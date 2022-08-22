Base MetalsInvesting News

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the ongoing delineation drilling of the Romanera deposit at its wholly-owned Iberian Belt West (IBW) project ("IBW" or the "Project").

Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita, comments, "We continue to see significantly higher gold and silver values than were reported in the historical work. Areas that were not assayed for gold previously and were not included in the historical resource estimate are showing values of 2-7 g/t gold which potentially can add significantly to the resource even within the footprint of the historical drilling. The historical estimate was based on a simple lead+zinc cut off grade. In addition, we are observing that the Upper Lens of massive sulphide appears to be more extensive than the historical drilling indicated."

La Romanera:

Assays have been received for three additional drill holes at La Romanera (Figure 1). Two drill holes are from the central part of the deposit LR080, LR010) and hole LR011. Highlights include the following:

Hole LR008: 19.4 meters grading 0.4% copper, 4.6% lead, 5.1% zinc, 2.3 g/t gold and 204.6 g/t silver from 282.6 meters depth (including 4.0 meters grading 0.4% copper, 10.2% lead, 13.2% zinc, 3.6 g/t gold and 267.0 g/t silver).

• Hole LR010: 13.8 meters grading 0.4% copper, 1.0% lead, 1.9% zinc, 2.3 g/t gold and 39.4 g/t silver from 296.9 meters (including 2.7 meters grading 0.4% copper, 2.8% lead, 6.6% zinc, 7.4 g/t gold and 57.3 g/t silver)

The current results correspond to drillholes LR008, LR010 and LR011, which have intercepted the central zone and the western zone of the La Romanera deposit previously known from historical information.

Drill holes LR008 and LR010 are located in the central part of the La Romanera deposit, and intercepted mineralization at approximately 300 and 250 meters below surface and 70 meters apart. These drill holes confirm the continuity of mineralization through the central part of the deposit and cover the area between drill holes LR004 and LR001 (Please see the Company's news release dated July 7, 2022). The Upper and Lower lenses were intercepted by both drill holes, confirming the continuity of the lenses and the enhanced precious metals grades relative to the historical assays.

Drill Hole LR008:
The hole encountered two lenses: Upper Lens occurs from 282.6 meters with 19.4 meters grading 0.4% copper, 4.6% lead, 5.1% zinc, 2.3 g/t gold and 204.6 g/t silver (including 4.0 m grading 0.4% copper, 10.2% lead, 13.2% zinc, 3.6 g/t gold and 267.0 g/t silver). The Lower Lens was intercepted 37.8 m below the Upper Lens and encountered 18.8 m grading 1.4% copper, 0.6% lead, 1.2% zinc, 0.96 g/t gold and 20.4 g/t silver (including 4.0 meters grading 3.2% copper, 0.9% lead, 2.4% zinc, 1.09 g/t gold and 36.3 g/t silver).

Drill Hole LR010:
Drill hole LR010 was drilled to target 50 m to west and 50 m above LR008. It intercepted the two massive sulphide lenses. The Upper Lens occurs from 275.7 with 7.4 meters grading 0.5% copper, 0.7% lead, 0.9% zinc, 1.3 g/t gold and 47.5 g/t silver (including 2.0 meters grading 0.5% copper, 1.5% lead, 2.3 % zinc, 1.8 g/t gold and 91.5 g/t silver). The Lower Lens was intercepted 13.8 meters below the Upper Lens and encountered 13.5 meters grading 0.4% copper, 0.8% lead, 1.2% zinc, 0.7 g/t gold and 45.8 g/t silver (including 3.0 meters grading 0.4% copper, 1.7% lead, 3.4% zinc, 1.7 g/t gold and 127.3 g/t silver).

In the west end of the deposit (section 350E), drill hole LR011 intercepted both lenses, which represents an excellent discovery in relation to the existing historical information, since, in that zone, only the Lower Lens had been reported by historical holes. In addition to the presence of the 2 mineralized lenses, the thickness of the historical interval has been exceeded.

Drill Hole LR011:
Hole LR011 was drilled at the western extent of the deposit on section 350 east 200 meters west of LR008 (Figure 1). LR011 intercepted two massive sulphide lenses which is an important development as only the lower massive sulphide lens is identified in this area in the historical drill data. The Upper Lens starts from 150.2 meters and consists of 13.8 meters grading 0.4% copper, 1.0% lead, 1.9% zinc, 2.3 g/t gold and 39.4 g/t silver (including 2.7 meters grading 0.4% copper, 2.8% lead, 6.6% zinc, 7.4 g/t gold and 57.3 g/t silver. There are no records of the Upper Lens in the historical data.

The Lower Lens occurs from 179.7 meters with 11.4 meters grading 0.3% copper, 1.6% lead, 0.4% zinc, 3.4 g/t gold and 177.5 g/t silver (including 1.9 meters grading 1.0% copper, 3.1 % lead, 0.6% zinc, 5.4 g/t gold and 353.5 g/t silver).

The true thickness of the intercepts is estimated at 85-90% of the core length.

Figure 1: Location map showing drill holes 008, 010 and 011 of the La Romanera Deposit. Hole LR011 is the westernmost hole drilled by the Company to date and is located 200 meters west LR008. LR011 intersected both the upper and lower massive sulphide lenses in an area where only a single lens is referenced in the historical drilling.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21dff0af-2341-42a1-8d4a-3290a47e2957

Table 1: Diamond drill hole data

DDH Easting Northing Elevation azimuth dip depth (m) FROM TO Width (m) Cu_% Pb_% Zn_% Au_g/t Ag_g/t LENS
LR008 646591 4172586 147 190 -62 368.1 282.6 301.9 19.4 0.4 4.6 5.1 2.30 204.6 UL
incl. 295.1 299.1 4.0 0.4 10.2 13.2 3.63 267.0 UL
LR008 336.9 355.7 18.8 1.4 0.6 1.2 0.96 20.4 LL
incl. 339.9 343.9 4.0 3.2 0.9 2.4 1.09 36.3 LL
LR010 646590 4172585 147 205 -55 346.2 275.7 283.2 7.4 0.5 0.7 0.9 1.29 47.5 UL
incl. 279.7 281.7 2.0 0.5 1.5 2.3 1.83 91.5 UL
LR010 295.5 309.0 13.5 0.4 0.8 1.2 0.69 45.8 LL
incl. 295.5 298.5 3.0 0.4 1.7 3.4 1.68 127.3 LL
LR011 646412 4172535 141 201 -56 219.0 150.2 164.0 13.8 0.4 1.0 1.9 2.29 39.4 UL
incl. 159.3 162.0 2.7 0.4 2.8 6.6 7.37 57.3 UL
LR011 179.7 191.1 11.4 0.3 1.6 0.4 3.35 177.5 LL
incl. 188.3 190.2 1.9 1.0 3.1 0.6 5.43 353.5 LL


Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Joaquin Merino, P.Geo, President of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

For further information, contact:

Joaquin Merino
+34 (628) 1754 66 (Spain)

Vincent Chen
+1 778 990 9433 (Toronto)
info@emeritaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the mineralization of the IBW Project; the prospectivity of the Project; the timing and ability of the Company to produce an NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Emerita ResourcesTSXV:EMOBase Metals Investing
EMO:CA
OTC: EMOTF

Emerita Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement of units of the Company (the " Units ") pursuant to which the Company issued 18,182,500 Units at a price of $1.10 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,000,750 (the " Offering "), which included the full exercise of the Underwriters' option to purchase additional Units. The Offering was led by Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation, as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters ") that included iA Private Wealth Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces Increase to "Bought Deal" Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce today that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with Clarus Securities Inc. (" Clarus ") and Research Capital Corporation (" Research Capital ") as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), to increase the size of its previously announced C$10,000,100 "bought deal" private placement offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis 14,546,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$1.10 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$16,000,600 (the " Offering "). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$1.50 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces $10,000,100 "Bought Deal" Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation as co-lead underwriters and joint book runners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters") to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 9,091,000 Units of the Company at a price of $1.10 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,100 (the " Offering "). The Company has also granted to the Underwriters an option to purchase an additional 1,363,650 Units at the same price, exercisable by the Underwriters for a period of up to two days prior to closing of the Offering for additional gross proceeds of up to $1,500,015.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Announces Closing of $3 Million Strategic Private Placement by Eric Sprott

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 13,636,363 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.22 per Unit (the "Offering").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Announces $3 Million Strategic Private Placement by Eric Sprott

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $3,000,000 through the issuance of up to 13,636,363 of units of the Company (the " Units ") to be priced at $0.22 per Unit (the "Offering"). Mr. Eric Sprott has indicated his intention to subscribe for the entire Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Grants Incentive Stock Options

World Copper Grants Incentive Stock Options

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan, the Company has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and, consultants of the Company to purchase up to 5,000,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options are exercisable on or before August 19, 2025 at a price of $0.31 per share.

ABOUT World Copper Ltd.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Usha Resources Ltd. to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd

Usha Resources Ltd. to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd

Usha Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: USHA), (OTCQB: USHAF) (FSE:JO0) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, focused on lithium exploration, today announced that Deepak Varshney, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 23rd, 2022. This battery metals focused event is co-sponsored by Virtual Investor Conferences and Independent Investment Research LLC.

DATE: August 23rd, 2022
TIME: 1:30 PM PDT / 4:30 PM EDT
LINK: https://bit.ly/3JSF8GE

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Company to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd  

Canada Nickel Company to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd  

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) based in Toronto, Canada, focused on advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel market, today announced that Mark Selby (Chair and CEO), will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 23rd, 2022. This battery metals focused event is co-sponsored by Virtual Investor Conferences and Independent Investment Research LLC.

DATE: August 23rd, 2022
TIME: 1:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3JSF8GE

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VOX PROVIDES GOLD ROYALTY DEVELOPMENTS AND EXPLORATION UPDATES

VOX PROVIDES GOLD ROYALTY DEVELOPMENTS AND EXPLORATION UPDATES

Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) (OTCQX: VOXCF) (" Vox " or the " Company ") a returns focused precious metals royalty company, is pleased to provide recent development and exploration updates from royalty operating partners Norton Gold Fields Pty Ltd. (" Norton Gold "), Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) (" Northern Star "), Black Cat Syndicate Limited (ASX: BC8) (" Black Cat "), Norwest Minerals Limited (ASX: NWM) (" Norwest "), and Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (" Tartisan ").

Vox Royalty logo (CNW Group/Vox Royalty Corp.)

Kyle Floyd , Chief Executive Officer stated: "The past two months have seen material progress on certain Vox gold royalty assets, with the opening of the Binduli North gold mine, ongoing construction at the Otto Bore gold mine by Northern Star and meaningful pre-production planning at the Bulong and Bulgera gold toll-treatment projects. This progress continues to support Vox management expectations of organic growth from 6 to 10 or more producing royalties by late 2023 and further revenue growth."

Key Updates
  • Official opening of the Binduli North heap leach mine covered by the Janet Ivy gold royalty, released by Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.'s (HKSE: 2899) (" Zijin Mining ") subsidiary, Norton Gold ;
  • Construction update for the Otto Bore gold mine by Northern Star;
  • Final high grade drilling results at the Myhree gold deposit by Black Cat, which is covered by the Bulong royalty;
  • Development of pit designs, completion of a potential site layout and preparations for Mining Lease application at the Bulgera gold deposit by Norwest; and
  • Completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") and permitting update on the Kenbridge nickel project by Tartisan, indicating a potential 9-year mine life with a goal of production in approximately 3 years.
Janet Ivy (Producing – Western Australia ) – Binduli North Gold Mine Official Opening
  • Vox holds an uncapped A$0.50 /tonne production royalty over the Janet Ivy gold mine in Western Australia ;
  • In March 2022 , Zijin Mining filed a mining proposal for the Binduli North 5Mtpa heap leach gold project, which was further described in Vox's operator update released on June 9, 2022 ;
  • On July 8, 2022 , the Western Australian State Government announced :
    • "The McGowan Government has congratulated Norton Gold Fields for officially opening its A$278 million Binduli North heap leach project;
    • The project created 300 jobs during construction and will employ 200 workers during production; and
    • The operation has an estimated 10-year life span and is expected to produce an average of 75,000 ounces of gold per year."
  • Vox Management Summary: The official opening of the Binduli North mine is a major growth milestone for Vox and expected to unlock annual royalty revenues of A$2M A$2.5M over the mine's ~10-year life. This expansion was the key potential catalyst that supported Vox management's decision to acquire the Janet Ivy royalty for ~A$5.5M in March 2021 .
Otto Bore (Development – Western Australia ) – Construction Update
  • Vox holds a 2.5% net smelter return royalty (between 42koz – 100koz cumulative production) over the Otto Bore gold project in Western Australia , acquired in conjunction with the producing Janet Ivy / Binduli North gold royalty in March 2021 ;
  • On July 20, 2022 , Northern Star announced :
    • At Thunderbox, open pit mining continued with D Zone pre-strip and the installation of key infrastructure at Otto Bore to support open pit mining operation;
    • 12% of Northern Star's A$650M group growth capex in FY23 is to be spent at Yandal hub on:
      • Completion of the Thunderbox mill expansion, which is on track and on budget for commissioning and ramp up in the first half of 2023;
      • Establishment of the Otto Bore mine; and
      • New tailings dam.
  • Vox Management Summary: Otto Bore is expected to become Vox's seventh producing royalty asset, commencing in the second half of 2022. Northern Star are developing this new gold mine as a feed source for the low-cost Thunderbox mill ahead of Vox management expectations.
Bulong (Pre-Construction – Western Australia ) – Final Grade Control Drilling & Toll Treatment Update
  • Vox holds an uncapped 1% net smelter royalty over part of the Bulong gold project in Western Australia ;
  • On July 29, 2022 , Black Cat announced :
    • Final Reverse Circulation (" RC ") grade control drilling at Myhree was undertaken in June 2022 . The first half of assay results have been returned and reinforced the high-grade open pit Ore Reserve of 0.6Mt @ 2.4 g/t Au for 46koz (1) ;
    • Results include:
      • 5m @ 19.63 g/t Au from 33m (22MYGC037);
      • 7m @ 7.36 g/t Au from 30m (22MYGC038);
      • 3m @ 7.29 g/t Au from 18m and 6m @ 13.91 g/t Au from 32m (22MYGC022);
      • 4m @ 12.38 g/t Au from 37m (22MYGC036);
      • 7m @ 4.89 g/t Au from 8m (22MYGC031);
      • 3m @ 8.21 g/t Au from 6m (22MYGC032);
      • 2m @ 10.24 g/t Au from 5m (22MYGC033);
      • 4m @ 6.36 g/t Au from 27m (22MYGC039);
      • 3m @ 11.12 g/t Au from 27m (22MYGC040);
    • All grade control drilling at Myhree is now complete and remaining assays are expected in August 2022 ;
    • Myhree open pit is fully approved and mining can commence once an ore processing solution is secured, discussions with interested parties are ongoing; and
    • Black Cat's Managing Director, Gareth Solly , said, "Myhree was Black Cat's first discovery in 2018 and it is satisfying to know it has the potential to be our first producing mine. With the final results due within weeks, Myhree is now ready for production, subject to securing a processing solution for the high-grade ore."
  • Vox Management Summary: Since Vox acquired the Bulong gold royalty from an Australian automotive group in September 2020 , the project has been aggressively advanced by Black Cat and is progressing closer to production. Black Cat is guiding towards potential commencement of toll-treated production from October 2022 onwards.
Bulgera (Exploration – Western Australia ) – Pit Designs & Mining Lease Application
  • Vox acquired the uncapped 1% NSR royalty over the Bulgera gold project in Western Australia for A$225k in March 2021 ;
  • On July 29, 2022 , Norwest announced :
    • Economic pit optimisation shells were developed into proper pit designs for the Bulgera, Mercuiri and Price deposits and a site layout completed;
    • The company is compiling information and taking steps required to lodge an application for converting the project exploration license to a mining license;
      • The application is currently being compiled and submission to the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) in Western Australia is expected next quarter;
    • Discussions to toll treat Bulgera gold resources continue with the local gold plant operator; and
    • A program of drilling 15 x 200m RC holes to the west and east along strike from the Bulgera open cut has been approved and the commencement of this drill program is planned for 2023.
  • Vox Management Summary: The Bulgera royalty was acquired for A$225k less than 18 months ago and is rapidly being fast-tracked towards a development decision with a mining license application expected next quarter. We look forward to the outcomes of ongoing discussions with the local gold plant operator regarding potential toll treatment.
Kenbridge (Development – Canada ) – Preliminary Economic Assessment Results & Permitting Update
  • Vox holds an uncapped 1% net smelter return royalty on part of the Kenbridge nickel-copper project in Canada , which is subject to a full buyback right for C$1.5M in favour of Tartisan. Vox's 1% NSR royalty was originally created in January 2018 as part of a debt settlement between former Kenbridge project operator Canadian Arrow Mines Limited and Breakwater Resources Limited (as a subsidiary of Nyrstar);
  • On July 12, 2022 , Tartisan announced the completion of a positive PEA for the Kenbridge Nickel Project (2) , with the following highlights:
    • A 9-year mine plan based on a 1,500 tonne per day underground mining and processing operation;
    • Life of mine revenues from net smelter returns are estimated at C$837 million (assuming USD metal prices of USD$10 /lb Ni, USD$4 /lb Cu and USD$26 /lb Co and a USD:CAD exchange rate of 0.78);
    • Measured and Indicated mineral resources represent 3,508,000 tonnes at 0.70% Ni, 0.35% Cu and 0.01% Co (54 Mlb Ni, 27 Mlb Cu); and
    • Inferred mineral resources represent 1,013,000 tonnes at 1.21% Ni, 0.56% Cu and 0.01% Co (27 Mlb Ni, 13 Mlb Cu).
    • Initial environmental baseline studies have concluded;
    • "Phase 2" environmental baseline studies have commenced and are outlined as follows:
      • Bathymetry for receiving waterbodies/Lakes surrounding the project;
      • Fisheries Studies on creeks and lakes surrounding the project;
      • Surface water quality sampling, stream flow monitoring and data download, and groundwater quality sampling from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations;
      • Water Quality Profiling and Sampling from receiving waterbodies;
      • Stage 1 Archeology Assessment;
      • Stage 1 Geochemistry Assessment; and
    • Tartisan's CEO Mark Appleby commented, " Baseline studies continue at the Kenbridge Nickel Project and signify the Company's commitment to an approximate three years to production timeline. The Company is continuing to review and implement all necessary steps in the permitting and mining approval process. The recently announced PEA results outlined robust economics and significant value of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The full PEA Report will be available on SEDAR shortly ".
  • Vox Management Summary: The Kenbridge royalty rights were acquired as part of the Nyrstar/Breakwater Resources portfolio of royalties in January 2021 and the project operator is now guiding towards potential first production in approximately three years. As a past-producing underground nickel-copper mine with an existing 609m shaft, this project has potential to be fast-tracked back into production.
Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong , MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused precious metals royalty company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest return on invested capital in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 50 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, but are not limited to, summaries of operator updates provided by management and the potential impact on the Company of such operator updates, statements regarding expectations for the timing of commencement of development, construction at and/or resource production from various mining projects, expectations regarding the size, quality and exploitability of the resources at various mining projects, future operations and work programs of Vox's mining operator partners, the receipt of future royalty payments derived from various royalty assets of Vox, anticipated future cash flows and future financial reporting by Vox, and requirements for and operator ability to receive regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Vox to control or predict, that may cause Vox's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the requirement for regulatory approvals and third party consents, the impact of general business and economic conditions, the absence of control over the mining operations from which Vox will receive royalties, including risks related to international operations, government relations and environmental regulation, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; the uncertainties involved in interpreting exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with Vox's expectations; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; fluctuating metal prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations; currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.

Vox has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Vox as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Vox may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Technical and Third-Party Information

Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release is based on information publicly disclosed by project operators based on the information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Vox. Specifically, as a royalty investor, Vox has limited, if any, access to the royalty operations. Although Vox does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such information from the project operators is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by the project operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Vox's royalty interests. Vox's royalty interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production from a property.

References & Notes:

(1)

The Myhee drilling results and information in Black Cat's 29 July 2022 announcement that relates to geology, and planning was complied by Mr. Iain Levy, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. See https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220729/pdf/45c9knjl083f5m.pdf .

(2)

Tartisan's press release titled, "Tartisan Nickel Corp. Provides Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment For The Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario" dated 12 July 2022. Dean MacEachern, P.Geo. and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng, FEC, CET are the respective Tartisan and independent Qualified Persons under NI 43-101. See https://tartisannickel.com/tartisan-nickel-corp-provides-positive-preliminary-economic-assessment-for-the-kenbridge-nickel-project-kenora-mining-district-northwestern-ontario/ .

SOURCE Vox Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/18/c7341.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper Fox Announces Update at Mineral Mountain Copper Project

Copper Fox Announces Update at Mineral Mountain Copper Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary, Desert Fox Copper Inc. ("Desert Fox"), are pleased to announce results of an updated compilation and 3D modeling of the magnetic data on its 100% owned Mineral Mountain project located approximately 25kms (15 miles) east of Florence, Arizona. The compilation incorporates the results of the recently completed high resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey (see news release dated May 25, 2022). Highlights of the compilation work are set out below:

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for Second Quarter of 2022

Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for Second Quarter of 2022

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022, posting a net loss of $2.7 million. Production for the period at Atico's El Roble mine totaled 3.6 million pounds ("lbs") of copper and 2,811 ounces ("oz") of gold in concentrate at a cash cost (1) of $1.36 per payable pound of copper (2) .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×