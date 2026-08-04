Emerson Appoints Rudy Sengupta as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and AI Officer

Emerson Appoints Rudy Sengupta as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and AI Officer

Sengupta brings more than 20 years of technology leadership experience to Chief Technology and AI Officer role

Peter Zornio to retire at the end of the calendar year after two decades with Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced that Rudy Sengupta, Vice President and General Manager of Test and Analytics Software at Emerson Test & Measurement, has been appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and AI Officer, effective August 15, 2026. In this role, Sengupta will be a member of Emerson's Office of the Chief Executive and shape the Company's technology and AI strategy across Emerson's leading portfolio of industrial software, control and intelligent devices. He succeeds Peter Zornio, who will retire December 31, 2026 after two decades with Emerson.

Rudy Sengupta

Since joining Emerson through its acquisition of NI, Sengupta has helped advance the Test & Measurement segment's differentiation and resiliency through software, AI and recurring revenue growth. He brings decades of experience in software-defined test automation, spanning engineering, product and corporate strategy, and operations. In his current role, he evolved the segment's software business toward holistic test workflow and data analytics solutions and spearheaded the integration of AI-driven capabilities, strengthening Emerson's position in the space.

The appointment reinforces Emerson's strategy to lead in AI-enabled automation, advancing the full technology stack, including its Enterprise Operations Platform, that helps customers achieve autonomous operations at scale.

"Rudy has been a key player in the strong performance of our Test & Measurement business, and we're excited to continue to benefit from his deep expertise in his new role," said Lal Karsanbhai, President and Chief Executive Officer of Emerson. "Rudy's leadership of our enterprise AI agenda and long-term technology direction, along with his partnership with teams across our businesses, will be instrumental in accelerating innovation across Emerson and positioning the Company for continued growth."

Karsanbhai continued, "We thank Peter for his significant contributions to Emerson, including his key role in driving innovation throughout the Company during our portfolio transformation. Peter will support the transition through his retirement, and we wish him the best in his next chapter."

"I am honored to take on this role and build on Emerson's strong foundation of innovation to enhance our global automation leadership," said Sengupta. "By infusing the tools our customers use every day with meaningful, data-driven intelligence, Emerson will help businesses move faster and make better-informed decisions. I look forward to partnering with our teams around the world to deliver greater value for customers facing increasingly complex challenges."

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, https://ir.emerson.com/, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Contacts

Investors
Doug Ashby
(314) 553-2197

Media
Joseph Sala / Connor Murphy / Greg Klassen
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355-4449

Peter Zornio

Emerson

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