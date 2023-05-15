INFINITY STONE VENTURES ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Maximus Resources

Elevated Rare Earth Elements - Jilbadji Reconnaissance Drill Programme

Maximus Resources Limited (‘Maximus’ or the ‘Company’, ASX:MXR) is pleased to provide an update on the completed aircore drill programme at the 311 km2 Jilbadji prospect (100% MXR) located ~25km east of Mt Holland, Western Australia.

  • 600m-spaced reconnaissance aircore drill programme identifies widespread Rare Earth Element (REE) saprolite enrichment up to 1,296ppm Total Rare Earth Element Oxides (TREO)1.
  • Extensive presence of elevated REEs over a vast area highlights the potential of discovering substantial rare earth elements across the Jilbadji prospect at Mt Holland, Western Australia.
  • Significant drill intersections include:
    • 16m @ 729ppm TREO from 20m, incl. 4m @ 1,226ppm TREO from 28m (JBAC023)
    • 8m @ 808ppm TREO from 16m, incl. 4m @ 1,027ppm TREO from 16m (JBAC030)
    • 12m @ 910ppm TREO from 12m (JBAC019)
    • 32m @ 463ppm TREO from 12m (JBAC035)
    • 4m @ 926ppm TREO from 12m and 4m @ 719ppm TREO from 24m (JBAC032)
    • 20m @ 467ppm TREO from 8m (JBAC037)
  • Mineralised intervals exhibit an average of 21 % Magnetic Rare Earth Oxides (MREO)2 and very low levels of penalty radionuclides elements - Uranium (1.9ppm UO2) and Thorium (18ppm ThO2).
Maximus’ Managing Director, Tim Wither commented“Our objective of the reconnaissance drill programme was to gain a better geological understanding of the magnetic and gravity features across the Jilbadji prospect.

It is encouraging to intersect elevated REE mineralisation in 37 of 41 completed aircore holes, across a broad saprolite zone, with a very large area still waiting to be explored. Following these results, we have started further analytical testing to understand the potential of the Jilbadji prospect.”

Jilbadji Prospect

Located within the Archaean Southern Cross Province of the Yilgarn Craton, the Jilbadji prospect encompasses a 20 km long arcuate magnetic trend. A 41-hole drill program (Figure 1) was completed to investigate the geological setting by drilling below the shallow transported cover and to gain an understanding of the magnetic and gravity anomalies.

The program involved drilling utilising existing vehicle tracks for 1,060 metres, at 600m drillhole spacing, along traverses intersecting the areas of maximum magnetic and gravity responses. Co-funding for the drill program, up to $90,000, was provided by the Western Australia Government Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS).

The drilling program revealed the presence of a regolith profile that includes a thin layer of transported cover (1-4 metres) and a thick saprolite layer with a vertical thickness ranging from 20 to 30 metres (Figure 2). The bedrock in the area is composed of metamorphosed granitic intrusions. The saprolite layer above the bedrock contains anomalous levels of REE (Table 1) displaying residual enrichment of REE.

Figure 1 – Aircore drill programme with aero-magnetic survey.

Figure 2 – Cross-section looking north through drillholes JBAC023 and JBAC024, 6440400mN MGA Zone 51.

The Company's next phase exploration effort will focus on the identification of residual clays within the preserved regolith profile.

To further the understanding of the REE mineralisation, the Company has submitted mineralised saprolite samples for analytical metallurgical tests to ascertain ionic clay composition. In addition, the Company intends to carry out petrographic and Scanning Electron Microscopy analysis (SEM), which aims to identify the REE mineral phases and assess the clay REE deportment.

Our next steps to perform mineralogical and geochemical testing will help us determine potential soluble REEs, which are typical of high-value clay-hosted ionic REE deposits and inform our decision-making going forward.


Click here for the full ASX Release

Ucore Extends Term of Outstanding Convertible Debentures and Provides Corporate Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to extend the term of certain outstanding convertible debentures which currently have a maturity date of May 31, 2023 (the "Convertible Debentures").

The Convertible Debentures were originally issued in May of 2020, with a three-year term. On May 21 and 29, 2020, the Company issued 1,280 and 1,520 Convertible Debentures respectively, with a face value of $1,000 each for total gross proceeds of $2.8 million. These unsecured Convertible Debentures bear interest at a rate of 7.5% payable semi-annually and mature on May 31, 2023. Pursuant to the terms of the Convertible Debentures, the Company has the option to extend the maturity date by one year in exchange for the payment of an extension fee equal to 6-months interest.

Codrus Minerals

Maiden Drill Hole Hits High-Grade Clay-Hosted Rare Earth Mineralisation At Karloning

Assays from the Company’s first drill hole reveal shallow clay-hosted REE’s with grades of up to 4,764ppm TREYO

Codrus Minerals (ASX: CDR, Codrus or the Company) is pleased to advise that the first (RC) drill-hole completed as part of its maiden dill program at the recently acquired Karloning REE-Niobium Project in WA has intersected a significant zone of high-grade clay-hosted rare earth element (REE) mineralisation.

Ionic Rare Earths

Makuutu Phase 5 Drill Program Approved To Commence

The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (“IonicRE” or “The Company”) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to provide an update on the next phase of drilling at its 60% owned Makuutu Rare Earths Project (“Makuutu” or “the Project”). The drill program will aim at increasing the Inferred Resources on Retention Licence (RL) 00007 to an Indicated Resource category, plus also providing further confidence through reconnaissance drilling at exploration targets identified at both Exploration Licences (EL) 00147 and 00257 (refer Figure 1).

Caldeira REE Project Maiden Mineral Resource

Caldeira REE Project Maiden Mineral Resource

World’s Highest Grade Ionic Adsorption Clay REE Deposit 409Mt @ 2,626 ppm TREO at a 1000ppm cut off

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI) (Meteoric or the Company) is pleased to announce the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Caldeira REE Project in Minas Gerais Brazil. The mineral resource has been estimated using the results from 1,379 holes and 12,299 samples. At a 1000 ppm TREO cut-off the Mineral Resource stands at 409Mt @ 2,626 ppm TREO and contains Magnet REO grades of 631ppm comprising 24% of TREO (Table 2).

Highlights

Encouraging XRF results from Drilling at Murraydium Rare Earths Project

Encouraging XRF results from Drilling at Murraydium Rare Earths Project

Mr Brian Thomas, Lanthanein Technical Director commented “We are very excited with the preliminary XRF results from the first phase of the roadside drilling programme at the Murraydium Project in the South East of South Australia. These results confirm the exciting exploration opportunity in a region that is highly prospective for ionic clay hosted rare earth deposits as evidenced by work done in the region by AR3 who have outlined an extensive mineralised system at Koppamurra where shallow near surface exploration has delineated significant JORC Resources of REE’s. We are eagerly awaiting the return of the assays to confirm the presence of high-grade ionic clay hosted REE’s at the Bordertown Block of our Murraydium Project.”

Heavy Rare Earths

New High-Grade Assays At Cowalinya Show Potential To Add 14 Kilometres Of Mineralised Strike

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (ASX: HRE) is an Australian rare earth exploration and development company. HRE’s key exploration project is Cowalinya, near Norseman in Western Australia. This is a clay-hosted rare earth project with an Inferred Resource of 28 Mt @ 625 ppm TREO and a desirable rare earth composition where 25% are the valuable magnet rare earths and 23% the strategic heavy rare earths.

