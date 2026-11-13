EMCOR Group, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire P1 Construction, LLC

P1 Construction LLC's Track Record of Operational Excellence, Advanced Fabrication Capabilities and Long-Standing Customer Relationships Strengthens EMCOR's Leading Mechanical and Electrical Construction Portfolio

EMCOR Group, Inc. ("EMCOR" or the "Company") (NYSE: EME) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire P1 Construction, LLC ("P1 Construction" or "P1"), a leading mechanical and electrical contractor serving high-growth areas across the Midwestern U.S., in an all-cash transaction. Terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, P1 Construction is a single-source mechanical and electrical specialty contractor with advanced fabrication capabilities serving a broad range of end markets, including mission critical facilities. Throughout its history, P1 Construction has focused on enhancing the customer experience by bringing facilities to life. For the full year 2026, P1 Construction is expected to generate revenues of between $600 million and $650 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $60 million.

"P1 Construction is an excellent fit for EMCOR, combining a long-standing record of performance and culture of construction innovation with a steadfast commitment to safety, quality and operational excellence," said Tony Guzzi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of EMCOR. "P1 has built a strong reputation for delivering highly complex projects, including hyperscale data centers, advanced manufacturing facilities, healthcare systems, and other mission-critical infrastructure. P1's talented teams and expertise in engineering, preconstruction, virtual design and construction, and fabrication will further strengthen EMCOR's ability to tackle increasingly complex projects and support our customers across critical end markets."

"For over a century, P1 Construction has been driven by a clear purpose: safely and reliably delivering for our customers and the communities we serve," said Bruce Belcher, Chief Executive Officer of P1 Construction. "Becoming part of EMCOR marks an exciting new chapter for our company and our people. EMCOR's scaled resources and expanded capabilities will create new opportunities for our employees and enable us to better serve our customers. We are proud to join an organization that shares our commitment to integrity, investing in our people, and delivering excellence on every project."

Upon completion of the transaction, P1 Construction will be part of EMCOR's Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services segment. Bruce Belcher will continue to serve as CEO of P1 Construction with the P1 leadership team remaining in place. P1 Construction will remain headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

EMCOR expects to fund the transaction through cash on hand. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Advisors

Evercore is serving as financial advisor to EMCOR, Ropes & Gray LLP is serving as its legal advisor, and Joele Frank is serving as its strategic communications advisor. Houlihan Lokey is serving as financial advisor to P1 Construction, and Clark Hill is serving as its legal advisor.

About EMCOR

A Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P 500, EMCOR Group, Inc. is a leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company's website at www.emcorgroup.com . EMCOR routinely posts information that may be important to investors on the landing page of the Company's website and in the "Investor Relations" section of the website at www.emcorgroup.com/investor-relations . Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the EMCOR website regularly for important information about EMCOR.

About P1 Construction

P1 Construction is a mechanical and electrical specialty contractor serving critical infrastructure and blue-chip commercial and industrial customers. P1 Construction offers a comprehensive suite of mission-critical services providing integrated mechanical, electrical, fabrication, and specialty solutions for existing and new facility infrastructure. The company is primarily focused on the manufacturing and industrial and network and communications market sectors, among others.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of this press release, and EMCOR assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, unless required by law. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated closing of the transaction and its timing and the potential for the acquisition to improve EMCOR's operational capabilities and financial results and the financial performance of P1 Construction. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated (whether expressly or implied) by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these statements do not guarantee future performance or events. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the timing of the closing of the transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the transaction agreement; the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed transaction during the first quarter of 2027 or at all; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the consummation of the proposed transaction, including receipt of required regulatory approvals; the performance of the acquired business following the expected closing; customer retention and growth; continued growth in the markets P1 Construction serves; competitive developments that adversely impact the combined organization; and general economic trends. Certain of the risk factors associated with EMCOR's business are also discussed in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors," of the Company's 2025 Form 10-K, and in other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.emcorgroup.com . Such risk factors should be taken into account in evaluating our business, including any forward-looking statements.

FOR: EMCOR Group, Inc.

CONTACT: Lucas Sullivan
Director, Financial Planning & Analysis
(203) 849-7938

FTI Consulting, Inc.
Investors: Blake Mueller
(718) 578-3706

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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