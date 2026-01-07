Emerson Named 2026 'Industrial IoT Company of the Year'

Emerson Named 2026 'Industrial IoT Company of the Year'

IoT Breakthrough Awards recognizes company for innovation, driving future of AI-enabled autonomous operations

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced it has been named the '2026 Industrial IoT Company of the Year' in the 10th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards. With its 2025 acquisition of Aspen Technology, Emerson completed its transformation into a global automation leader with a future-ready technology portfolio spanning intelligent devices, secure control systems and enterprise optimization software.

With the most complete industrial IoT technology stack, Emerson helps mission-critical industries around the world – including energy, liquefied natural gas, power, life sciences, chemical, aerospace and semiconductors, among others – operate with speed, safety, reliability and confidence. Looking ahead, Emerson is shaping the future of automation with a new, software-defined and data-centric automation platform that enables seamless modernization, supports faster deployment of new technologies and AI-driven optimization and provides a path toward autonomous operations.

"Emerson's software-defined automation portfolio is focused on growth drivers tied to some of the world's most pressing challenges: digital transformation, electrification, energy security and near-shoring," said Lal Karsanbhai, president and chief executive officer of Emerson. "This award recognizes our investments in innovation and transformative technologies that help our customers achieve operational excellence and position them for an autonomous future."

This is the seventh time the IoT Breakthrough Awards have named Emerson the 'Industrial IoT Company of the Year.' Previously, the award program recognized Emerson for 'Industrial Innovation of the Year' and 'Analytics Platform of the Year.' For the past 10 years, the IoT Breakthrough Awards have recognized excellence, creativity and success of IoT companies, technologies and products. This year, the program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from companies around the world.

"Emerson is one of just a few companies that has been recognized year after year because of its innovation, technology leadership and vision in helping the world's most essential industries digitally transform their operations to meet their future needs," said Steve Johansson, managing director at Tech Breakthrough.

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

 

