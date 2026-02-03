Emerson Reports First Quarter 2026 Results; Updates 2026 Outlook

- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2025 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2026. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555 per share of common stock payable March 10, 2026 to stockholders of record on February 13, 2026.
|
(dollars in millions, except per share)
|
2025 Q1
|
2026 Q1
|
Change
|
Underlying Orders1
|
9 %
|
Net Sales
|
$4,175
|
$4,346
|
4 %
|
Underlying Sales2
|
2 %
|
Pretax Earnings
|
$775
|
$775
|
Margin
|
18.6 %
|
17.8 %
|
(80) bps
|
Adjusted Segment EBITA3
|
$1,169
|
$1,203
|
Margin
|
28.0 %
|
27.7 %
|
(30) bps
|
GAAP Earnings Per Share
|
$1.02
|
$1.07
|
5 %
|
Adjusted Earnings Per Share4
|
$1.38
|
$1.46
|
6 %
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$777
|
$699
|
(10) %
|
Free Cash Flow
|
$694
|
$602
|
(13) %
Management Commentary
"Emerson met sales commitments and exceeded expectations for profitability as our global teams continue to execute well," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "We delivered a fourth consecutive quarter of strong underlying orders growth, and we are experiencing robust demand for our automation technology, led by Software & Systems, with strength in North America, India and the Middle East & Africa."
Karsanbhai continued, "Emerson is accelerating innovation, introducing new products and delivering on the critical programs we highlighted at our 2025 investor conference. These releases advance our capabilities in software-defined automation and further enhance our leadership position in high-growth verticals."
2026 Outlook
The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2026 guidance framework. As we pivot capital allocation to returning cash to shareholders, the 2026 outlook assumes returning ~$2.2B through ~$1B share repurchases and ~$1.2B of dividends.
|
2026 Q2
|
2026
|
Net Sales Growth
|
3% - 4%
|
~5.5%
|
Underlying Sales Growth
|
1% - 2%
|
~4%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$1.06 - $1.11
|
$4.78 - $4.93
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
~$0.35
|
~$1.38
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
~$0.06
|
~$0.14
|
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
|
~$0.02
|
~$0.06
|
Discrete taxes
|
~$0.01
|
~$0.04
|
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|
$1.50 - $1.55
|
$6.40 - $6.55
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$4.0B - $4.1B
|
Free Cash Flow
|
$3.5B - $3.6B
|
Share Repurchase
|
~$1.0B
|
1 Underlying orders do not include AspenTech.
|
2 Underlying sales exclude the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures.
|
3 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings less restructuring and intangibles amortization expense.
|
4 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, acquisition/divestiture gains, losses, fees and related costs, and discrete taxes.
Conference Call
|
Investors:
|
Media:
|
Doug Ashby
|
Joseph Sala / Greg Klassen
|
(314) 553-2197
|
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
|
(212) 355-4449
(tables attached)
|
Table 1
|
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS
|
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
|
Quarter Ended Dec 31,
|
2024
|
2025
|
Net sales
|
$ 4,175
|
$ 4,346
|
Cost and expenses
|
Cost of sales
|
1,940
|
2,035
|
SG&A expenses
|
1,224
|
1,242
|
Other deductions, net
|
228
|
204
|
Interest expense, net
|
8
|
90
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
775
|
775
|
Income taxes
|
182
|
169
|
Net earnings
|
593
|
606
|
Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
|
8
|
1
|
Net earnings common stockholders
|
$ 585
|
$ 605
|
Diluted avg. shares outstanding
|
571.1
|
564.1
|
Diluted earnings per share common stockholders
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$ 1.02
|
$ 1.07
|
Quarter Ended Dec 31,
|
2024
|
2025
|
Other deductions, net
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
$ 229
|
$ 205
|
Restructuring costs
|
11
|
9
|
Other
|
(12)
|
(10)
|
Total
|
$ 228
|
$ 204
|
Table 2
|
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
|
Sept 30, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2025
|
Assets
|
Cash and equivalents
|
$ 1,544
|
$ 1,748
|
Receivables, net
|
3,101
|
2,972
|
Inventories
|
2,213
|
2,353
|
Other current assets
|
1,725
|
1,770
|
Total current assets
|
8,583
|
8,843
|
Property, plant & equipment, net
|
2,871
|
2,867
|
Goodwill
|
18,193
|
18,182
|
Other intangibles
|
9,458
|
9,205
|
Other
|
2,859
|
2,842
|
Total assets
|
$ 41,964
|
$ 41,939
|
Liabilities and equity
|
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
|
$ 4,797
|
$ 5,832
|
Accounts payable
|
1,384
|
1,339
|
Accrued expenses
|
3,616
|
3,349
|
Total current liabilities
|
9,797
|
10,520
|
Long-term debt
|
8,319
|
7,575
|
Other liabilities
|
3,550
|
3,552
|
Equity
|
Common stockholders' equity
|
20,282
|
20,277
|
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
|
16
|
15
|
Total equity
|
20,298
|
20,292
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 41,964
|
$ 41,939
|
Table 3
|
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
|
Three Months Ended Dec 31,
|
2024
|
2025
|
Operating activities
|
Net earnings
|
$ 593
|
$ 606
|
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
383
|
359
|
Stock compensation
|
68
|
55
|
Changes in operating working capital
|
(154)
|
(357)
|
Other, net
|
(113)
|
36
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
777
|
699
|
Investing activities
|
Capital expenditures
|
(83)
|
(97)
|
Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired
|
(37)
|
—
|
Other, net
|
(22)
|
(28)
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
(142)
|
(125)
|
Financing activities
|
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
|
2
|
(485)
|
Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months
|
—
|
3,473
|
Payments of short-term borrowings greater than three months
|
—
|
(2,099)
|
Payments of long-term debt
|
(2)
|
(587)
|
Dividends paid
|
(301)
|
(312)
|
Purchases of common stock
|
(899)
|
(250)
|
Other, net
|
(91)
|
(104)
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
(1,291)
|
(364)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents
|
(98)
|
(6)
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents
|
(754)
|
204
|
Beginning cash and equivalents
|
3,588
|
1,544
|
Ending cash and equivalents
|
$ 2,834
|
$ 1,748
|
Table 4
|
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS
|
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
|
The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to
|
Quarter Ended Dec 31,
|
2024
|
2025
|
Reported
|
Underlying
|
Sales
|
Control Systems & Software
|
$ 1,023
|
$ 1,044
|
2 %
|
— %
|
Test & Measurement
|
359
|
409
|
14 %
|
11 %
|
Software & Systems
|
$ 1,382
|
$ 1,453
|
5 %
|
3 %
|
Sensors
|
972
|
996
|
2 %
|
1 %
|
Final Control
|
1,334
|
1,394
|
4 %
|
2 %
|
Intelligent Devices
|
$ 2,306
|
$ 2,390
|
4 %
|
2 %
|
Safety & Productivity
|
$ 487
|
$ 503
|
3 %
|
1 %
|
Total
|
$ 4,175
|
$ 4,346
|
4 %
|
2 %
|
Sales Growth by Geography
|
Quarter Ended
|
Americas
|
3 %
|
Europe
|
3 %
|
Asia, Middle East & Africa
|
— %
|
Table 4 cont.
|
Quarter Ended Dec 31,
|
Quarter Ended Dec 31,
|
2024
|
2025
|
As Reported
|
Adjusted
|
As
|
Adjusted
|
Earnings
|
Control Systems & Software
|
$ 208
|
$ 337
|
$ 232
|
$ 334
|
Margins
|
20.3 %
|
33.0 %
|
22.2 %
|
31.9 %
|
Test & Measurement
|
(13)
|
91
|
14
|
121
|
Margins
|
(3.6) %
|
25.5 %
|
3.6 %
|
29.7 %
|
Software & Systems
|
$ 195
|
$ 428
|
$ 246
|
$ 455
|
Margins
|
14.1 %
|
31.1 %
|
17.0 %
|
31.3 %
|
Sensors
|
285
|
296
|
266
|
282
|
Margins
|
29.3 %
|
30.5 %
|
26.7 %
|
28.3 %
|
Final Control
|
305
|
341
|
331
|
361
|
Margins
|
22.9 %
|
25.5 %
|
23.8 %
|
25.9 %
|
Intelligent Devices
|
$ 590
|
$ 637
|
$ 597
|
$ 643
|
Margins
|
25.6 %
|
27.6 %
|
25.0 %
|
26.9 %
|
Safety & Productivity
|
$ 96
|
$ 104
|
$ 97
|
$ 105
|
Margins
|
19.7 %
|
21.3 %
|
19.2 %
|
20.9 %
|
Corporate items and interest expense, net:
|
Stock compensation
|
(68)
|
(66)
|
(55)
|
(51)
|
Unallocated pension and postretirement costs
|
27
|
27
|
29
|
29
|
Corporate and other
|
(57)
|
(34)
|
(49)
|
(40)
|
Interest expense, net
|
(8)
|
—
|
(90)
|
—
|
Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA
|
$ 775
|
$ 1,096
|
$ 775
|
$ 1,141
|
Margins
|
18.6 %
|
26.3 %
|
17.8 %
|
26.3 %
|
Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:
|
Adjusted Total Segment EBITA
|
$ 1,169
|
$ 1,203
|
Margins
|
28.0 %
|
27.7 %
|
Table 4 cont.
|
Quarter Ended Dec 31,
|
Quarter Ended Dec 31,
|
2024
|
2025
|
Amortization of
Intangibles1
|
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
|
Amortization of
Intangibles1
|
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
|
Control Systems & Software
|
$ 127
|
$ 2
|
$ 101
|
$ 1
|
Test & Measurement
|
105
|
(1)
|
107
|
—
|
Software & Systems
|
$ 232
|
$ 1
|
$ 208
|
$ 1
|
Sensors
|
10
|
1
|
11
|
5
|
Final Control
|
29
|
7
|
28
|
2
|
Intelligent Devices
|
$ 39
|
$ 8
|
$ 39
|
$ 7
|
Safety & Productivity
|
$ 7
|
$ 1
|
$ 7
|
$ 1
|
Corporate
|
—
|
3
|
—
|
2
|
Total
|
$ 278
|
$ 13
|
$ 254
|
$ 11
|
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2025.
|
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $2 reported in selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2025.
|
Quarter Ended Dec 31,
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
2024
|
2025
|
Control Systems & Software
|
$ 149
|
$ 122
|
Test & Measurement
|
118
|
119
|
Software & Systems
|
267
|
241
|
Sensors
|
31
|
33
|
Final Control
|
55
|
56
|
Intelligent Devices
|
86
|
89
|
Safety & Productivity
|
19
|
19
|
Corporate
|
11
|
10
|
Total
|
$ 383
|
$ 359
|
Table 5
|
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL
|
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
|
The following table shows the Company's stock compensation and corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis.
|
Quarter Ended Dec 31,
|
2024
|
2025
|
Stock compensation (GAAP)
|
$ (68)
|
$ (55)
|
Integration-related stock compensation expense
|
2
|
4
|
Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)
|
$ (66)
|
$ (51)
|
Quarter Ended Dec 31,
|
2024
|
2025
|
Corporate and other (GAAP)
|
$ (57)
|
$ (49)
|
Corporate restructuring and related costs
|
3
|
2
|
Acquisition / divestiture costs
|
20
|
7
|
Adjusted corporate and other (non-GAAP)
|
$ (34)
|
$ (40)
|
Table 6
|
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL
|
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
|
The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis,
|
Quarter Ended Dec 31,
|
2024
|
2025
|
Pretax earnings
|
$ 775
|
$ 775
|
Percent of sales
|
18.6 %
|
17.8 %
|
Interest expense, net
|
8
|
90
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
278
|
254
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
13
|
11
|
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
|
22
|
11
|
Adjusted EBITA
|
$ 1,096
|
$ 1,141
|
Percent of sales
|
26.3 %
|
26.3 %
|
Quarter Ended Dec 31,
|
2024
|
2025
|
GAAP earnings per share
|
$ 1.02
|
$ 1.07
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
0.31
|
0.35
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
|
0.03
|
0.01
|
Discrete taxes
|
—
|
0.01
|
Adjusted earnings per share
|
$ 1.38
|
$ 1.46
|
Table 6 cont.
|
Quarter Ended December 31, 2025
|
Pretax
|
Income
|
Net
|
Non-
Interests
|
Net
|
Diluted
|
As reported (GAAP)
|
$ 775
|
$ 169
|
$ 606
|
$ 1
|
$ 605
|
$ 1.07
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
254
|
1
|
59
|
195
|
—
|
195
|
0.35
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
11
|
2
|
3
|
8
|
—
|
8
|
0.02
|
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
|
11
|
2
|
9
|
—
|
9
|
0.01
|
Discrete Taxes
|
—
|
(5)
|
5
|
—
|
5
|
0.01
|
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,051
|
$ 228
|
$ 823
|
$ 1
|
$ 822
|
$ 1.46
|
Interest expense, net
|
90
|
Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,141
|
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales.
|
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $2 reported in selling, general and administrative expenses.
|
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other
|
Table 8
|
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions,
|
2026 Q1 Underlying Sales Change
|
Reported
|
(Favorable) /
|
(Acquisitions) /
|
Underlying
|
Control Systems & Software
|
2 %
|
(2) %
|
— %
|
— %
|
Test & Measurement
|
14 %
|
(3) %
|
— %
|
11 %
|
Software & Systems
|
5 %
|
(2) %
|
— %
|
3 %
|
Sensors
|
2 %
|
(1) %
|
— %
|
1 %
|
Final Control
|
4 %
|
(2) %
|
— %
|
2 %
|
Intelligent Devices
|
4 %
|
(2) %
|
— %
|
2 %
|
Safety and Productivity
|
3 %
|
(2) %
|
— %
|
1 %
|
Emerson
|
4 %
|
(2) %
|
— %
|
2 %
|
Underlying Growth Guidance
|
2026 Q2
|
2026
Guidance
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
3% - 4%
|
~5.5%
|
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
|
~(2 pts)
|
~(1.5 pts)
|
(Acquisitions) / Divestitures
|
-
|
-
|
Underlying (non-GAAP)
|
1% - 2%
|
~4%
|
2025 Q1 Adjusted Segment EBITA
|
EBIT
|
EBIT
Margin
|
Amortization
of
Intangibles
|
Restructuring
|
Adjusted
|
Adjusted
|
Control Systems & Software
|
$ 208
|
20.3 %
|
$ 127
|
$ 2
|
$ 337
|
33.0 %
|
Test & Measurement
|
(13)
|
(3.6) %
|
105
|
(1)
|
91
|
25.5 %
|
Software & Systems
|
$ 195
|
14.1 %
|
$ 232
|
$ 1
|
$ 428
|
31.1 %
|
Sensors
|
285
|
29.3 %
|
10
|
1
|
296
|
30.5 %
|
Final Control
|
305
|
22.9 %
|
29
|
7
|
341
|
25.5 %
|
Intelligent Devices
|
$ 590
|
25.6 %
|
$ 39
|
$ 8
|
$ 637
|
27.6 %
|
Safety & Productivity
|
$ 96
|
19.7 %
|
$ 7
|
$ 1
|
$ 104
|
21.3 %
|
2026 Q1 Adjusted Segment EBITA
|
EBIT
|
EBIT
Margin
|
Amortization
|
Restructuring
|
Adjusted
|
Adjusted
|
Control Systems & Software
|
$ 232
|
22.2 %
|
$ 101
|
$ 1
|
$ 334
|
31.9 %
|
Test & Measurement
|
14
|
3.6 %
|
107
|
—
|
121
|
29.7 %
|
Software & Systems
|
$ 246
|
17.0 %
|
$ 208
|
$ 1
|
$ 455
|
31.3 %
|
Sensors
|
266
|
26.7 %
|
11
|
5
|
282
|
28.3 %
|
Final Control
|
331
|
23.8 %
|
28
|
2
|
361
|
25.9 %
|
Intelligent Devices
|
$ 597
|
25.0 %
|
$ 39
|
$ 7
|
$ 643
|
26.9 %
|
Safety & Productivity
|
$ 97
|
19.2 %
|
$ 7
|
$ 1
|
$ 105
|
20.9 %
|
Total Adjusted Segment EBITA
|
2025 Q1
|
2026 Q1
|
Pretax earnings (GAAP)
|
$ 775
|
$ 775
|
Margin
|
18.6 %
|
17.8 %
|
Corporate items and interest expense, net
|
106
|
165
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
278
|
254
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
10
|
9
|
Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,169
|
$ 1,203
|
Margin
|
28.0 %
|
27.7 %
|
Free Cash Flow
|
2025 Q1
|
2026 Q1
|
2026E
($ in billions)
|
Operating cash flow (GAAP)
|
$ 777
|
$ 699
|
$4.0 - $4.1
|
Capital expenditures
|
(83)
|
(97)
|
~(0.45)
|
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|
$ 694
|
$ 602
|
$3.5 - $3.6
|
Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures.
|
Note 2: All fiscal year 2026E figures are approximate, except where range is given.
SOURCE Emerson