Emerita Reports Additional Drill Results from La Romanera, Provides IBW Project Update and Extends Warrants. Results Include 29.3 Meters Grading 0.3 % Cu; 1.0 % Pb; 3.4 % Zn; 3.83 g/t Au and 39.4 g/t Ag, Including 5.0 Meters Grading 0.5 % Cu; 2.6 % Pb; 8.3 % Zn; 6.25 g/t Au and 78.2 g/t Ag in Hole LR118