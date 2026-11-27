Provides Drilling Update on its Flagship Elida Porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag Deposit
Element 29 Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECU,OTC:EMTRF) (OTCQX: EMTRF) (BVL: ECU) ("Element 29" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a three-year surface Access Agreement with the host community at its Flor de Cobre Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum ("Cu-Mo") Project ("Flor de Cobre" or the "Project") in southern Perú (Figure 1). This agreement, which expires November 5, 2029, secures long-term access to Flor de Cobre and marks a significant milestone for the Company.
Richard Osmond, President and CEO, commented: "The successful signing of the community Access Agreement underscores the strength of our local relationships and commitment to advancing our projects in close collaboration with rightsholders. We remain focused on progressing Flor de Cobre in a responsible and mutually beneficial manner as we work to unlock its full exploration potential. We are grateful to the community for their ongoing support and partnership."
The signing of the Access Agreement with the host Indigenous community at Flor de Cobre satisfies the final outstanding community-access requirement associated with the Company's application for a Permiso de Inicio de Actividades ("PIA") drilling permit. The PIA application seeks authorization to commence exploration drilling covered by the already approved Declaración de Impacto Ambiental ("DIA") environmental certificate, which provides for drilling from up to 40 platforms over a five-year period (see the March 1, 2024 news release).
The Company previously received an exemption from the Consulta Previa ("Prior Consultation") process on October 21, 2024 (see October 31, 2024 news release), following a review by the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines ("MINEM") of the Collective Impacts Report and its assessment of the potential impacts of exploration drilling on the host Indigenous community's lands.
The Company submitted the PIA application to MINEM on November 10, 2026, which remains pending review and final approval.
Elida Drilling Program Update
The ongoing Elida drilling program is being conducted under the 40-platform PIA drill permit approved in July of 2026 (see the July 28, 2026, news release). The Company started the year with two diamond drill rigs, then added a third rig in September and a fourth is scheduled to arrive in early December. The Company has completed 9,292 metres of its planned 10,000-metre 2026 program. Cumulative drilling at Elida now totals 32,699 metres, more than twice the 14,361 metres of drilling used to prepare the 2022 initial pit-constrained Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") ¹.
Elida is accessible year-round for drilling, and the Company plans to continue the program with four rigs for the remainder of 2026 and through 2027. Local assay laboratory turnaround is currently two to four weeks.
Assay Results Pending for Recently Completed Holes
Recently completed holes ELID044 and ELID045 reached depths of 1,812.8 metres and 1,820.6 metres, respectively. Both holes focused on step-out drilling to extend Zone 1 westward and evaluate potential resource expansion beyond the current MRE. They were designed to follow up on the long-mineralized intercepts in ELID033, ELID035 and ELID037, which suggest the potential for stronger Cu-Mo-Ag mineralization at depth and westward toward the contact with the Coastal Batholith (Figure 2).
ELID044 intersected 1,572.9 metres of potassic-altered volcanosedimentary rocks, from 35.1 metres below the bedrock surface to 1,608.0 metres downhole. The interval contains porphyry-related stockwork veining of varying intensity, with disseminated and stringer chalcopyrite-molybdenite mineralization. At 1,608.0 metres, the hole entered a potassic-altered granodiorite intrusion with stockwork veining and disseminated and stringer chalcopyrite-molybdenite mineralization. The granodiorite continued to the end of the hole at 1,812.8 metres, where drilling was shut down due to the depth limitations of the rig.
ELID045 intersected potassic-altered volcanosedimentary rocks, from 78.7 metres below the bedrock surface to 1,245.5 metres downhole. The interval contains stockwork veining, with disseminated and stringer chalcopyrite-molybdenite mineralization. At 1,245.5 metres, the hole intersected 61.2 metres of potassic-altered granodiorite cut by narrow fingers of potassic-altered quartz monzonite porphyry ("QMP"). Both rock types contain stockwork veining with disseminated chalcopyrite-molybdenite mineralization. From 1,306.7 metres, the hole intersected 358.9 metres of potassic-altered QMP, interpreted as an early-intermineral porphyry, with stockwork veining and disseminated and stringer chalcopyrite-molybdenite mineralization. Below this interval, the hole re-entered potassic-altered, locally brecciated volcanosedimentary rocks, with stockwork veining and disseminated and stringer chalcopyrite-molybdenite mineralization. The hole terminated at 1,820.6 metres due to the depth limitations of the rig.
ELID046 was drilled to a depth of 956.2 metres and was the first hole to evaluate Zone 4, a high-priority target immediately west of Zone 1 within the Elida porphyry cluster. Zone 4 hosts a mineralized porphyry stock emplaced along the contact between the Coastal Batholith and volcanosedimentary rocks. The stock and host rocks exhibit phyllic alteration overprinting earlier potassic alteration, as well as visible copper-oxide staining and anomalous Cu-Mo rock geochemistry. These features support the target's prospectivity for Cu-Mo-Ag mineralization. The hole intersected a 395.9-metre interval of phyllic-overprinted, potassic-altered QMP beginning at 197.8 metres downhole. The QMP is interpreted as a potassic-altered intermineral porphyry intrusion, with stockwork veining containing disseminated and stringer chalcopyrite-molybdenite mineralization. Locally, chalcocite and covellite occur as disseminations and rimming chalcopyrite and pyrite.
True widths are unknown, and assay results for all three holes are pending.
Metallurgical Test Work
In parallel, the Company is advancing the resource modelling and metallurgical test work with Synectiq Inc., as announced on May 7, 2026. The test work is designed to characterize the principal ore types, evaluate copper, molybdenum, and silver recoveries, and assess concentrate quality. The results are intended to support assumptions for an updated mineral resource estimate and future technical studies.
About Flor de Cobre
Flor de Cobre is located 35 kilometres southeast of Arequipa and straddles the border between the Departments of Arequipa and Moquegua, the Provinces of Arequipa and General Sanchez Cerro, and the Districts of Polobaya and La Capilla.
The property is comprised of eleven mining concessions for a total of 2,984.4 hectares ("ha") which are 100% owned by the Company's Peruvian subsidiary Candelaria Resources S.A.C. The project is in the Southern Perú Copper Belt, which is host to numerous porphyry Cu-Mo deposits, including the Cerro Verde Cu-Mo mine operated by Freeport-McMoRan2; the Cuajone and Toquepala Cu-Mo mines operated by Southern Copper2; and the Quellaveco Cu-Mo mine operated by Anglo American2. Flor de Cobre is 5 kilometres northwest of the Chapi Mine and 26 kilometres southeast of the Cerro Verde Mine (Figure 1).
Flor de Cobre hosts the Atravesado porphyry Cu-Mo target, a classic Andean porphyry system with Cu-Mo mineralization potentially associated with a multi-phase quartz monzonite porphyry complex. Atravesado is characterized by widespread Cu-oxide mineralization and strong surface rock Cu geochemistry associated with lower Cretaceous-aged quartzite and sandstone sedimentary rocks which form the upper part of the Yura Group. These rocks are also cut by several narrow potassic altered quartz monzonite porphyry dykes.
The property is situated at a modest elevation of 2,700 metres with excellent infrastructure for future mine development and is accessible along paved and maintained unpaved roads from the hub-city of Arequipa.
Figure 1. Location of the Flor de Cobre Project relative to other known porphyry copper mines in the Southern Peru Copper Belt. (Sources: See References)
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References:
- Cerro Verde — Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Technical Report Summary for Cerro Verde Mine, Arequipa, Peru, estimates as of December 31, 2024.
- Los Calatos — Metminco Limited. Los Calatos Project: Mineral Resource Update, ASX announcement dated June 19, 2015; estimate by SRK Consulting (Chile) S.A. as of June 15, 2015.
- Toquepala — Southern Copper Corporation. 2025 Form 10-K, mineral reserve and resource estimates as of December 31, 2025.
- Cuajone — Southern Copper Corporation. 2025 Form 10-K, mineral reserve and resource estimates as of December 31, 2025.
- Quellaveco — Anglo American plc. NI 43-101 Technical Report - Quellaveco Property, Mariscal Nieto Province, Peru, estimates as of December 31, 2025,
Figure 2. Plan view shows the previously reported drill holes (black), and the location of holes ELID044, ELID045, and ELID046 (white).
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Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Osmond (P.Geo.), Element 29's President and CEO, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Correction to Press Release - April 24, 2026
The Company announces a correction to its previously issued press release dated April 24, 2026, regarding the grant of incentive stock options. The Company clarifies that it granted a total of 3,900,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, and employees, rather than the 4,000,000 options previously reported due to an administrative error. All other terms of the option grant remain unchanged as originally announced.
About Element 29 Resources Inc.
Element 29 Resources Inc. is a copper exploration company advancing a portfolio of projects in Peru, highlighted by one of the country's most significant recent discoveries. Led by a seasoned and accomplished executive team and Board, the Company is advancing its flagship Elida porphyry copper-molybdenum-silver deposit through resource expansion, de-risking and continued exploration for new discoveries. The portfolio also includes the Flor de Cobre, Paka and Pahuay projects. All are located at low elevations near established infrastructure that supports exploration and potential future development. Element 29 applies a disciplined, geology-led approach to resource growth and discovery.
Driven by Discovery. Defined by Discipline.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Richard Osmond, P.Geo."
President, CEO and Director
For media enquiries or more information on this press release, please contact:
|Dylan Berg
VP Investor Relations & Marketing
+1 (888) 246-7881
dberg@e29copper.com
|Kevin Guichon
Investor Relations Consultant
+1 (888) 246-7881
kguichon@e29copper.com
More information is available at www.e29copper.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Notes:
- The Mineral Resource Estimate information is available in "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimation of the Elida Porphyry Copper Project in Perú" dated September 20, 2022, and prepared in accordance with Form 43-101F1 by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Ginto Consulting Inc.
- This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which Element 29 has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be Forward-looking Statements. Forward-looking Statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "may", "will", "intends", "proposed", "believes", "continues", "plans", "expects" or similar expressions (or the negative and grammatical variations of any of these terms). Forward-looking Statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's resource properties and future capital requirements; and the Company's plans, focus and objectives.
Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. Although Element 29's management considers these beliefs and assumptions reasonable based on currently available information, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking Statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, and important factors, among others, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: uncertainties related to the Company's ability to access investors for the Financing; the timeliness and success of regulatory approvals; fluctuations in copper and other commodity prices; uncertainties inherent in the exploration of mineral properties; risks associated with general economic conditions; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; currency and interest rate fluctuations; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and other risk factors set forth in the Company's prospectus under the heading "Risk Factors".
Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements as there can be no assurances that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Element 29 to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which Element 29 has no right to explore or mine2. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.
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