ 2,270
|
$ 2,691
|
Diluted avg. shares outstanding
|
565.5
|
559.7
|
566.7
|
562.0
|
Diluted earnings per share common stockholders
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
$ 1.07
|
$ 1.33
|
$ 3.99
|
$ 4.79
|
Discontinued operations
|
0.01
|
—
|
0.01
|
—
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$ 1.08
|
$ 1.33
|
$ 4.00
|
$ 4.79
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year Ended September
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
Other deductions, net
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
$ 208
|
$ 203
|
$ 884
|
$ 816
|
Restructuring costs
|
66
|
46
|
136
|
187
|
Other
|
64
|
25
|
254
|
6
|
Total
|
$ 338
|
$ 274
|
$ 1,274
|
$ 1,009
|
Table 2
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
|
Year Ended Sept 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
Assets
|
Cash and equivalents
|
$ 1,544
|
$ 1,806
|
Receivables, net
|
3,101
|
3,317
|
Inventories
|
2,213
|
2,432
|
Other current assets
|
1,725
|
1,962
|
Total current assets
|
8,583
|
9,517
|
Property, plant & equipment, net
|
2,871
|
2,859
|
Goodwill
|
18,193
|
18,104
|
Other intangible assets
|
9,458
|
8,442
|
Other
|
2,859
|
2,892
|
Total assets
|
$ 41,964
|
$ 41,814
|
Liabilities and equity
|
Short-term borrowings and current
|
maturities of long-term debt
|
$ 4,797
|
$ 4,667
|
Accounts payable
|
1,384
|
1,698
|
Accrued expenses
|
3,616
|
3,753
|
Total current liabilities
|
9,797
|
10,118
|
Long-term debt
|
8,319
|
7,508
|
Other liabilities
|
3,550
|
3,432
|
Equity
|
Common stockholders' equity
|
20,282
|
20,740
|
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
|
16
|
16
|
Total equity
|
20,298
|
20,756
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 41,964
|
$ 41,814
|
Table 3
|
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
|
Year Ended Sept 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
Operating activities
|
Net earnings
|
$ 2,223
|
$ 2,693
|
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
(8)
|
—
|
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,518
|
1,478
|
Stock compensation
|
263
|
237
|
Pension expense (income)
|
9
|
(25)
|
Pension funding
|
(46)
|
(38)
|
Changes in operating working capital
|
(9)
|
(338)
|
Other, net
|
(274)
|
(29)
|
Cash from continuing operations
|
3,676
|
3,978
|
Cash from discontinued operations
|
(578)
|
—
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
3,098
|
3,978
|
Investing activities
|
Capital expenditures
|
(431)
|
(443)
|
Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired
|
(37)
|
(6)
|
Other, net
|
(125)
|
(6)
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
(593)
|
(455)
|
Financing activities
|
Net increase in short-term borrowings
|
1,110
|
2,051
|
Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months
|
8,008
|
7,058
|
Payments of short-term borrowings greater than three months
|
(4,918)
|
(9,388)
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
1,544
|
—
|
Payments of long-term debt
|
(503)
|
(588)
|
Dividends paid
|
(1,192)
|
(1,244)
|
Purchases of common stock
|
(1,167)
|
(1,000)
|
Purchase of noncontrolling interest
|
(7,244)
|
—
|
Repurchase of AspenTech share awards
|
(76)
|
—
|
Other, net
|
(72)
|
(111)
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
(4,510)
|
(3,222)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents
|
(39)
|
(39)
|
Increase (Decrease) in cash and equivalents
|
(2,044)
|
262
|
Beginning cash and equivalents
|
3,588
|
1,544
|
Ending cash and equivalents
|
$ 1,544
|
$ 1,806
Table 4
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended
|
Quarter Ended Sept 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
Reported
|
Underlying
|
Sales
|
Control Systems & Software
|
1,099
|
$ 1,247
|
14 %
|
14 %
|
Test & Measurement
|
407
|
465
|
14 %
|
15 %
|
Software & Systems
|
$ 1,506
|
$ 1,712
|
14 %
|
14 %
|
Sensors
|
1,149
|
1,191
|
4 %
|
3 %
|
Final Control
|
1,637
|
1,725
|
5 %
|
5 %
|
Intelligent Devices
|
$ 2,786
|
$ 2,916
|
5 %
|
4 %
|
Safety & Productivity
|
$ 563
|
$ 573
|
2 %
|
2 %
|
Total
|
$ 4,855
|
$ 5,201
|
7 %
|
7 %
|
Sales Growth by Geography
|
Quarter Ended
|
Americas
|
9 %
|
Europe
|
1 %
|
Asia, Middle East & Africa
|
7 %
Table 4 cont.
|
Year Ended Sept 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
Reported
|
Underlying
|
Sales
|
Control Systems & Software
|
4,334
|
$ 4,580
|
6 %
|
5 %
|
Test & Measurement
|
1,485
|
1,732
|
17 %
|
15 %
|
Software & Systems
|
$ 5,819
|
$ 6,312
|
8 %
|
7 %
|
Sensors
|
4,135
|
4,302
|
4 %
|
3 %
|
Final Control
|
5,952
|
6,194
|
4 %
|
2 %
|
Intelligent Devices
|
$ 10,087
|
$ 10,496
|
4 %
|
3 %
|
Safety & Productivity
|
$ 2,110
|
$ 2,174
|
3 %
|
2 %
|
Total
|
$ 18,016
|
$ 18,982
|
5 %
|
4 %
|
Sales Growth by Geography
|
Year Ended Sept
|
Americas
|
7 %
|
Europe
|
(1) %
|
Asia, Middle East & Africa
|
3 %
Table 4 cont.
|
Quarter Ended Sept 30,
|
Quarter Ended Sept 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
As
|
Adjusted
|
As
|
Adjusted
|
Earnings
|
Control Systems & Software
|
$ 186
|
$ 298
|
$ 297
|
$ 412
|
Margins
|
16.9 %
|
27.0 %
|
23.8 %
|
33.1 %
|
Test & Measurement
|
(4)
|
116
|
26
|
141
|
Margins
|
(1.1) %
|
28.5 %
|
5.6 %
|
30.3 %
|
Software & Systems
|
$ 182
|
$ 414
|
$ 323
|
$ 553
|
Margins
|
12.0 %
|
27.4 %
|
18.8 %
|
32.3 %
|
Sensors
|
317
|
348
|
339
|
357
|
Margins
|
27.6 %
|
30.3 %
|
28.5 %
|
30.0 %
|
Final Control
|
403
|
444
|
426
|
470
|
Margins
|
24.6 %
|
27.2 %
|
24.7 %
|
27.2 %
|
Intelligent Devices
|
$ 720
|
$ 792
|
$ 765
|
$ 827
|
Margins
|
25.8 %
|
28.5 %
|
26.2 %
|
28.4 %
|
Safety & Productivity
|
113
|
127
|
119
|
131
|
Margins
|
20.1 %
|
22.6 %
|
20.7 %
|
22.9 %
|
Corporate items and interest expense, net:
|
Stock compensation
|
$ (65)
|
$ (55)
|
$ (57)
|
$ (53)
|
Unallocated pension and postretirement costs
|
25
|
25
|
31
|
31
|
Pension and OPEB mark-to-market adjustment
|
(34)
|
—
|
2
|
—
|
Corporate and other
|
(89)
|
(34)
|
(110)
|
(81)
|
Interest expense, net
|
(92)
|
—
|
(76)
|
—
|
Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA
|
$ 760
|
$ 1,269
|
$ 997
|
$ 1,408
|
Margins
|
15.6 %
|
26.1 %
|
19.2 %
|
27.1 %
|
Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:
|
Adjusted Total Segment EBITA
|
$ 1,333
|
$ 1,511
|
Margins
|
27.5 %
|
29.1 %
|
Year Ended Sept 30,
|
Year Ended Sept 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
As
|
Adjusted
|
As
|
Adjusted
|
Earnings
|
Control Systems & Software
|
$ 903
|
$ 1,403
|
$ 1,038
|
$ 1,467
|
Margins
|
20.8 %
|
32.4 %
|
22.7 %
|
32.0 %
|
Test & Measurement
|
(68)
|
375
|
47
|
503
|
Margins
|
(4.5) %
|
25.3 %
|
2.7 %
|
29.0 %
|
Software & Systems
|
$ 835
|
$ 1,778
|
$ 1,085
|
$ 1,970
|
Margins
|
14.4 %
|
30.6 %
|
17.2 %
|
31.2 %
|
Sensors
|
1,112
|
1,182
|
1,184
|
1,259
|
Margins
|
26.9 %
|
28.6 %
|
27.5 %
|
29.3 %
|
Final Control
|
1,415
|
1,560
|
1,459
|
1,660
|
Margins
|
23.8 %
|
26.2 %
|
23.6 %
|
26.8 %
|
Intelligent Devices
|
$ 2,527
|
$ 2,742
|
$ 2,643
|
$ 2,919
|
Margins
|
25.1 %
|
27.2 %
|
25.2 %
|
27.8 %
|
Safety & Productivity
|
418
|
455
|
416
|
471
|
Margins
|
19.8 %
|
21.5 %
|
19.2 %
|
21.7 %
|
Corporate items and interest expense, net:
|
Stock compensation
|
(263)
|
(216)
|
(237)
|
(222)
|
Unallocated pension and postretirement costs
|
114
|
114
|
125
|
125
|
Pension and OPEB mark-to-market adjustment
|
(34)
|
—
|
2
|
—
|
Corporate and other
|
(455)
|
(175)
|
(211)
|
(209)
|
Interest expense, net
|
(237)
|
—
|
(334)
|
—
|
Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA
|
$ 2,905
|
$ 4,698
|
$ 3,489
|
$ 5,054
|
Margins
|
16.1 %
|
26.1 %
|
18.4 %
|
26.6 %
|
Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:
|
Adjusted Total Segment EBITA
|
$ 4,975
|
$ 5,360
|
Margins
|
27.6 %
|
28.2 %
Table 4 cont.
|
Quarter Ended Sept 30,
|
Quarter Ended Sept 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
Amortization of
Intangibles1
|
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
|
Amortization of
Intangibles1
|
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
|
Control Systems & Software
|
$ 102
|
$ 10
|
$ 99
|
$ 16
|
Test & Measurement
|
107
|
13
|
107
|
8
|
Software & Systems
|
$ 209
|
$ 23
|
$ 206
|
$ 24
|
Sensors
|
12
|
19
|
11
|
7
|
Final Control
|
29
|
12
|
27
|
17
|
Intelligent Devices
|
$ 41
|
$ 31
|
$ 38
|
$ 24
|
Safety & Productivity
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
5
|
Corporate
|
—
|
20
|
—
|
10
|
Total
|
$ 257
|
$ 81
|
$ 251
|
$ 63
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended September 30,
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $15 and $17 of restructuring-related costs for the three months ended September
|
Year Ended Sept 30,
|
Year Ended Sept 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
Amortization of
Intangibles1
|
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
|
Amortization of
Intangibles1
|
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
|
Control Systems & Software
|
$ 471
|
$ 29
|
$ 402
|
$ 27
|
Test & Measurement
|
425
|
18
|
429
|
27
|
Software & Systems
|
$ 896
|
$ 47
|
$ 831
|
$ 54
|
Sensors
|
45
|
25
|
46
|
29
|
Final Control
|
115
|
30
|
108
|
93
|
Intelligent Devices
|
$ 160
|
$ 55
|
$ 154
|
$ 122
|
Safety & Productivity
|
27
|
10
|
28
|
27
|
Corporate
|
—
|
50
|
—
|
24
|
Total
|
$ 1,083
|
$ 162
|
$ 1,013
|
$ 227
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $199 and $197 reported in cost of sales for the twelve months ended September 30,
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $26 and $40 of restructuring-related costs for the twelve months ended September
|
Quarter Ended Sept 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
Control Systems & Software
|
$ 125
|
$ 128
|
Test & Measurement
|
120
|
120
|
Software & Systems
|
245
|
248
|
Sensors
|
45
|
35
|
Final Control
|
58
|
57
|
Intelligent Devices
|
103
|
92
|
Safety & Productivity
|
19
|
21
|
Corporate
|
12
|
12
|
Total
|
$ 379
|
$ 373
|
Year Ended Sept 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
Control Systems & Software
|
$ 557
|
$ 502
|
Test & Measurement
|
476
|
479
|
Software & Systems
|
1,033
|
981
|
Sensors
|
140
|
136
|
Final Control
|
227
|
227
|
Intelligent Devices
|
367
|
363
|
Safety & Productivity
|
74
|
87
|
Corporate
|
44
|
47
|
Total
|
$ 1,518
|
$ 1,478
Table 5
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
The following table shows the Company's stock compensation and corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis.
|
Quarter Ended Sept 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
Stock compensation (GAAP)
|
$ (65)
|
$ (57)
|
Integration-related stock compensation expense
|
101
|
4
|
Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)
|
$ (55)
|
$ (53)
|
Quarter Ended Sept 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
Corporate and other (GAAP)
|
$ (89)
|
$ (110)
|
Corporate restructuring and related costs
|
16
|
10
|
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
|
39
|
28
|
IEEPA tariff refunds net of charitable trust contribution
|
—
|
(9)
|
Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)
|
$ (34)
|
$ (81)
|
Quarter Ended Sept 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
Pension income (expense) (GAAP)2
|
$ (9)
|
$ 33
|
Pension and OPEB mark-to-market adjustment
|
34
|
(2)
|
Adjusted pension income (expense) (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 25
|
$ 31
|
1 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and AspenTech and includes $4 reported as restructuring costs
|
2 Pension income (expense) includes the unallocated pension and postretirement costs and the pension and OPEB mark-to market adjustment
|
Table 5 cont.
|
Year Ended Sept 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
Stock compensation (GAAP)
|
$ (263)
|
$ (237)
|
Integration-related stock compensation expense
|
473
|
154
|
Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)
|
$ (216)
|
$ (222)
|
Year Ended Sept 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
Corporate and other (GAAP)
|
$ (455)
|
$ (211)
|
Corporate restructuring and related costs
|
25
|
23
|
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
|
255
|
70
|
IEEPA tariff refunds net of charitable trust contribution
|
—
|
(91)
|
Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)
|
$ (175)
|
$ (209)
|
Year Ended Sept 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
Pension income (expense) (GAAP)5
|
$ 80
|
$ 127
|
Pension and OPEB mark-to-market adjustment
|
34
|
(2)
|
Adjusted pension income (expense) (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 114
|
$ 125
3 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and AspenTech and includes $25 reported as restructuring costs
4 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and AspenTech and includes $1 reported as restructuring costs
5 Pension income (expense) includes the unallocated pension and postretirement costs and the pension and OPEB mark-to market adjustment
Table 6
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis,
|
Quarter Ended Sept 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
Pretax earnings
|
$ 760
|
$ 997
|
Percent of sales
|
15.6 %
|
19.2 %
|
Interest expense, net
|
92
|
76
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
257
|
251
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
81
|
63
|
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
|
45
|
32
|
Pension and OPEB mark-to-market adjustment
|
34
|
(2)
|
IEEPA tariff refunds net of charitable trust contribution
|
—
|
(9)
|
Adjusted EBITA
|
$ 1,269
|
$ 1,408
|
Percent of sales
|
26.1 %
|
27.1 %
|
Quarter Ended Sept 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share
|
$ 1.07
|
$ 1.33
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
0.35
|
0.34
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
0.11
|
0.14
|
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
|
0.06
|
0.05
|
Pension and OPEB mark-to-market adjustment
|
0.05
|
(0.01)
|
IEEPA tariff refunds net of charitable trust contribution
|
—
|
(0.01)
|
Discrete taxes
|
(0.02)
|
0.02
|
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share
|
$ 1.62
|
$ 1.86
|
Year Ended Sept 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
Pretax earnings
|
$ 2,905
|
$ 3,489
|
Percent of sales
|
16.1 %
|
18.4 %
|
Interest expense, net
|
237
|
334
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
1,083
|
1,013
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
162
|
227
|
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
|
277
|
84
|
Pension and OPEB mark-to-market adjustment
|
34
|
(2)
|
IEEPA tariff refunds net of charitable trust contribution
|
—
|
(91)
|
Adjusted EBITA
|
$ 4,698
|
$ 5,054
|
Percent of sales
|
26.1 %
|
26.6 %
|
Year Ended Sept 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share
|
$ 3.99
|
$ 4.79
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
1.35
|
1.38
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
0.23
|
0.36
|
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
|
0.33
|
0.14
|
Discrete taxes
|
0.06
|
0.05
|
Pension and OPEB mark-to-market adjustment
|
0.05
|
(0.01)
|
IEEPA tariff refunds net of charitable trust contribution
|
—
|
(0.12)
|
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share
|
$ 6.01
|
$ 6.59
Table 6 cont.
Quarter Ended September 30, 2026
|
Pretax
|
Income
|
Earnings from
|
Non-Controlling
Interests3
|
Net
|
Diluted
|
As reported (GAAP)
|
$ 997
|
$ 253
|
$ 744
|
$ —
|
$ 744
|
$ 1.33
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
2511
|
59
|
192
|
—
|
192
|
0.34
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
632
|
(16)
|
79
|
—
|
79
|
0.14
|
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
|
32
|
3
|
29
|
—
|
29
|
0.05
|
Pension and OPEB mark-to-market adjustment
|
(2)
|
1
|
(3)
|
—
|
(3)
|
(0.01)
|
IEEPA tariff refunds net of charitable trust contribution
|
(9)
|
(2)
|
(7)
|
—
|
(7)
|
(0.01)
|
Discrete taxes
|
—
|
(10)
|
10
|
—
|
10
|
0.02
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,332
|
$ 288
|
$ 1,044
|
$ —
|
$ 1,044
|
$ 1.86
|
Interest expense, net
|
$ 76
|
Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,408
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales.
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $17 of restructuring-related costs.
3 Non-Controlling Interests for AspenTech ceased as of March 12, 2025 with the completion of the buy-in.
Year Ended September 30, 2026
|
Pretax
|
Income
|
Earnings from
|
Non-Controlling
Interests3
|
Net
|
Diluted
|
As reported (GAAP)
|
$ 3,489
|
$ 796
|
$ 2,693
|
$ 2
|
$ 2,691
|
$ 4.79
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
1,0131
|
236
|
777
|
—
|
777
|
1.38
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
2272
|
24
|
203
|
—
|
203
|
0.36
|
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
|
84
|
8
|
76
|
—
|
76
|
0.14
|
Pension and OPEB mark-to-market adjustment
|
(2)
|
1
|
(3)
|
—
|
(3)
|
(0.01)
|
IEEPA tariff refunds net of charitable trust contribution
|
(91)
|
(21)
|
(70)
|
—
|
(70)
|
(0.12)
|
Discrete taxes
|
—
|
(28)
|
28
|
—
|
28
|
0.05
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 4,720
|
$ 1,016
|
$ 3,704
|
$ 2
|
$ 3,702
|
$ 6.59
|
Interest expense, net
|
334
|
Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 5,054
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $197 reported in cost of sales.
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $40 of restructuring-related costs.
3 Non-Controlling Interests for AspenTech ceased as of March 12, 2025 with the completion of the buy-in.
|
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other
|
Table 7
|
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions,
|
Q4 FY26 Underlying Sales Change
|
Reported
|
(Favorable) /
|
(Acquisitions) /
Divestitures
|
Underlying
|
Control Systems & Software
|
14 %
|
— %
|
— %
|
14 %
|
Test & Measurement
|
14 %
|
1 %
|
— %
|
15 %
|
Software & Systems
|
14 %
|
— %
|
— %
|
14 %
|
Sensors
|
4 %
|
(1) %
|
— %
|
3 %
|
Final Control
|
5 %
|
— %
|
— %
|
5 %
|
Intelligent Devices
|
5 %
|
(1) %
|
— %
|
4 %
|
Safety & Productivity
|
2 %
|
— %
|
— %
|
2 %
|
Emerson
|
7 %
|
— %
|
— %
|
7 %
|
Year Ended Sept 30, 2026 Underlying Sales Change
|
Reported
|
(Favorable) /
|
(Acquisitions) /
Divestitures
|
Underlying
|
Control Systems & Software
|
6 %
|
(1) %
|
— %
|
5 %
|
Test & Measurement
|
17 %
|
(2) %
|
— %
|
15 %
|
Software & Systems
|
8 %
|
(1) %
|
— %
|
7 %
|
Sensors
|
4 %
|
(1) %
|
— %
|
3 %
|
Final Control
|
4 %
|
(2) %
|
— %
|
2 %
|
Intelligent Devices
|
4 %
|
(1) %
|
— %
|
3 %
|
Safety & Productivity
|
3 %
|
(1) %
|
— %
|
2 %
|
Emerson
|
5 %
|
(1) %
|
— %
|
4 %
|
Underlying Growth Guidance
|
2027 Q1
Guidance
|
2027
Guidance
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
~5%
|
~5%
|
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
|
-
|
-
|
(Acquisitions) / Divestitures
|
-
|
-
|
Underlying (non-GAAP)
|
~5%
|
~5%
|
2025 Q4 Adjusted Segment EBITA
|
EBIT
|
EBIT
Margin
|
Amortization
|
Restructuring
|
Adjusted
|
Adjusted
|
Control Systems & Software
|
$ 186
|
16.9 %
|
$ 102
|
$ 10
|
$ 298
|
27.0 %
|
Test & Measurement
|
(4)
|
(1.1) %
|
107
|
13
|
116
|
28.5 %
|
Software & Systems
|
$ 182
|
12.0 %
|
$ 209
|
$ 23
|
$ 414
|
27.4 %
|
Sensors
|
317
|
27.6 %
|
12
|
19
|
348
|
30.3 %
|
Final Control
|
403
|
24.6 %
|
29
|
12
|
444
|
27.2 %
|
Intelligent Devices
|
$ 720
|
25.8 %
|
$ 41
|
$ 31
|
$ 792
|
28.5 %
|
Safety & Productivity
|
$ 113
|
20.1 %
|
$ 7
|
$ 7
|
$ 127
|
22.6 %
|
2026 Q4 Adjusted Segment EBITA
|
EBIT
|
EBIT
Margin
|
Amortization
|
Restructuring
|
Adjusted
|
Adjusted
|
Control Systems & Software
|
$ 297
|
23.8 %
|
$ 99
|
$ 16
|
$ 412
|
33.1 %
|
Test & Measurement
|
26
|
5.6 %
|
107
|
8
|
141
|
30.3 %
|
Software & Systems
|
$ 323
|
18.8 %
|
$ 206
|
$ 24
|
$ 553
|
32.3 %
|
Sensors
|
339
|
28.5 %
|
11
|
7
|
357
|
30.0 %
|
Final Control
|
426
|
24.7 %
|
27
|
17
|
470
|
27.2 %
|
Intelligent Devices
|
$ 765
|
26.2 %
|
$ 38
|
$ 24
|
$ 827
|
28.4 %
|
Safety & Productivity
|
$ 119
|
20.7 %
|
$ 7
|
$ 5
|
$ 131
|
22.9 %
|
Total Adjusted Segment EBITA
|
2025 Q4
|
2026 Q4
|
Pretax earnings (GAAP)
|
$ 760
|
$ 997
|
Margin
|
15.6 %
|
19.2 %
|
Corporate items and interest expense, net
|
255
|
210
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
257
|
251
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
61
|
53
|
Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,333
|
$ 1,511
|
Margin
|
27.5 %
|
29.1 %
|
2025 Adjusted Segment EBITA
|
EBIT
|
EBIT
Margin
|
Amortization
|
Restructuring
|
Adjusted
|
Adjusted
|
Control Systems & Software
|
$ 903
|
20.8 %
|
$ 471
|
$ 29
|
$ 1,403
|
32.4 %
|
Test & Measurement
|
(68)
|
(4.5) %
|
425
|
18
|
375
|
25.3 %
|
Software & Systems
|
$ 835
|
14.4 %
|
$ 896
|
$ 47
|
$ 1,778
|
30.6 %
|
Sensors
|
1,112
|
26.9 %
|
45
|
25
|
1,182
|
28.6 %
|
Final Control
|
1,415
|
23.8 %
|
115
|
30
|
1,560
|
26.2 %
|
Intelligent Devices
|
$ 2,527
|
25.1 %
|
$ 160
|
$ 55
|
$ 2,742
|
27.2 %
|
Safety & Productivity
|
$ 418
|
19.8 %
|
$ 27
|
$ 10
|
$ 455
|
21.5 %
|
2026 Adjusted Segment EBITA
|
EBIT
|
EBIT
Margin
|
Amortization
|
Restructuring
|
Adjusted
|
Adjusted
|
Control Systems & Software
|
$ 1,038
|
22.7 %
|
$ 402
|
$ 27
|
$ 1,467
|
32.0 %
|
Test & Measurement
|
47
|
2.7 %
|
429
|
27
|
503
|
29.0 %
|
Software & Systems
|
$ 1,085
|
17.2 %
|
$ 831
|
$ 54
|
$ 1,970
|
31.2 %
|
Sensors
|
1,184
|
27.5 %
|
46
|
29
|
1,259
|
29.3 %
|
Final Control
|
1,459
|
23.6 %
|
108
|
93
|
1,660
|
26.8 %
|
Intelligent Devices
|
$ 2,643
|
25.2 %
|
$ 154
|
$ 122
|
$ 2,919
|
27.8 %
|
Safety & Productivity
|
$ 416
|
19.2 %
|
$ 28
|
$ 27
|
$ 471
|
21.7 %
|
Total Adjusted Segment EBITA
|
2025
|
2026
|
Pretax earnings (GAAP)
|
$ 2,905
|
$ 3,489
|
Margin
|
16.1 %
|
18.4 %
|
Corporate items and interest expense, net
|
875
|
655
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
1,083
|
1,013
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
112
|
203
|
Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)
|
$ 4,975
|
$ 5,360
|
Margin
|
27.6 %
|
28.2 %
|
Free Cash Flow
|
2025 Q4
|
2026 Q4
|
Operating cash flow (GAAP)
|
$ 1,011
|
$ 1,075
|
Capital expenditures
|
(168)
|
(159)
|
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|
$ 843
|
$ 916
|
Free Cash Flow
|
FY25
|
FY26
|
2027E
($ in billions)
|
Operating cash flow (GAAP)
|
$ 3,676
|
$ 3,978
|
$4.3 - $4.4
|
Capital expenditures
|
(431)
|
(443)
|
~(0.5)
|
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|
$ 3,245
|
$ 3,535
|
$3.8 - $3.9
Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures.
Note 2: All fiscal year 2027E figures are approximate, except where range is given.
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SOURCE Emerson