Electronic Arts Reports Q2 FY26 Results

Return to Net Bookings Growth for Madden NFL 26 & Apex Legends
EA SPORTS Delivered Four Groundbreaking Titles in the Quarter, Elevating the Future of Sports Gaming

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced preliminary financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Across our broad portfolio — from EA SPORTS to Battlefield, The Sims, and skate. — our teams continue to create high-quality experiences that connect and inspire players around the world," said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. "The creativity, passion, and innovation of our teams are at the heart of everything we do."

Selected Operating Highlights and Metrics

  • Net bookings 1 for the quarter totaled $1.818 billion, down 13% year-over-year, driven largely by the extraordinary release of College Football 25 in the prior year period.
  • EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 delivered net bookings growth year-over-year in the quarter, with players returning to the title.
  • Apex Legends returned to net bookings growth on a year-over-year basis in Q2, growing double digits, as the team continues to deliver new experiences that drove deeper engagement.
  • EA SPORTS FC 26 HD net bookings were up mid single digits year-over-year versus EA SPORTS FC 25 HD net bookings in the quarter, after adjusting for differences in deluxe edition content timing.
  • The successful launches of skate. ( LINK ) and Battlefield 6 ( LINK ) - underscore the strength of EA's long-term strategy to build community-driven experiences centered on creativity, connection, and long-term growth.

Selected Financial Highlights and Metrics

  • Net revenue was $1.839 billion for the quarter.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $130 million for the quarter and $1.872 billion for the trailing twelve months.
  • EA repurchased 2.3 million shares for $375 million during the quarter, bringing the total for the trailing twelve months to 17.5 million shares for $2.500 billion.

Dividend

EA has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 23, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 3, 2025.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

(in $ millions, except per share amounts)

Full game

618

716

Live services and other

1,221

1,309

Total net revenue

1,839

2,025

Net income

137

294

Diluted earnings per share

0.54

1.11

Operating cash flow

130

234

Value of shares repurchased

375

375

Number of shares repurchased

2.3

2.6

Cash dividend paid

48

51

Trailing Twelve Months Financial Highlights

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

(in $ millions)

Full game

1,943

1,917

Live services and other

5,345

5,492

Total net revenue

7,288

7,409

Net income

885

1,046

Operating cash flow

1,872

2,198

Value of shares repurchased

2,500

1,400

Number of shares repurchased

17.5

10.2

Operating Metric

The following is a calculation of our total net bookings for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in $ millions)

Total net revenue

1,839

2,025

7,288

7,409

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)

(21)

54

(158)

(36)

Total net bookings

1,818

2,079

7,130

7,373

Pending Acquisition by Investor Consortium

On September 29, 2025, EA announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an investor consortium ("the Consortium") comprised of The Public Investment Fund, private investment funds affiliated with Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. and private investment funds affiliated with Affinity Partners in an all-cash transaction that values EA at an enterprise value of approximately $55 billion. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and approval by EA stockholders. For additional information, please refer to EA's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on September 29, 2025, available here .

Conference Call and Supporting Documents

Given the pending transaction, Electronic Arts will not be hosting an earnings conference call this quarter and will no longer provide forward-looking guidance.

For further information and discussion of EA's financial results, please refer to the financial model of EA's historical results posted on EA's IR Website at http://ir.ea.com and EA's upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements set forth in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to change. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "predict," "seek," "goal," "will," "may," "likely," "should," "could" (and the negative of any of these terms), "future" and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management's current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors which could cause the Company's results to differ materially from its expectations include the following: sales of the Company's products and services; the Company's ability to develop and support digital products and services, including managing online security and privacy; outages of our products, services and technological infrastructure; the Company's ability to manage expenses; the competition in the interactive entertainment industry; governmental regulations; the effectiveness of the Company's sales and marketing programs; timely development and release of the Company's products and services; the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of, and integrate, acquisitions; the consumer demand for, and the availability of an adequate supply of console hardware units; the Company's ability to predict consumer preferences and trends; the Company's ability to develop and implement new technology; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; economic and geopolitical conditions; changes in our tax rates or tax laws; the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the proposed transaction with the Consortium that could delay the consummation of the proposed transaction or cause the parties to abandon the proposed transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement entered into in connection with the proposed transaction; the possibility that the Company's stockholders may not approve the proposed transaction; the risk that the parties to the proposed transaction may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all; risks related to disruption of the Company's business resulting from the proposed transaction, including disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; risks relating to certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact the ability of the Company to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of the Company's common stock, including if the proposed transaction is not consummated; the risk of any unexpected costs or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction; the risk of any litigation relating to the proposed transaction; the risk that the proposed transaction and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel and to maintain relationships with customers, vendors, partners, employees, stockholders and other business relationships and on its operating results and business generally; the risks and uncertainties that will be described in the proxy statement the Company intends to file with the Securities Exchange Commission in connection with the proposed transaction; and other factors described in Part II, Item 1A of Electronic Arts' latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors", as well as in other documents we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

These forward-looking statements are current as of October 28, 2025. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. In addition, the preliminary financial results set forth in this release are estimates based on information currently available to Electronic Arts.

While Electronic Arts believes these estimates are meaningful, they could differ from the actual amounts that Electronic Arts ultimately reports in its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2025, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ College Football, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1 ® . More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news .

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

1 Net bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period. Net bookings is calculated by adding total net revenue to the change in deferred net revenue for online-enabled games.

Electronic Arts Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in $ millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net revenue

1,839

2,025

3,510

3,685

Cost of revenue

443

456

722

719

Gross profit

1,396

1,569

2,788

2,966

Operating expenses:

Research and development

686

648

1,392

1,277

Marketing and sales

304

272

518

477

General and administrative

189

197

373

377

Amortization of intangibles

17

17

34

34

Restructuring

51

53

Total operating expenses

1,196

1,185

2,317

2,218

Operating income

200

384

471

748

Interest and other income (expense), net

(3

)

15

(1

)

45

Income before provision for income taxes

197

399

470

793

Provision for income taxes

60

105

132

219

Net income

137

294

338

574

Earnings per share

Basic

0.55

1.11

1.35

2.17

Diluted

0.54

1.11

1.34

2.15

Number of shares used in computation

Basic

250

264

251

265

Diluted

252

266

253

267

Electronic Arts Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in $ millions)

September 30, 2025

March 31, 2025 1

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

1,148

2,136

Short-term investments

112

112

Receivables, net

1,077

679

Other current assets

379

349

Total current assets

2,716

3,276

Property and equipment, net

578

586

Goodwill

5,388

5,376

Acquisition-related intangibles, net

245

293

Deferred income taxes, net

2,455

2,420

Other assets

472

417

TOTAL ASSETS

11,854

12,368

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable, accrued, and other current liabilities

1,514

1,359

Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)

1,326

1,700

Senior notes, current, net

400

400

Total current liabilities

3,240

3,459

Senior notes, net

1,485

1,484

Income tax obligations

684

594

Other liabilities

445

445

Total liabilities

5,854

5,982

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

3

3

Retained earnings

6,153

6,470

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(156

)

(87

)

Total stockholders' equity

6,000

6,386

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

11,854

12,368

1 Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

Electronic Arts Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in $ millions)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income

137

294

338

574

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, amortization, accretion and impairment

82

122

161

202

Stock-based compensation

174

174

326

317

Change in assets and liabilities

Receivables, net

(543

)

(579

)

(398

)

(447

)

Other assets

(13

)

(78

)

(68

)

(20

)

Accounts payable, accrued, and other liabilities

294

275

196

117

Deferred income taxes, net

7

(37

)

(33

)

(50

)

Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)

(8

)

63

(375

)

(339

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

130

234

147

354

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Capital expenditures

(43

)

(50

)

(115

)

(117

)

Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments

30

111

72

239

Purchase of short-term and other investments

(55

)

(107

)

(97

)

(237

)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(17

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(68

)

(46

)

(157

)

(115

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

45

42

45

42

Cash dividends paid

(48

)

(51

)

(96

)

(101

)

Cash paid to taxing authorities for shares withheld from employees

(32

)

(18

)

(177

)

(139

)

Common stock repurchases and excise taxes paid

(394

)

(375

)

(769

)

(750

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(429

)

(402

)

(997

)

(948

)

Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(3

)

11

19

6

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(370

)

(203

)

(988

)

(703

)

Beginning cash and cash equivalents

1,518

2,400

2,136

2,900

Ending cash and cash equivalents

1,148

2,197

1,148

2,197

Electronic Arts Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(in $ millions, except per share data)

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

YOY %

FY25

FY25

FY25

FY26

FY26

Change

Net revenue

Net revenue

2,025

1,883

1,895

1,671

1,839

(9

%)

GAAP-based financial data

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) 2

54

332

(96

)

(373

)

(21

)

Gross profit

Gross profit

1,569

1,427

1,527

1,392

1,396

(11

%)

Gross profit (as a % of net revenue)

78

%

76

%

81

%

83

%

76

%

GAAP-based financial data

Acquisition-related expenses

10

10

10

10

9

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) 2

54

332

(96

)

(373

)

(21

)

Stock-based compensation

4

3

3

3

3

Operating income

Operating income

384

377

395

271

200

(48

%)

Operating income (as a % of net revenue)

19

%

20

%

21

%

16

%

11

%

GAAP-based financial data

Acquisition-related expenses

27

26

27

27

26

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) 2

54

332

(96

)

(373

)

(21

)

Restructuring and related charges

52

4

Stock-based compensation

174

163

162

152

174

Net income

Net income

294

293

254

201

137

(53

%)

Net income (as a % of net revenue)

15

%

16

%

13

%

12

%

7

%

GAAP-based financial data

Acquisition-related expenses

27

26

27

27

26

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) 2

54

332

(96

)

(373

)

(21

)

Restructuring and related charges

52

4

Stock-based compensation

174

163

162

152

174

Tax rate used for management reporting

19

%

19

%

19

%

19

%

19

%

Diluted earnings per share

1.11

1.11

0.98

0.79

0.54

(51

%)

Number of shares used in computation

Basic

264

262

257

251

250

Diluted

266

265

259

254

252

2 The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

Electronic Arts Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(in $ millions)

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

YOY %

FY25

FY25

FY25

FY26

FY26

Change

QUARTERLY NET REVENUE PRESENTATIONS

Net revenue by composition

Full game downloads

475

446

367

233

401

(16

%)

Packaged goods

241

153

70

56

217

(10

%)

Full game

716

599

437

289

618

(14

%)

Live services and other

1,309

1,284

1,458

1,382

1,221

(7

%)

Total net revenue

2,025

1,883

1,895

1,671

1,839

(9

%)

Full game

35

%

32

%

23

%

17

%

34

%

Live services and other

65

%

68

%

77

%

83

%

66

%

Total net revenue %

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

GAAP-based financial data

Full game downloads

70

25

(27

)

(46

)

37

Packaged goods

46

9

(26

)

(29

)

45

Full game

116

34

(53

)

(75

)

82

Live services and other

(62

)

298

(43

)

(298

)

(103

)

Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by composition 2

54

332

(96

)

(373

)

(21

)

Net revenue by platform

Console

1,374

1,215

1,182

1,007

1,212

(12

%)

PC & Other

364

392

426

374

352

(3

%)

Mobile

287

276

287

290

275

(4

%)

Total net revenue

2,025

1,883

1,895

1,671

1,839

(9

%)

GAAP-based financial data

Console

108

275

(86

)

(317

)

1

PC & Other

(37

)

33

(11

)

(54

)

(6

)

Mobile

(17

)

24

1

(2

)

(16

)

Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by platform 2

54

332

(96

)

(373

)

(21

)

2 The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

Electronic Arts Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(in $ millions)

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

YOY %

FY25

FY25

FY25

FY26

FY26

Change

CASH FLOW DATA

Investing cash flow

(46

)

(62

)

214

(89

)

(68

)

Investing cash flow - TTM

(215

)

(226

)

37

17

(5

)

98

%

Financing cash flow

(402

)

(504

)

(1,411

)

(568

)

(429

)

Financing cash flow - TTM

(1,739

)

(1,812

)

(2,863

)

(2,885

)

(2,912

)

(67

%)

Operating cash flow

234

1,176

549

17

130

Operating cash flow - TTM

2,198

2,110

2,079

1,976

1,872

(15

%)

Capital expenditures

50

50

54

72

43

Capital expenditures - TTM

220

218

221

226

219

Free cash flow 3

184

1,126

495

(55

)

87

Free cash flow 3 - TTM

1,978

1,892

1,858

1,750

1,653

(16

%)

Common stock repurchases and excise taxes paid

375

383

1,375

375

394

5

%

Cash dividends paid

51

50

48

48

48

(6

%)

DEPRECIATION

Depreciation expense

51

51

51

52

53

4

%

BALANCE SHEET DATA

Cash and cash equivalents

2,197

2,776

2,136

1,518

1,148

Short-term investments

366

379

112

112

112

Cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments

2,563

3,155

2,248

1,630

1,260

(51

%)

Receivables, net

1,012

742

679

533

1,077

6

%

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION

Cost of revenue

4

3

3

3

3

Research and development

122

119

115

110

123

Marketing and sales

16

14

14

12

15

General and administrative

32

27

30

27

33

Total stock-based compensation

174

163

162

152

174

RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED CHARGES

Restructuring

51

1

3

Office space reductions

1

(1

)

1

Total restructuring and related charges

52

4

3 Free cash flow is defined as Operating cash flow less Capital expenditures.

Electronic Arts Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in $ millions)

The following table provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and margin to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the three months ended September 30, 2025 plus a comparison to the actuals for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Three Months Ended

September 30

2025

2024

YOY % Change

Net revenue

1,839

2,025

(9%)

GAAP operating income

200

384

(48%)

Acquisition-related expenses

26

27

Restructuring and related charges

52

Stock-based compensation

174

174

Non-GAAP operating income

400

637

(37%)

GAAP operating margin

10.9%

19.0%

Non-GAAP operating margin

21.8%

31.5%

Impact from change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)

(100 bps)

170 bps

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As a supplement to the Company's financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company presents certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, including non-GAAP operating margin and free cash flow. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the items associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting and differ from GAAP measures with the same names and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar names that are used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures exclude acquisition-related expenses, stock-based compensation, restructuring and related charges, and capital expenditures, as applicable in any given reporting period and our outlook. The Company may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with additional useful information to better understand and evaluate the Company's operating results and future prospects because they exclude certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core business, operating results, or future outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures, with further adjustments are used by management to understand ongoing financial and business performance.

The Company uses a tax rate of 19% internally to evaluate its operating performance and to forecast, plan, and analyze future periods. Accordingly, the Company applies the same tax rate to its management reporting financial results.

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Andrew Uerkwitz
Vice President, Investor Relations
650-674-7191
auerkwitz@ea.com

Justin Higgs
Vice President, Corporate Communications
925-502-9253
jhiggs@ea.com

